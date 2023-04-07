Simplified NWU forgotten student number recovery process (2024)

You need a student number and a PIN to start an online course application at the North-West University courses. If you need to remember your NWU student number, retrieve it on the university's website. Check the NWU forgotten student number recovery process below.

A NWU student number is a username one uses to log into the school's online application website. Photo: @mynorthwestuniversity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The North-West University is a public research university with three campuses in South Africa. These campuses are in Potchefstroom, Mahikeng, and Vanderbijlpark. You can only apply for NWU courses once in an academic year. Also, students can apply for two study choices, and the admission decision is final. No application appeal is allowed.

What is the NWU forgotten student number recovery process?

The first step in an NWU online course application process is to create a student number. Nonetheless, getting a student number does not mean completing the application process. Complete all the steps before submitting your application. The university does not process incomplete applications. If you forget your NWU student number before or after completing your application, retrieve it using these steps:

Visit the NWU official website.

Click " Study at NWU ."

." Click " Apply Here ."

." Click " Apply to Study " under the student category you wish to join, i.e., undergraduate, postgraduate diplomas and certificates, postgraduate (M&D) students, or distance learning.

" under the student category you wish to join, i.e., undergraduate, postgraduate diplomas and certificates, postgraduate (M&D) students, or distance learning. Read the details on the pop-up page and click " How to apply online ."

." Click "Create your university number."

A screenshot of the NWU application website. Photo: studies.nwu.ac.za

Source: UGC

Read the details on the pop-up page and click " Go to the online application platform ."

." You will be redirected to a page with NWU online application process guidelines.

Click the " Forgotten University Number " option on the top left side of the page.

" option on the top left side of the page. Read the instructions and fill in the required details.

NWU will send your student number to the email address and phone number you provided when registering.

How to register at NWU

If you are a potential student wanting to enroll at the North-West University, follow the registration process below:

Visit the NWU official website.

Click " Study at NWU ."

." Click " Apply Here ."

." Click " Apply to Study " under the student category you wish to join, i.e., undergraduate, postgraduate diplomas and certificates, postgraduate (M&D) students, or distance learning.

" under the student category you wish to join, i.e., undergraduate, postgraduate diplomas and certificates, postgraduate (M&D) students, or distance learning. Read the details on the pop-up page and click " How to apply online ."

." Click " Create your university number ."

." Read the details on the pop-up page and click " Go to the online application platform ."

." You will be redirected to a page with NWU online application process guidelines.

Click the "Application Login" option on the top left side of the page.

A screenshot of the NWU application website. Photo: studies.nwu.ac.za

Source: UGC

You will be redirected to the NWU online application login page.

Log in with your student number and PIN if you are a returning student. For prospective students, click " Create new University Number ."

." Fill in your details, including creating and confirming your PIN. The password should be your ID number (South African student) or passport number (international student) followed by "@Nwu," e.g., 9302215067088@Nwu .

. Click " Next " to generate your NWU student university number.

" to generate your NWU student university number. Your NWU student number will be sent to the email address and cell phone number.

If the website notifies you that your NWU ID already exists, contact the North-West University's admissions office for help via 018 285 4320.

You can complete the application process immediately without logging out of the system. Alternatively, revisit the NWU login page later and sign in using your student number and PIN to complete the application process.

Once your application goes through, the North-West University will send a Proof of Registration email to your email address.

NWU highly discourages walk-ins for first-year students during the registration period. Thus, applicants are encouraged to apply online and wait for feedback via email.

All applications are subject to a selection process. The outcome of the application will be Emailed or SMSed to your phone number after the selection process has been completed.

An NWU university number is easily retrievable on the school's online application website. Photo: pexels.com, @Ana Daza, @Sabel Blanco (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faculties at NWU

South Africa's North-West University has eight faculties offering various academic programs. These faculties are:

Economic and Management Sciences.

Education

Engineering

Health Sciences

Humanities

Law

Natural and Agricultural Sciences

Theology

When do the NWU’s applications open each year?

The North-West University’s applications open annually on 1 April. Prospective students apply for the following academic year's intake. For instance, if you wish to join the school in 2025, apply in 2024.

What is the application fee at NWU?

The North-West University charges international students an R600 application fee. Local students from South Africa do not pay any application fee.

NWU's applications office provides the technical support you need to complete the application process. Photo: pexels.com, @Tony Clay; Facebook, @mynorthwestuniversity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is your NWU username and password?

An NWU's student username/student number is their university's registration number. While registering on the North-West University's application website, each student generates their username/student number.

What to do if you forgot your NWU student number?

Visit the NWU website and access a page with guidelines about the NWU online application process. Click the "Forgotten University Number" option on the top left side of that page. Read the instructions, fill in the required fields, and click "Next." NWU will send your student number to the email address and phone number you provided when registering. Contact the applications office on 018 285 4320 if the process is unsuccessful.

How can you retrieve your PIN?

Visit the NWU website and access a page with guidelines about the NWU online application process. Click the "Application Login" option on the top left side of that page. Click "PIN Forgotten" on NWU's application login page. Read the instructions, fill in the required fields, and click "Next." NWU will send you a PIN to the email address and phone number you provided when registering. Contact the applications office on 018 285 4320 if the process is unsuccessful.

What to do if you forgot your NWU student number and PIN?

You can retrieve a forgotten NWU student number and password in 2024 via the NWU online application website.

You cannot change your NWU student number after generating it. Photo: @mynorthwestuniversity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Visit the NWU website and access a page with guidelines about the NWU online application process. Click the "Application Login" option on the top left side of that page. Sign in to the NWU login page for applications with your student number and PIN, then click "Already have a university number.” Select “Update contact details on existing application.” You will be directed to the contact details page, where you can make the necessary updates, and these changes will be reflected throughout your application.

Prospective applicants who have already submitted their applications are the only ones who can amend/change their details (email address or cellphone number) on the NWU online application page.

How do you check your status in NWU?

Use your student number and PIN to sign in to the North-West University's online application login page and conduct an NWU status check.

How do you know if you got accepted at NWU?

Once your application goes through, the North-West University will send a Proof of Registration email to the email address you provided.

Can you reapply at NWU after being rejected?

No application appeal is allowed after rejection.

How to know your NWU residence status check?

Contact NWU's residence inquiries office via 018-985-2137 and request them to conduct an NWU residence status check for you if you do not get an email or SMS notification regarding your residence status.

Having student numbers and meeting the minimum requirements does not guarantee admission to NWU. Photo: @mynorthwestuniversity (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much is the registration fee at North-West University?

The compulsory minimum fee for first-year and senior students is R21 870 for all NWU campuses residence students and R11 810 for non-resident and distance-earning students. The amount includes registration fees and the first tuition & residence fees payment.

The North-West University's fee payment accounts are:

Bank Account Number Branch Code ABSA 40-7009-9350 632-005 FNB 6216-190-7335 240-438 Nedbank 1713-378-531 171-338 Standard Bank 33-038-446-5 052-838 FNB Namibia 6224-883-9823 281-174 (Old Power Station)

Contact NWU's central applications office via 018 285 4320 for inquiries about course applications and residences.

Is North-West University internationally recognized?

South Africa's North-West University has students from over 66 different nationalities. Also, through international collaboration with other universities and institutions, NWU is part of the global higher education community.

Is NWU private or public?

The North-West University is a public research university with campuses in Potchefstroom, Mahikeng, and Vanderbijlpark in South Africa.

The NWU forgotten student number recovery process takes a few minutes if you have stable internet. If you fail to recover your student number on the school's online application webpage, you should contact the university.

Briefly.co.za listed universities with free online applications in South Africa. Higher learning institutions traditionally required hardcopy paper applications from prospective students.

Prospective students often visited the university and college offices to enquire about their application status. Today, things have changed for the better. Most schools encourage free online applications. What's more, one can still follow up their applications online.

Source: Briefly News