Prices of incubators in South Africa (2023): all you need to know

Buying an egg incubator is an excellent strategy for growing your poultry business. Industrial machines are most frequently used to hatch chicken eggs, though they can also be used to hatch eggs from other birds, such as ducks. In South Africa, incubator prices vary from store to store due to various factors.

With some offering more advantages than others, you must carefully research to see if the machine will fit your other features before deciding on pricing. Here are some things to remember and locations where you may get this hatching equipment for chickens.

You must decide which sort of incubator is most appropriate for your brooding needs and plans before deciding which brand or model is ideal for you. If you need to buy one, these questions can guide you in picking a good machine.

1. What size is it?

2. Where are you going to keep it?

3. How simple is it to clean it?

4. What are your long-term plans?

5. Can the equipment be delivered?

Incubator prices across the world

When you have decided to buy one, you should know if obtaining one locally or online is advisable. The international egg incubator's price list is as follows for machines of less than 100 eggs.

Brinsea Ovation 56 EX ( 56 eggs) - $589.99

JANOEL 24 Digital ( 24 eggs) - $159.00

HovaBator Genesis 1588 (50 eggs) - $156.45

Farm Innovators 4250 - $169.99

OppsDecor Intelligent 42 Digital Egg Incubator - $175.99

Incubator prices in South Africa

In SA, these machines are classified as new or used, and the prices are equally distinct. The number of eggs that can fit also determines the price; the more eggs a machine can hold, the more the cost.

Egg-hatching machines

Purchasing a large-scale brooder is a substantial investment. Consequently, choosing a supplier who will accompany you on your journey is critical. They should provide unrivalled after-sales support and training on how to use it effectively. It would be best if you were given free accessories, spare parts, and free delivery, all determining the price.

Incubators for sale in South Africa

Whether new or not, the prices for these machines used to hatch chickens range from R2,000 to R6,000 for less than one hundred eggs.

What is the price of a 20-egg incubator?

This little machine is a friendly small compact and takes little space. It is ideal for small-scale operators and costs R 1,599 plus free delivery. A farmer intending to establish a medium-scale poultry business will start looking for a place to hatch over 100 chicks.

How much is a 500-egg incubator?

Most of these incubators cost over R12,000, and the humidity is also automatically controlled by pre-programmed settings! Photo: Pleysier Incubators on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This one could cost between 12,000 and 14,000. The Surehatch SH560 is regarded as the best in this category for a breeder looking to start a small to medium-scale poultry business. It is long-lasting, easy to use, and provides many years of service! Large-scale farmers in South Africa produce more than 1000 chicks every hatching season.

1000-egg hatching machine price

MeloChicks sells a 1056 egg incubator with a 500-egg hatcher that is fully automatic (temperature, humidity, turning, exhaust fan) for R9999. This price includes an R999 online course on Hatchery Essentials, and they invite buyers for a demonstration in Eikenhof, Johannesburg.

How much does a good incubator cost?

Knowing how many chicks you can handle, you can quickly narrow down the best brooder based on capacity. Agrimag has many machines starting from 750, 1,500, 3,000, 4,500, 6,000, 10,000 and 15,000. They also sell second-hand units, and you can contact them for a price if you are in Western Cape, North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Freestate or Eastern Cape. There are incubators for sale in Pretoria.

What is the price of a 3000-egg incubator?

From $170-$500, you can get this brooder. For 19 years, Pleysier has sold combo sets holding up to 6,500, 10,000, or 20,000 chicks.

Are there solar incubators for sale?

Many South African-made brooders, which costs only R2,000, can accommodate up to 100 hens (plus delivery). Photo: Pleysier Incubators on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can get solar machines for 1000 eggs from $400-500. The best thing about solar devices is they lower the cost of production.

Incubators for sale in Gauteng

Here is an average price list for the area of Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa:

352 setter, Hatcher size 55X65X120 cm Price: R12,000

528 setter, Hatcher 70X55X130 cm Price: R13,995

880 setter, Hatcher 70X55X130 cm Price: R15,995

1056 setter, Hatcher 96X75X140 cm Price: R19,945

2112 setter, Hatcher Incl accessories 135X85X140 cm Price: R29,495

3168 setter, Hatcher 175X85X180 cm Price: R40,000

5000 setter egg+extra Hatcher area in 2 pieces Price: R69,000

Do you wish to establish a hen farm or increase the size of your flock? Get one of your alternatives by comparing incubator prices in South Africa. Egg brooders are available at various prices, sizes, forms, and features. For someone looking for a durable and, most importantly, the best egg incubator on the market, all these criteria can help narrow down the best

