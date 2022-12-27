How do I check my SASSA R350 payday in 2023? A complete guide

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is an initiative of the South African government through its Ministry of Social Development. The program's objective is to provide an R350 grant to millions of South Africans who meet the requirements for the monthly stipend. It helps improve beneficiaries' living standards, education, health, and work participation. "So, how do I check my SASSA R350 payday?" You may ask.

Close-up of a Five Rand coin resting on a new South African Hundred Rand banknote, featuring the smiling face of iconic statesman Nelson Mandela. Photo: RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

The South African government's R350 grant was a measure to fast-track economic recovery. Specifically, it aims to provide relief funds for the less privileged. Below are steps to follow to check your SASSA R350 payday in 2023.

How do I check my SASSA R350 payment date?

You can use the official SASSA website or the Moya App to check your SASSA R350 payment date. Below are steps on how to use both procedures in the comfort of your home.

How do I check my SASSA R350 payment date using the SASSA website?

Below are simple steps to check your SASSA payment dates for the R350 grant via the SASSA website.

Using the link, https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status

Enter the phone number or the ID number used to apply

Click the submit button

Select the specific month you desire to know its payday

Click on the month to unfold

If approved, you will see paydays and the filed days below approved. (Payday is the day SASSA will credit your bank account if you use your bank details)

The filed date indicates that the South African Social Security Agency has officially issued payments for you to be paid. However, you may appeal within 30 days if declined. If pending, wait till you get an outcome. If approved without pay dates, wait until pay dates are showing. Please contact SASSA on 0800601011 if something is unclear or if you need them to check your SRD R350 grants payday.

The program's objective is to provide an R350 grant to millions of South Africans who meet the requirement for the monthly stipend. Photo: Soltan Frederic

Source: Getty Images

How do I use the Moya App to check paydays?

An alternative way to check your paydays is to use the Moya App. This is a free-to-use mobile software that can be used to manage SASSA payments. Follow the steps below for a seamless process.

Launch the Moya App

Locate the SRD icon under Discovery

Go to where you are asked to check the application status

Insert your ID NUMBER and the cell phone number used to submit the application

Click on the submit button

Choose your preferred month, for instance, August 2023

Click on it to see the status (The status will show you if approved with pay dates. The payday will show when the payment will be made into your bank account or paid at the retail stores.)

How to check the SRD pay dates

The SRD grant does not have payment dates. Previously, when the South African post office was disbursing the grant, it had payment dates. Based on the last three digits of their IDs, beneficiaries would collect their money on allocated days.

How do you check if the R350 grant is approved?

You can check if the R350 grant is approved through WhatsApp or by calling. Follow the steps below if you want to use WhatsApp.

Using WhatsApp, send a message to 0820468553 saying 'Hello'

They will immediately respond. Reply saying 'Help'

From the options given, choose SASSA-related services

From their response, reply with 'Status'

You will be asked if your request is on behalf of someone else or for yourself

Reply with 1, then enter your reference number for your status update

Follow the steps to check your approval via phone call

Dial 0800601011 and choose your preferred language

When a staff joins the call, tell them you want to know your R350 status

They will request your phone and ID number

Once you have given them that, they will read to you your current status

How long does it take to get R350 into a bank account?

You can use the official SASSA website or the Moya App to check your SASSA R350 payment date. Photo: allanswart

Source: Getty Images

The process of bank verification does not have a specific timeframe. The applicant's details first go to the Department of Treasury, to the bank chosen by the applicant and then upon verification to Treasury. Lastly, it is handed over to SASSA for payment.

Why is my SASSA money approved but no payday?

If your grant is approved but indicates no payday, the payment has yet to be processed but will soon be processed. This could be a result of a failed bank account verification process by the National Treasury.

How do I check my SASSA money?

There are various ways to check your South African Social Security balance online. Here are the various ways:

1. Check your R350 grant through a phone

Dial *120*3210# (If the USSD code does not work, then use a cellphone to check your money by dialing *120*69277#). You will receive a message notifying you of your current balance on your registered phone number

2. Check grant using ATM

Insert the card into the ATM

Enter your "PIN" and press "OK".

Select "Account balance" (You will receive a receipt showing your current balance and transaction details. Your balance will also be displayed on the ATM screen.)

A man using his smartphone. Photo: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

3. Check the balance on the SASSA grant card online through the bank app

You can check your grant balance through the mobile application. This is only available for private banks such as TymeBank. Beneficiaries can request bank statements online or call the service centre to get a short USSD to check their balance and transaction history.

How do I check my SASSA R350 payday? The above information has all the details on how to go about checking your SASSA payday and everything you need to know about the SRD R350 grant. South African Society Agency (SASSA) provides hope to more than 18 million people who receive various types of grants.

