Who owns Bugatti today? Here is everything you should know

Bugatti is a French luxury sports car manufacturer renowned worldwide for its impeccable design and unmatched performance. The brand was founded in 1909 by Ettore Bugatti, who was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2000 as a testament to his crucial role in the sector. So, who owns Bugatti today?

Bugatti is a French company that was founded in 1909 by Ettore Bugatti. In the early days, the brand focused on race and street cars in Alsace. Photo: @Bugatti Newsroom (modified by author)

Ettore Bugatti, a visionary engineer and designer, established the Bugatti brand through the relentless quest for perfection through innovation and defying the norms. The Bugatti Type 35 is undoubtedly the first model associated with the brand and remains the most successful race car ever.

When was Bugatti founded?

The French company was founded by Ettore Bugatti in 1909 in the then-German town of Molsheim, now France. Over time, Jean succeeded his father as the head of the company and designed many of the legendary brand's classic models, such as the Type 57S Atlantic.

Who is Bugatti's founder?

Ettore, whose real name is Ettore Arco Isidoro Bugatti, was an Italian-French automobile designer and manufacturer. He was born on September 15, 1881 in Milan, Italy. He died on August 21, 1947 (aged 65 years).

Following his innovations, it is clear that he was a natural-born engineer, so talented that even without formal education, he could master complex designs. After his father, Carlo Bugatti recognized his talents, he encouraged him to take an apprenticeship at the Prinetti and Stucchi factory at 16.

Ettore's early creations showcased his commitment to innovation, design, and performance. Photo by Alexander Sorokopud

Who owns Bugatti?

In the 1990s, the Volkswagen Group rescued the Bugatti. However, in July 2021, Volkswagen sold the company to Rimac Automobili, a joint venture between Rimac and Porsche.

Rimac is a Croatian company known as one of the fastest-growing companies in car manufacturing. It is renowned for its electric vehicle technology. In addition to its ultra-limited-edition electric supercars, Rimac also offers vehicle components for major vehicle manufacturers globally.

Rimac was founded by Mate Rimac in 2009, as he was working to convert his BMW to an electric powertrain. The company has its headquarters in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia.

What companies own Bugatti?

Under the Rimac Group, Rimac owns 55% of Bugatti, while Porsche owns 45%. However, Porsche owns 24% of Rimac, Hyundai owns 12%, and company founder Mate Rimac owns 37%. This implies that Porsche now controls more than 50% of Bugatti.

Rimac Group and Porsche now own the iconic Bugatti brand. Photo: @Porsche (modified by author)

Bugatti history

Ettore had already designed his first vehicle by the age of 20. In 1909, he established a work site in Molsheim in the Alsace region, where he started building cars. He had to sell licenses for his designs to other car manufacturers to raise capital to equip his factory.

He brought immense changes in Bugatti car manufacturing and a great deal of innovation to the sector, developing technical solutions that were scarcely used at the time. One of his notable achievements was the use of the multi-valve engine, which propelled him to great fame. This innovation offered an alternative to the classic two valves per cylinder.

Aircraft manufacturing

With the emergence of the First World War, the company had to reinvent, opening a new line of aeronautical engines. The company devoted its expertise to developing aeroplane engine designs for the French and American governments. As the war ended, they reverted to car manufacturing.

High-end cars manufacturing

In the early 1920s, Ettore embarked on a journey of designing and manufacturing a luxury car of colossal scale that would compete with Maybach and Rolls-Royce. With no time, the Bugatti Royale was introduced in the market as one of the biggest and most luxurious cars of all time.

Some of the brand's other famous models are the Veyron and Chiron, known for their luxury and unmatched performance. The iconic design and allure have inspired various Bugatti-themed products, such as ride-on cars for children.

Some of the high-end Bugatti models. Photo: @Robb Report (modified by author)

Tragedy

In the 1940s, during the Second World War, the Bugatti Company faced a crisis, and Ettore sold it at half its worth to avoid being auctioned. In 1987, Romano Artioli, a car dealer and entrepreneur, bought the rights to the trademark and founded Bugatti Automobili S.P.A.

What happened to Bugatti's son?

Ettore's son, Jean Bugatti, died on August 11, 1939. He was testing a Bugatti Type 57 tank-bodied race car near the Molsheim factory.

What country makes Bugatti?

Bugatti's headquarters and assembly plants are in Molsheim, Alsace, France. Bugatti remains loyal to its French roots as one of the leading French auto manufacturers in the world.

Above is everything you would love to know about who owns Bugatti and its inception. The brand was founded in 1909 by a visionary engineer and designer, Ettore Bugatti. His early creations showcased his commitment to innovation, design, and performance.

