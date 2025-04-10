Is a data analyst's salary in South Africa competitive in 2025?

The salary of a data analyst in South Africa is an important factor for both aspiring professionals and employers. As the demand for data-driven insights continues to grow across different industries, it is essential to understand how competitive these salaries are within the country’s economy and job market, and the skills required for the role.

Key takeaways

A data analyst plays a significant role in organisations by collecting, processing, and interpreting large data sets to provide valuable insights.

sets to provide valuable insights. Data analysts have great earning potential, often earning well above average .

. Beginners earn less, but the salary is still decent for a starting job.

Salaries increase as you gain more experience and skills.

Some industries, like finance and tech, pay more than others.

Average data analyst salary in South Africa per year

A data analytics career in South Africa offers several advantages, including competitive salaries in the field. According to Payscale and Talent.com, the average data analyst salary in South Africa in 2025 is between R305,336 and R480,000 per year or R246 per hour. Data analyst salaries in South Africa depend on factors such as experience, industry, skill set, and location.

Data analyst salary per month

According to Indeed and Glassdoor, the average data analyst salary is between R22,533 and R40,000 per month. The estimated additional pay is R2,250 per month. Additional pay could include cash bonuses, commission, tips, and profit sharing.

Entry-level data analyst salary in South Africa

In South Africa, as per Salary Expert, an entry level data analyst with less than one or three years of experience can expect to earn an average compensation of between R200,000 and R270,000 per year. Below is a table summarising the salary information for data analysts in South Africa:

Experience level Years of experience Average salary Entry-level Less than 3 years R200,000 - R270,000 Intermediate-level 4 to 9 years R299,055 - R320,000 Mid-career 5 to 9 years R430,834 Senior data analyst 10 to 20 years R502,669 - R560,000 Highly experienced More than 20 years Over R6,000,000

Comparing data scientist vs data analyst salary

In South Africa, a data scientist usually earns more money than a data analyst because they do more complex work. According to PayScale, Indeed, and Talent.com, the average yearly pay ranges between R470,000 and R720,000. The average data scientist's salary per month is estimated to be between R30,000 and R60,000.

How to become a data analyst in SA

Becoming a data analyst in South Africa takes some learning, practice, and effort. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you:

Obtain relevant education

Pursue a degree in fields such as Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Economics, or Information Management. These disciplines provide the foundational knowledge essential for data analysis. ​If a formal degree is not feasible, consider enrolling in specialised data analytics courses or certifications that focus on practical skills.

Develop essential skills

Gain proficiency in languages like Python and R, widely used for data manipulation and analysis. Learn SQL for effective data retrieval and management, and also understand statistical methods to interpret data accurately.

Get some experience

Try to work in places where you can use your skills. You can apply for internships, part-time jobs, or even help small businesses for free. Any job where you work with numbers or data can help you grow.

Build a portfolio

Start doing small projects to show what you can do. The portfolio can include past projects that highlight their core competencies. This helps people see your skills when you apply for jobs.

Join data groups

Talk to other people who also want to be data analysts. You can join groups on LinkedIn or go to events. These people can give you advice, tell you about jobs, or help you learn faster.

Apply for jobs

When you are ready, start looking for jobs. Utilize online job portals, professional networking platforms, such as LinkedIn, and local job fairs to search for data analyst positions in South Africa.

What does a data analyst do?

A data analyst collects data from different sources, cleans and organizes it, and then uses their analytical and statistical skills to understand the data. They are responsible for turning raw data into useful insights to help businesses make better decisions.

Data analysis involves looking for trends, patterns, and relationships in the data to solve problems and improve operations. Key duties of professionals in the field include the following:

Find patterns and trends in data sets to uncover insights.

Create reports and visualizations to explain findings.

Use tools like Excel, SQL, and Power BI to analyse and interpret data.

Communicate recommendations to other teams and senior staff.

Clean and organize data to make it ready for analysis.

Help companies make decisions based on data-driven insights.

Frequently asked questions

Are data scientists paid more than data analysts?

Data scientists are typically paid more than data analysts due to the advanced skills and more complex tasks required in their role.

‌Do data analysts get paid well?

Data analysts are generally paid well, especially as they gain experience and expertise, with salaries increasing based on industry demand and skills.

What is the highest salary of a data analyst in South Africa?

The highest salary for a data analyst in South Africa can exceed R6,000,000 per year for those with more than 20 years of experience.

Data Analytics is in high demand in South Africa across various industries, including education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and finance. As a result, the salary of a data analyst in 2025 is generally competitive, especially for those with strong technical skills and experience.

