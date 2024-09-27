99 magical witch names for babies, pets, and fictional characters

Are you looking for a witchy name for your Scorpio baby, seeking inspiration for your Halloween costume or writing a new character for your fictional book? These witch names are guaranteed to cast a spell on your heart while turning heads whenever you mention them. Channel your inner warlock or enchantress with these unique monikers!

There is no denying that witches have a certain mystique. From wearing pointy hats to having flying broomsticks, these mysterious figures have captured people’s imagination for centuries. After going through these fascinating witchy names ranging from famous figures like Maleficient to modern ones like Sage, you will undoubtedly be in a spooky spirit.

Witch names

A witch is a term used in European folklore and superstition to refer to a practitioner of witchcraft, sorcery, and magic. However, according to Sandra, the host of the Mystery Witch School YouTube channel, a witch's name represents a mystical path.

A witch's name is an expression of your higher self. In the magical world, it embodies who you aspire to be or who you are discovering yourself to be under the worldly persona.

Take a page from our spell book and get inspired by these 99 scary-good witch monikers that represent unique personalities.

Female witch names

Gone are the days when witches were considered evil. Today, the world has a friendly perspective on mythical creatures thanks to movies such as Harry Potter and the Wizards of Waverly Place. Here are some monikers if you are in the market for a female baby name;

Hecate: Goddess of Witchcraft

Goddess of Witchcraft Galiena: Exalted one

Exalted one Iris: Rainbow

Rainbow Althea: Healer

Healer Mabel: Lovable or dear

Lovable or dear Lucia: Light

Light Devin: Musical poet

Musical poet Freya: A noble lady

A noble lady Mormo: Fearful or hideous one

Fearful or hideous one Clementine: Merciful

Merciful Marisol: The sun and sea

The sun and sea Glinda: Fair or just

Fair or just Merlin: Ancient sorcerer

Ancient sorcerer Shadow: Spirit, ghost or illusion

Spirit, ghost or illusion Diana: Queen of the witches

Queen of the witches Isi: Egyptian goddess associated with healing and magic

Egyptian goddess associated with healing and magic Sirius: Illuminating or glowing

Illuminating or glowing Sophia: Wise one

Wise one Peregrine: Tourer or foreigner

Tourer or foreigner Angela: Divine messenger

Divine messenger Sage: Redeemer (A common herb used in sorcery)

Redeemer (A common herb used in sorcery) Vera: Truthful one

Truthful one Strega: Italian for witch

Italian for witch Maeve: Ruler

Witchy names for boys

If you are looking to pass down your mystical beliefs to your offspring, have fun perusing these witchy boy names for your new bundle of joy:

Thane: Powerful warrior

Powerful warrior Alghanim: Victorious or winner

Victorious or winner Theodoric: The people’s ruler

The people’s ruler Drudner: German for a male witch

German for a male witch Mage: Cloud or rainfall

Cloud or rainfall Gramrarye: Enchantment or magic

Enchantment or magic Alphonse: Eager for war

Eager for war Juniper: Young one

Young one Salem: The peaceful one

The peaceful one Oscar: Lover

Lover Alvertos: Noble, bright, famous

Noble, bright, famous Ramil: Divination or magic

Divination or magic Melchor: King of the light

King of the light Leo: Lion; a natural leader

Lion; a natural leader Chen: Charm

Charm Asmodeus: Wrath

Wrath Nicholas: Victory of the people

Victory of the people Morven: Child of the sea

Child of the sea Jörmungandr: Cosmic magic

Cosmic magic Melchor: As documented by Ancestry, this Spanish boy's name means king of the light.

Cool witch names

Many witch names are unisex; any gender can adopt them. Try mixing and matching these first names with your favourite noun or adjective to create a cool and unique name:

Morpheus: Greek god of sleep and dreams

Greek god of sleep and dreams Ambrosia: Food of the gods

Food of the gods Calypso: Hidden

Hidden Ophelia: Help, advantage, rescue

Help, advantage, rescue Luna: Moon

Moon Selene: Greek goddess of the moon

Greek goddess of the moon Alita: Winged one

Winged one Alcina: Greek sorceress name

Greek sorceress name Silver: Magical metal that is sacred to the moon

Good witch names

Over the years, witchcraft has evolved from its medieval healer days into a complete global brand popularised by social media. Below are some monikers with distinctive meanings:

Stella: Star

Star Urania: Heavenly

Heavenly Jasmine: A flower known for its mystical properties

A flower known for its mystical properties Elvin: Ally, noble

Ally, noble Anya: Grateful

Grateful Ailwyn: One with magical powers

One with magical powers Zoe: Eternal life

Eternal life Eartha: Earthly

Witchy cat names

Witch names are not just limited to human beings. Below are some fascinating monikers for your newly found or adopted feline friend:

Bruxo: Warlock in Spanish

Warlock in Spanish Raven: A messenger for the gods

A messenger for the gods Prospero: The tempest

The tempest Sooth: Prophet

Prophet Heka: The Egyptian magical system

The Egyptian magical system Jade: Stone used in magic for protection and healing

Stone used in magic for protection and healing Suerte: Lucky

Lucky Imp: A fairy or demon

A fairy or demon Wayob: A person who magically transforms into an animal

A person who magically transforms into an animal Zemi: A good luck charm

A good luck charm Spivey: Healer

Healer Aswang: A Filipino sorcerer or shape-shifter

A Filipino sorcerer or shape-shifter Bombay: Bewitched

Bewitched Minerva: Roman goddess of wisdom

Roman goddess of wisdom Hex: Curse of magic spell

Curse of magic spell Zelda: Female warrior

Female warrior Jade: Precious stone

Precious stone Paraxis: Ritual or rite

Ritual or rite Spook: Ghost, spy and spectre

Ghost, spy and spectre Coven: A gathering of witches

A gathering of witches Jinx: A magic spell or enchantment that causes damage

A magic spell or enchantment that causes damage Sigil: Spell or ritual

Famous fictional witch names

From mystics in history and mythology to warlocks and sorceresses in pop culture, here are some witches from your favourite movies and TV shows:

Hermione Granger from Harry Potter

Willow Rosenberg from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz

Jadis, the White Witch from The Chronicles of Narnia

Maleficient from Sleeping Beauty

Phoebe, Piper and Pure Halliwell from Charmed

Mary, Winnie and Sarah Sanderson from Hocus Pocus

The Blair Witch from The Blair Witch Project

Bonnie McCullough from The Vampire Diaries

Endora from Bewitched

Cordelia from American Horror Story: Coven

Elphaba from Wicked

Samantha Stephens from Bewitched

Tia Dalma from Pirates of the Caribbean

Aggie Cromwell from Halloweentown

Apolla from Twitches

Sabrina Spellman from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Frequently asked questions

Here are some of the most common questions people ask when choosing witch names. Whether you are looking for a cute or unique moniker, these answers might help you find the perfect match that suits your preference:

What is the original name of a witch?

This word is derived from the old English words that mean wicca (male) and wicce (female). The word wicked is from the exact origin.

Who was the first witch?

The ancient Greek goddess Hecate is widely recognised as the very first witch. She was the goddess of witchcraft and magic.

Who was the most powerful witch?

Sabrina Spellman from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is considered one of the strongest fictional witches due to her levitation and resurrection abilities.

What are male witches called?

In these modern times, the word witch is primarily applied to women only. Its male equivalent is a wizard or warlock.

The above witch names will suit your Halloween custom if you have a bit of sorcery running through your veins. You can also use them for your newborn baby or fur friend. However, remember that each moniker has a special significance that might mirror a personality trait or spiritual path.

