STANLIB's contact number, contact address, business hours, FAQs

STANLIB is a local asset manager based in Johannesburg, and it can help you manage your assets and guide you through any financial decisions you make. It operates in nine African counties, making it both reputable and reliable. Here, we give you all the necessary details relating to the financial services provider, including STANLIB's contact number and operating hours.

Suppose you are interested in trusting the financial service provider with your precious finances. In that case, STANLIB online is the easiest way to contact them and manage your assets with minimal hassle, saving you time and effort.

But, this may present some challenges if you are unfamiliar with navigating online websites. You can always contact them through a STANLIB call centre or other avenues. This is the information you need to know to invest in the company.

Is STANLIB an investment bank?

To clarify, the company was founded in 2002 as a joint venture between Standard Bank and Liberty Life to offer clients the ability to make an informed decision when choosing to invest in a particular company and its policies.

How do I check my STANLIB balance?

You can quickly learn your current balance through a quick text message to the SMS service. Text 'balance' to 43939 to get your current balance within seconds.

How long does STANLIB take to pay out?

STANLIB online withdrawal must be made through a set procedure to ensure a smooth process without any stalling. First, you must log onto the website and download a withdrawal form that requires basic information. Then you need to send it to the company via email or directly.

Once that is done, you can expect a payout within 14 days of receiving a valid repurchase form with all of the relevant information.

It is important to note that there is a 21-day clearance timeframe for any cheques and direct deposits, a 45-day clearance timeframe for debit orders, and a 60-day clearance timeframe for the once-off debit orders sent as investments.

How do I get a STANLIB tax certificate?

You can obtain a tax certificate by using the STANLIB login and contacting a consultant directly online, through email, or by giving them a call.

How do I contact STANLIB?

For STANLIB broker support or other inquiries like the one above, you can call the STANLIB contact centre at 0860 123 003. You can also make use of the STANLIB email address, contact@stanlib.com.

STANLIB complaints

You can use the STANLIB mentioned above contact details to direct your complaints to the relevant person, or if you need further assistance, you can get in touch with their head office. The STANLIB head office contact details include CEO@Stanlib.com. Unfortunately, there is no direct contact line for the head office available.

STANLIB vacancies

You can either find their current job opening through various online job portals or use the STANLIB HR contact details, their standard number, 0860 123 003.

By using STANLIB's contact number, you can quickly get hold of a consultant in case you struggle to navigate the website and anything else that goes along with it.

