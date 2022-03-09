ER24 paramedic course fees, application process, requirements, contact details

ER24 is one of the biggest private health care and emergency service providers in South Africa. Emergency medical care services have never been in abundance across the globe, and thus there is always a continuous and a great need for skilled, qualified emergency care providers. What are the ER24 paramedic course fees? What are the requirements? This article has everything you need to know!

This article has all you need to know about ER24 paramedic course fees, requirements, contact details, and much more. The profession has grown tremendously over the last 25 years. Besides, being an emergency care provider can no longer be considered a job but rather a professional calling. There has to be professional integrity, lifelong learning, and a commitment to patient care to succeed in this calling.

Everything about the ER24 paramedic course

The centre is well equipped with highly efficient medical facilities that offer a conducive environment for staff and students. Besides, the centre provides efficient and effective medical services to patients too.

So, why take paramedic studies at ER24? First, the centre usually provides qualified students, thanks to their updated medical facilities. Besides, they have highly experienced medical facilitators, which makes the centre desirable and receives a high number of applicants.

Can I study paramedic at ER24? Yes. But for you to gain successful admission into the college, you have to conform to specific requirements as illustrated below. So how do you become an ER24 paramedic? See the requirements below.

Paramedic course requirements

Fill out an online application form and attach your Grade 12 certificate, a copy of your certified identification card, and payment proof. Then, submit the duly filled form and the necessary attachments to the admission office.

Wait for an invitation letter from the institution.

Confirm where you are going to sit for your examination.

After the exam, if you score 80% and above, you will qualify for the entry-level. Besides, you will be accredited ER24 Paramedic program.

If you score below 80% but above 50%, you may either be given another chance to retake the exam, or the admission office will advise you accordingly.

If you score below 50%, you will not get a chance to join the institution.

Paramedic courses fees

How much does the paramedic course cost in South Africa? You can download the ER24 paramedic course fees 2021 and 2022 documents here.

However, the resource centre fees yearly are close to R500. If it is a 6-month paramedic program, you will have to part with R400. The cost for 3 months is close to R240. If you cannot afford to pay the course fees, you can apply for EMT scholarships and grants.

It is also important to note the following:

The cost of materials is included in the tuition fee.

The cost of textbooks uniforms is not included in the tuition fee.

Value-Added Tax is included.

ER24 courses offered

How long is the paramedic course? The duration ranges from 3 months to two years. However, it can go up to 4 years if you do a Bachelor's degree in Emergency Care at a University.

There are various levels of emergency caregivers; hence, the training differs at each level of this career. You can start at the basic and advance to the topmost level. You need to qualify for a specific paramedic course at each level.

Major courses

Nursing and Ancillary Healthcare

Emergency and Critical Care

Others

Child Nursing

Orthopedic Nursing

Maternity Nursing

Critical Care Nursing

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Nursing

Trauma and Emergency Nursing

Infection Prevention and Control Nursing

Operating Room Skills

Anaesthetic and Recovery Room Nursing

Postgraduate courses

Basic Life Support for healthcare providers

Basic Ambulance assistant refresher course

AHA ECG and Pharmacology programme

AHA Airway Management Programme

Advanced Cardiac Life Support

Gaining employment in the emergency services

There are two major employers in the emergency services industry. These are the government and private emergency services. In addition, the ER24 offers job opportunities to its top graduates.

It is also important to note that ER24 does not offer commercial training to members of public or corporate institutions.

How much does a paramedic earn in South Africa?

The salary is decent enough to afford a good quality of life. Besides, the career is adventurous because it involves a lot of fieldwork and travelling.

Emergency Care Provider experts earn approximately R100 000 to R250 000 per month. The salaries vary depending on one's level of experience and whether you are employed in the public or private sector.

Contact details

Manor 4, Cambridge Manor Office Park, CNR, Sandton

Website: www.er24.co.za

Training academies:

1. GAUTENG Cambridge Manor Office Park, Manor 1

LIMPOPO & MPUMALANGA Cnr Stone Haven and Witkoppen Roads

Paulshof, Sandton, South Africa 2056

PO Box 242, Paulshof, Sandton,

South Africa, 2056

Local: 0861 084 124

International: +27 (0) 113196300

training@er24.co.za

www.er24.co.za

2. FREESTATE 268 Pres Paul Kruger Ave,

NORTHERN CAPE: Universitas, Bloemfontein 9301

084 251 6035

3. WESTERN CAPE: Suite 105, Bloemhof Building,

65 York Street, Georg

University education

It is vital to note that certain universities offer a four-year Bachelor's degree in Emergency Care. Graduates of this programme are qualified and eligible to practice as Emergency Care Practitioners.

You can advance to the Master of Health Sciences in Emergency Medical Care and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Emergency Medical Care.

Above is everything you would want to know about ER24 paramedic course fees, requirements, application procedures, contacts and much more. ER24 offers quality medical emergency service solutions to best suit your needs. Please register in their careers portal if you meet the minimum requirements mentioned above.

