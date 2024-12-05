Does Raising Cane’s take Apple Pay? What you should know

Raising Cane's is known for its mouthwatering chicken fingers and signature Cane's sauce, but as digital payments become increasingly popular, many customers are curious about its payment options. Does Raising Cane's take Apple Pay?

If you are wondering whether Raising Cane's accepts Apple Pay, here is everything you need to know. This information ensures everyone can enjoy their famous chicken fingers without worrying.

Does Raising Cane's take Apple Pay?

The restaurant accepts the payment method at the majority of its locations. Whether you are dining in, ordering takeout, or using the drive-thru, you can pay with your iPhone, Apple Watch, or other Apple devices. Apple C posted their experience on Yelp, saying:

"Yes, they do! They just don't know. I used it today, and the cash register lady was like whaaaaaat?"

How to use Apple Pay at Raising Cane's

The payment method is secure and contactless. It is especially useful for individuals who prefer not to carry cash or cards. Paying at Raising Cane's is quick and easy.

Access the Wallet app on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or other Apple device. Position your device close to the contactless payment terminal. Complete the payment by authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID, or your device passcode.

Benefits of using Apple Pay

In today's fast-paced world, digital wallets are altering the way individuals make purchases by providing a smooth and speedy payment experience. Using Apple Pay at Raising Cane's has various benefits.

Convenience: There is no need to carry physical cards or cash.

There is no need to carry physical cards or cash. Security: Apple Pay employs a device account number and a transaction-specific dynamic security code, so your real card number is never disclosed to merchants.

Apple Pay employs a device account number and a transaction-specific dynamic security code, so your real card number is never disclosed to merchants. Speed: Payments are handled fast, reducing wait time.

Cane's Drive-Thru Apple Pay

While most Raising Cane's locations allow the use of Apple Pay in the drive-thru, it is not that common. A Reddit user, goldennchicken, who claims to have worked at Raising Cane's for nearly four years says:

"I've worked at Cane's for almost 4 years and we've never offered mobile drive-thru pickup at any of the locations I've worked at. Didn't even know it was an option on the app."

This suggests that mobile order pickup via the drive-thru is not a widely available feature. Another user noted that mobile orders are often not supported in the drive-thru during peak hours to avoid delays.

Raising Cane's payment options

In addition to Apple Pay, Raising Cane's accepts a variety of payment methods. According to the official website, these include:

Credit and Debit Cards: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover

Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover Cash: Available at all locations

Available at all locations Gift Cards: Raising Cane's gift cards are also accepted

What stores take Apple Pay?

The payment method is widely accepted at various retail companies and eateries, including Raising Cane's. McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, and Starbucks are some of the other popular restaurants that accept Apple Pay. To determine whether a store accepts Apple Pay, search for the Apple Pay emblem at the point-of-sale terminal or visit its website.

Is Raising Cane's from Louisiana?

It originated in Louisiana. The first branch opened in Baton Rouge in 1996, founded by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey. Graves named the company after his yellow Labrador dog. Other yellow Labradors have acted as company mascots and certified therapy animals.

Since its inception in Baton Rouge, the firm has expanded to over 740 outlets across the United States. According to Nation's Restaurant News, they entered the New York City market for the first time in 2023, with an 8,000-square-foot Times Square flagship and 25 other locations planned.

The chain's worldwide expansion began in 2015 when it opened its first location in Kuwait. The namesake mascot, a dog, does not appear on signage or commerce because canines are not popular in Kuwait for religious reasons. In 2024, the restaurant expanded to Dubai.

To discover a Raising Cane's restaurant near you that accepts Apple Pay, utilise Apple Maps or go to the restaurant's website. While most restaurants accept Apple Pay for in-restaurant transactions, it is always a good idea to ask about specific payment alternatives ahead of time.

Frequently asked questions

Whether you are a long-time Raising Cane's fan or planning your first visit, knowing their payment methods and unique features will help you have a better eating experience. Let us review some frequently asked questions to clarify any confusion about utilising Apple Pay, the restaurant's practices, and more.

Can you pay with Apple Pay at Raising Cane's? Yes, whether you are in-store or at the drive-thru, the method offers a smooth and secure payment process.

Yes, whether you are in-store or at the drive-thru, the method offers a smooth and secure payment process. Does Cane's have a tap to pay? The restaurant supports tap-to-pay technology at most of its locations.

The restaurant supports tap-to-pay technology at most of its locations. Does Raising Cane's use a mystery shopping program? Raising Cane's has a mystery shopping program. Mystery shopping is a widespread practice in the restaurant industry, and Raising Cane's is likely to employ it to assure consistent high-quality customer service, cleanliness, and cuisine standards across all of its locations.

With Apple Pay integration and various payment options, Raising Cane's ensures customers enjoy a hassle-free dining experience. Whether grabbing a quick bite at the drive-thru or dining in, the contactless payment is as easy as enjoying.

