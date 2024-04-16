What is your angel number? A guide to calculate and interpret it

Have you ever experienced the mysterious phenomenon of seeing the same number repeatedly? This could be in receipts, clocks, phone digits, billboards, licence plates or documents. If this sounds familiar, it could be a sign that your guardian angel is trying to convey a message through an angel number. Each numeral has a distinctive meaning that can help offer insight into an uncertain situation.

A pair of angel wings with a bright light radiating between them (L). Hands lifted to the sky (R). Photo: NikkiZalewski, Yana Iskayeva via Getty Images (modified by author)

What is an angel number? This number serves as a communication medium between you and the celestial realm.

However, most people fail to recognise the significance of these numerals because they do not know their angel numbers. This article provides a guide on calculating and understanding the mysteries behind these numbers that carry angelic messages tailored just for you.

How to calculate an angel number

There are two unique methods to figuring out your angel number: calculating your birthday or using the numerical value of your name. Below is a breakdown of both methods for a seamless process:

Birthday method

Finding your angel number using this method is efficient and quick. Here is how to go about this process:

Jot down your birth date in MM/DD/YYY format.

Next, add all the numerals separately. For instance, if you were born on October 1, 1995, you would add 10 (October) +1+1+9+9+5 (1995)=37

From the answer, 35, add the digits separately, 3+5=8, resulting in the angel number 8.

Alternatively, you could use the angel number calculator, which is also efficient. This method only involves keying in the digits of your birthday to a calculator that does the work for you.

White angel wings isolated on a black background. Photo: Newbird

Name method

The second option for finding your angel number is to use your full birth name. This number reveals intriguing aspects of your life’s decisions, personality and potential. Below is a guide on how to employ this method:

Assign digits to each letter of your name according to the alphabet, with A representing 1 and Z representing 26.

Next, add the numerals of your first, middle, and last name. (You will likely get a double-digit number.)

Add the digits in the double-digit numeral you got as your answer.

For example, if your name is Kate Robin Johnson, you will add up your name as (11+1+20+5+18+15+2+9+14+10+15+8+14+19+15+14=190). You will add 1+9+0 together, resulting in 10. From there, add 1+0, giving you an angel number of 1.

Alternatively, you could use the angel number name calculator per Dream Dash Journal for a faster and more efficient process.

Shining light with white angel's wings. Photo: Bestdesigns

What are angel number meanings?

Now that you know how to calculate your angel number, it is vital to understand how to interpret its meaning. Here is a look at the different angel numbers and their meanings:

1: This numeral symbolises the art of manifesting new possibilities and beginnings. It serves as an encouragement to believe in one’s ability. The message is amplified in the recurring angel sequence 111.

This numeral symbolises the art of manifesting new possibilities and beginnings. It serves as an encouragement to believe in one’s ability. The message is amplified in the recurring angel sequence 111. 2: Represents harmony and trust. It is a sign that you need to strike a balance between two separate elements that may drastically affect your life. The sequence 222 magnifies its meaning.

Represents harmony and trust. It is a sign that you need to strike a balance between two separate elements that may drastically affect your life. The sequence 222 magnifies its meaning. 3: This digit symbolises creativity. The number 333 reflects the need to explore one's abilities through various endeavours.

This digit symbolises creativity. The number 333 reflects the need to explore one's abilities through various endeavours. 4: Signifies commitment. Often perceived as a reflection of a firm support system, its message is embodied in the 444 sequences.

Signifies commitment. Often perceived as a reflection of a firm support system, its message is embodied in the 444 sequences. 5: Reflects dynamism and a desire for change. Its message resonates in the 555 numeral that signifies a life-changing encounter.

Reflects dynamism and a desire for change. Its message resonates in the 555 numeral that signifies a life-changing encounter. 6: This numeral symbolises empathy and humanity. In the amplified version, the 666 numerals bring positive alignment.

This numeral symbolises empathy and humanity. In the amplified version, the 666 numerals bring positive alignment. 7: Represents good luck coming your way. The repeating sequence, 777, urges perseverance in the face of adversities.

Represents good luck coming your way. The repeating sequence, 777, urges perseverance in the face of adversities. 8: This numeral signifies a strong connection between the physical and spiritual realms. It influences the 888 sequence, encouraging instinctive decision-making for abundance and spiritual growth.

This numeral signifies a strong connection between the physical and spiritual realms. It influences the 888 sequence, encouraging instinctive decision-making for abundance and spiritual growth. 9: This is a sign of renewal and the evolving cycle of life. Sequence 999 further emphasises new beginnings that result in self-development and realisation.

This is a sign of renewal and the evolving cycle of life. Sequence 999 further emphasises new beginnings that result in self-development and realisation. 1010: Symbolises spiritual enlightenment and awakening. It signifies that you are on the right path towards personal development and higher understanding.

Human hands stretching out to the burning sun. Photo: Yana Iskayeva

What to do after seeing an angel number

If you have recently encountered an angel number, here are some actions you can take:

Research its meaning.

Maintain a positive attitude and attract positive experiences and opportunities.

Trust your inner wisdom and go for what feels suitable for you.

Connect with your spiritual beliefs to seek guidance and clarity regarding the digit.

An angel number is a powerful guidance and manifestation tool. It can help clarify uncertain issues. The numeral reflects that you are not alone, even in your darkest days.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

