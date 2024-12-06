How to refresh an AirTag location: Quick and easy instructions

Apple customers can access exclusive perks from the cellular company, including the AirTag location function via the Find My app and tag. How can you keep your location updated? This article discusses how to refresh an AirTag location and other helpful information regarding the iPhone function.

The AirTag function was not initially designed to find your cell phone exclusively. Instead, it is intended to find personal items people usually lose, including keys, phones, or luggage. The function works by adding their items to the linked items within the Find My app.

The Find My app can also locate iPads, Macs, AirPods, Apple watches, and other valuable non-electric items. Updating your AirTag location helps you stay on top of your precious item's locations. How do you refresh your AirTag location?

How to refresh your AirTag location

If you need to update your location, here is how to reset your AirTag using the Find My app via an iPhone or iPad:

Open the Find My app on your Apple device.

the on your Apple device. Select 'Items' at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Select 'AirTag' , which shows you the most recent updated location.

, which shows you the most recent updated location. You can either wait for it to update automatically or swipe down on the screen to refresh the page.

for it to or swipe down on the screen to refresh the page. If that has not worked, move to a different area or check the AirTag from a different device.

It is important to note that updating may take time if the AirTag is out of range. Since the function relies on close-by Apple devices, an update may automatically occur if another device passes by.

How often does an AirTag location update? The AirTag location update frequency depends on how frequently the device is located near Apple devices with the same function. It may update in areas with a high volume of people every few minutes. Expect delays in sparsely populated areas.

Why would an AirTag not show a current location?

Why does an AirTag not update location? If an AirTag is not updating a location, it may be due to the following reasons:

Far range: If your AirTag is too far from your Apple device, it may not pick up the location.

If your AirTag is too far from your Apple device, it may not pick up the location. Low battery: A low battery is a common reason for the function not to update to a current location, and you can confirm the battery percentage while on the Find My app.

A low battery is a common reason for the function not to update to a current location, and you can confirm the battery percentage while on the Find My app. Environmental elements: Any objects between the AirTag and Apple device may impact the function's performance.

Any objects between the AirTag and Apple device may impact the function's performance. Software updates: Any pending software updates could cause glitches .

Any pending software updates could cause glitches Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity: Any issues with your Wi-Fi or Bluetooth could stop Apple devices from picking up the AirTag.

Any issues with your Wi-Fi or Bluetooth could stop Apple devices from picking up the AirTag. Inaccurate location settings: If you have incorrectly set up your location, you cannot identify a location accurately.

How do you get an accurate AirTag location?

AirTag location refreshing by ensuring the app functions correctly is the best way to ensure your location is accurate. Since the function does not use a GPS tracker and relies on nearby Apple devices to ping its location, you should update it to ensure accuracy.

AirTags work via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), a wireless technology that uses less power and data than traditional Bluetooth. Bluetooth Low Energy connects with nearby Apple devices, sending the AirTags' encrypted location to iCloud and displaying it in the Find My app.

How to find an item with AirTag

If you need to use the function, Apple Support reports the following method:

Open the Find My app on your device.

the on your device. Select the item that is linked to your AirTag .

the that is . Select the ' nearby ' tab.

the ' ' tab. Follow the on-screen instructions and move around until your device is connected to your AirTag.

the and until your device is connected to your AirTag. Follow the direction and distance that your device indicates.

Your device will vibrate as you approach the item. You can also select 'Play Sound' to hear beeps that indicate you are getting closer to the item.

What to do if the 'Find Nearby' option does not appear

If the 'Find Nearby' button has not appeared, ensuring your location services are turned on is important. Here are the steps to follow:

Step one: Open your settings and select 'Privacy and Security' and 'Location Services' to ensure your location services are enabled.

your and and to ensure your location services are enabled. Step two: Scroll down and select 'Find My'.

and Step three: Select how you want Find My to find your location.

how you want to find your Step four: Turn on precise location to ensure an accurate location is enabled.

You can use an AirTag for various personal items, but some standard, more unique items you can track include:

Your luggage when travelling.

Any set of keys.

Your cell phone, using another Apple device to find it.

Your pet's collar.

Your handbag.

Your wallet.

Your TV's remote.

Your tent or essential items when camping or in the wilderness.

Your mode of transport, from leaving it in your car in a vast parking lot to your bike when entering a shop.

Any valuables that are usually left right outside your home.

Your laptop bag.

AirTags have become increasingly relied on thanks to their effectiveness. Knowing how to refresh your AirTag location helps you to find your lost items more accurately, saving you time, effort, and stress when locating your precious personal items.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

