What is Central Application Clearing House? Everything you ought to know

The South African government has invested heavily in the education sector. It is determined to ensure the youth are trained and competent to meet the country's future needs. Besides setting up institutions and beefing them up with trained personnel, it has developed platforms to ensure students have a seamless transition into institutions of higher learning. One such service is the Central Application Clearing House.

Passing your matric exams is one significant task and gaining admission to your preferred course and institution of higher learning is another. On most occasions, learners get frustrated by not being granted the chance to join institutions of their choice. As a result, the Central Application Clearing House is there to help you out of this situation.

What is the Central Application Clearing House?

The Central Application Clearing House, CACH, is an integrated platform that targets students yet to be placed in institutions of higher learning. It helps them find placement at other universities and colleges. Since its inception in 2013, the Central Application Clearing House has given thousands of matriculants a second chance at joining institutions of higher learning.

The Department of Higher Education and Training provides the CACH service, and it is a free service to both institutions and applicants. It has also guided those unsure about what to pursue in their higher education.

What does CACH help with?

CACH is a sign-up service open to candidates who passed their Grade 12 exams but were not placed in institutions of higher learning. The service collects learners' information seeking placement at a university at the beginning of the year. The Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA) and institutions of higher learning use the database for the placement process.

When a prospective student meets the set requirements and the institution has a vacancy, the institution will reach out to them to notify them about the offer. The student will have to accept the offer on the CACH system.

What does CACH offer?

All institutions of higher learning and SETAs access the CACH database through the self-service portal. That way, they can peruse the applicants' details and select those that best match the opportunities available. The system automatically sends an email or SMS to the successful applicants, and their contact details are drawn from the CACH system.

How do I log into CACH?

You will need your credentials to access your central application portal if you already have an account. These login credentials are provided during the registration process, and you must remember them every time you log into your portal. Click on the website login to access the portal. After logging in, proceed to the application process by following the on-screen prompts, uploading the required documents and clicking 'submit".

What is CACH application?

The CACH online application in 2023 involves creating a portal with details of your preferred field of study. These details determine your preferred institution and course and match you with the available vacancies.

CACH online application portal

Apply for the Central Applications Clearing House online by visiting the website.

Application via SMS

Apply via SMS by texting your name and identification number to 49200. The CACH agents will contact you to ask three security questions. They will update the CACH database with information regarding the province you wish to study at and the field you want to pursue.

Application via phone call

Alternatively, you can contact the CACH agents via the hotline, 0800 356 635. The agent will take you through the CACH account registration and application process and ask about details of your preferred field of study. Alternatively, you can sign up for the CACH system through the following modes:

USSD: *134*225#

*134*225# Phone number: 0800 356 635

0800 356 635 CACH WhatsApp number: 078 776 8660

You will need to register to create an account. Registration for the 2023/2024 academic year will commence after the release of NSC results in January 2023.

CACH application documents

You will need the following documents:

Identity document

Matric results statement sheet

Academic certificate

School completion certificate or any respective document

CACH application status

Follow up on the progress of your application by performing the CACH status check. Do so by sending an SMS with your name and Identification number to 31629.

Is CACH open for 2022?

The service is currently unavailable, although it will resume in January 2023 after the release of the NSC results.

If you wish to have a smoother sail, consider working with the Central Application Clearing House. The service will help you secure a chance at an institution of higher learning without worrying about limited opportunities.

