Underwater welder salary in the USA 2022: What can you make in a year?

It is difficult to find a well-paying job requiring little or limited education and leave you smiling on your way to the bank. Being an underwater welder may just be the job for you! Underwater welding is a technical job which can have one earning some serious money. So, how much is an underwater welder's salary in 2022?

U.S. Navy Diver welds a repair patch on the submerged bow of the USS Ogden (LPD 5) while the ship was in port at Naval Base San Diego, California, January 4, 2007. Photo: stock image

Some people are professional divers in today's world, while others are skilled welders. Combining these two vital professionals is the ultimate goal for anyone that desires to become an underwater technician. Such divers work below the water surface using either saturation diving equipment, SCUBA equipment, or surface-supplied air.

Underwater welder salary in the USA 2022

Professional divers work below the water surface using either saturation diving equipment, SCUBA equipment, or surface-supplied air. Photo: Pixabay.com, @InWay

Did you know that underwater welding takes very little learning time but many years to master? This is the sole reason why there are many disparities in welders in the same field earning different wages.

What is the highest paid welding job?

If you have the right experience and skills for the job, you can be sure of even bagging over $100,000. However, the salary for an underwater welder ranges from $25,000 to $80,000 annually, though the average underwater welding salary is about $53,990 annually and approximately $25.96 per hour.

How much do underwater welders make in America?

Depending on your experience and skills on the job, you will be able to steal a glimpse of your take-home share. However, the city where you land the underwater welding job may also determine your pay rate.

So, how much does underwater welding pay? Here are some of the cities whose underwater welding salary per week is more than the average pay;

San Mateo, CA - $1,250 Berkeley, CA - $1,206 Daly City, CA - $1,203 Richmond, CA - $1,174 Irvine, CA - $1,167 Odessa, TX - $1,149 Stamford, CT - $1,143 Orange, CA - $1,140 Bellevue, WA - $1,140 San Francisco, CA - $1,138

Factors that determine a diving welder's income in 2022

The technician's experience in diving is the primary factor in deciding what one takes home as their pay. Here are some more aspects that are likely to determine your pay in the field;

Experience

Certification

Overtime

Distance offshore

Underwater welding machinery or equipment

Environment

Depth of work

Dive methods

Where do underwater welders make the most money?

The annual income for this job scale is between $40,000 and $80,000. Photo: Unsplash.com, @Christopher Burns

Once you choose to become a professional welder, you can be sure that your career will be centred in either one or two locations. These are offshore and inland;

Inland welder's salary

These refer to the technician working in areas such as the lakes, rivers, or even ponds. Other areas of interest include around;

Bridges

Inspecting and repairing dam walls

Installing cement dock support pillars

Inspecting sewer pipes

Small vessels

Demolishing decayed underwater structures

Installing cement dock support pillars

Dams

Dock areas

The annual income for this job scale is between $40,000 and $80,000. The only advantage to this type of job is that it is less rigorous and less travelling involved. The downside of this environment is that freshwater lacks salt ions making the water unstable.

Offshore welder salary

These technicians spend most of their time welding large marine vessels such as Navy ships and oil rigs. Most of their time is spent out in the sea, and one is likely to spend a month or more out at sea before taking a break.

The deep-sea welder's salary revolves about $40,000 to $100,000 annually. This is where experience and expertise come into play. Most of the activities carried out include;

Installation of underneath major platforms

Drilling support

Cruise/Navy ship turbine repair

Cleaning subsea sites

Saturation, diving & inspection

Surveying chain anchor legs

Inspecting and stabilizing underwater oil pipelines

Pipe welding

Is underwater welding worth it?

Yes, this job is worth every penny. The job is termed as hazardous and tasking for many people, but let us face it, underwater welders are not your typical crowd! Most people in this field of work share similar traits, such as being confident, go-getters, and having passion and zeal for the job.

Does underwater welding shorten your life?

This is one of the careers in the world termed most challenging. Being an underwater welder culminates in risking your life and health. Thus, one's life span may be shorter than a person in a different career. A welder's life span is believed to be between 40 and 50 years on average.

With the above clear glimpse of an underwater welder's salary, it is fair to conclude that it is one of the most prestigious jobs in the world, yet somehow one of the riskiest. Therefore, before deciding to become an underwater welder, it is wise to factor in all the cons and pros of the job.

