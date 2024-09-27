99 magical witch names for babies, pets, and fictional characters
Are you looking for a witchy name for your Scorpio baby, seeking inspiration for your Halloween costume or writing a new character for your fictional book? These witch names are guaranteed to cast a spell on your heart while turning heads whenever you mention them. Channel your inner warlock or enchantress with these unique monikers!
TABLE OF CONTENTS
There is no denying that witches have a certain mystique. From wearing pointy hats to having flying broomsticks, these mysterious figures have captured people’s imagination for centuries. After going through these fascinating witchy names ranging from famous figures like Maleficient to modern ones like Sage, you will undoubtedly be in a spooky spirit.
Witch names
A witch is a term used in European folklore and superstition to refer to a practitioner of witchcraft, sorcery, and magic. However, according to Sandra, the host of the Mystery Witch School YouTube channel, a witch's name represents a mystical path.
A witch's name is an expression of your higher self. In the magical world, it embodies who you aspire to be or who you are discovering yourself to be under the worldly persona.
Take a page from our spell book and get inspired by these 99 scary-good witch monikers that represent unique personalities.
Female witch names
Gone are the days when witches were considered evil. Today, the world has a friendly perspective on mythical creatures thanks to movies such as Harry Potter and the Wizards of Waverly Place. Here are some monikers if you are in the market for a female baby name;
- Hecate: Goddess of Witchcraft
- Galiena: Exalted one
- Iris: Rainbow
- Althea: Healer
- Mabel: Lovable or dear
- Lucia: Light
- Devin: Musical poet
- Freya: A noble lady
- Mormo: Fearful or hideous one
- Clementine: Merciful
- Marisol: The sun and sea
- Glinda: Fair or just
- Merlin: Ancient sorcerer
- Shadow: Spirit, ghost or illusion
- Diana: Queen of the witches
- Isi: Egyptian goddess associated with healing and magic
- Sirius: Illuminating or glowing
- Sophia: Wise one
- Peregrine: Tourer or foreigner
- Angela: Divine messenger
- Sage: Redeemer (A common herb used in sorcery)
- Vera: Truthful one
- Strega: Italian for witch
- Maeve: Ruler
Witchy names for boys
If you are looking to pass down your mystical beliefs to your offspring, have fun perusing these witchy boy names for your new bundle of joy:
- Thane: Powerful warrior
- Alghanim: Victorious or winner
- Theodoric: The people’s ruler
- Drudner: German for a male witch
- Mage: Cloud or rainfall
- Gramrarye: Enchantment or magic
- Alphonse: Eager for war
- Juniper: Young one
- Salem: The peaceful one
- Oscar: Lover
- Alvertos: Noble, bright, famous
- Ramil: Divination or magic
- Melchor: King of the light
- Leo: Lion; a natural leader
- Chen: Charm
- Asmodeus: Wrath
- Nicholas: Victory of the people
- Morven: Child of the sea
- Jörmungandr: Cosmic magic
- Melchor: As documented by Ancestry, this Spanish boy's name means king of the light.
Cool witch names
Many witch names are unisex; any gender can adopt them. Try mixing and matching these first names with your favourite noun or adjective to create a cool and unique name:
- Morpheus: Greek god of sleep and dreams
- Ambrosia: Food of the gods
- Calypso: Hidden
- Ophelia: Help, advantage, rescue
- Luna: Moon
- Selene: Greek goddess of the moon
- Alita: Winged one
- Alcina: Greek sorceress name
- Silver: Magical metal that is sacred to the moon
Good witch names
Over the years, witchcraft has evolved from its medieval healer days into a complete global brand popularised by social media. Below are some monikers with distinctive meanings:
- Stella: Star
- Urania: Heavenly
- Jasmine: A flower known for its mystical properties
- Elvin: Ally, noble
- Anya: Grateful
- Ailwyn: One with magical powers
- Zoe: Eternal life
- Eartha: Earthly
Witchy cat names
Witch names are not just limited to human beings. Below are some fascinating monikers for your newly found or adopted feline friend:
- Bruxo: Warlock in Spanish
- Raven: A messenger for the gods
- Prospero: The tempest
- Sooth: Prophet
- Heka: The Egyptian magical system
- Jade: Stone used in magic for protection and healing
- Suerte: Lucky
- Imp: A fairy or demon
- Wayob: A person who magically transforms into an animal
- Zemi: A good luck charm
- Spivey: Healer
- Aswang: A Filipino sorcerer or shape-shifter
- Bombay: Bewitched
- Minerva: Roman goddess of wisdom
- Hex: Curse of magic spell
- Zelda: Female warrior
- Jade: Precious stone
- Paraxis: Ritual or rite
- Spook: Ghost, spy and spectre
- Coven: A gathering of witches
- Jinx: A magic spell or enchantment that causes damage
- Sigil: Spell or ritual
Famous fictional witch names
From mystics in history and mythology to warlocks and sorceresses in pop culture, here are some witches from your favourite movies and TV shows:
- Hermione Granger from Harry Potter
- Willow Rosenberg from Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- The Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz
- Jadis, the White Witch from The Chronicles of Narnia
- Maleficient from Sleeping Beauty
- Phoebe, Piper and Pure Halliwell from Charmed
- Mary, Winnie and Sarah Sanderson from Hocus Pocus
- The Blair Witch from The Blair Witch Project
- Bonnie McCullough from The Vampire Diaries
- Endora from Bewitched
- Cordelia from American Horror Story: Coven
- Elphaba from Wicked
- Samantha Stephens from Bewitched
- Tia Dalma from Pirates of the Caribbean
- Aggie Cromwell from Halloweentown
- Apolla from Twitches
- Sabrina Spellman from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Frequently asked questions
Here are some of the most common questions people ask when choosing witch names. Whether you are looking for a cute or unique moniker, these answers might help you find the perfect match that suits your preference:
What is the original name of a witch?
This word is derived from the old English words that mean wicca (male) and wicce (female). The word wicked is from the exact origin.
Who was the first witch?
The ancient Greek goddess Hecate is widely recognised as the very first witch. She was the goddess of witchcraft and magic.
Who was the most powerful witch?
Sabrina Spellman from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is considered one of the strongest fictional witches due to her levitation and resurrection abilities.
What are male witches called?
In these modern times, the word witch is primarily applied to women only. Its male equivalent is a wizard or warlock.
The above witch names will suit your Halloween custom if you have a bit of sorcery running through your veins. You can also use them for your newborn baby or fur friend. However, remember that each moniker has a special significance that might mirror a personality trait or spiritual path.
READ ALSO: 110+ best Swahili names for babies and their meanings (boys and girls)
Briefly.co.za published over 100 Swahili names you can give your child. Kiswahili is mainly spoken in Eastern African countries like Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, DRC, Rwanda, and Burundi.
Swahili names often carry meanings and cultural significance, mainly Arab and indigenous African traditions. Check the article for more about which monikers suit your boy or girl.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.