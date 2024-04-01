Computer science salary per month in South Africa (2024)

The field of computer science continues to experience significant growth in South Africa and other parts of the world. Advancements in technology and increasing digitization in various industries have led to a rise in demand for experts with skills in the field. This article highlights computer science salaries in South Africa to give employers and job seekers an overview of the expected compensation.

Computer science in South Africa is a growing field. Photo: Yuichiro Chino

Source: Getty Images

Computer science is a critical field with a thriving job market in need of skilled professionals. Virtually every sector of the economy, from tech giants to small startups, is in constant need of qualified computer scientists.

Do computer scientists make good money?

Computer science has numerous well-paying opportunities in different industries. The amount one earns depends on factors like location, demand, experience, education level, employer, and the specific role. With the right skills and experience, professionals in this field can command high salaries and lucrative benefits packages.

Computer science salary in South Africa per month

The average computer science salary per month in South Africa ranges between R18,000 and R33,000. PayScale estimates the monthly pay to be R18,500, Glassdoor estimates it to be R29,000 per month, and Talent.com estimates it to be R32,500 per month.

The average yearly salary ranges between R216,000 and R396,000. The highest-earning professionals in the field earn between R55,700 and R168,000 per month, while entry-level professionals earn between R5,000 and R20,000 per month.

Computer science is a wide field with a variety of skill sets. Photo: Cecilie Arcurs

Source: Getty Images

What does a computer scientist do?

Generally, a computer scientist creates solutions related to computer programs, according to Coursera. Their key responsibilities can include the following;

Developing and designing software, hardware, and networks

Writing new programming languages or code

Analyzing and understanding computer algorithms

Conducting research experiments to test new theories

Upgrading or updating computer systems or programs

Collaborating with other tech professionals to create new technology

Computer science jobs in South Africa

With a background in computer science, you can use these skills to work in various capacities. Common jobs include;

Computer programmer: Their main responsibility is to write and test code for software applications.

Their main responsibility is to write and test code for software applications. Cybersecurity engineers: They are responsible for protecting systems, networks, and data from cyber threats.

They are responsible for protecting systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. Information security engineers: They implement security measures to safeguard a company’s computer systems and networks from potential breaches, unauthorized access, and threats.

They implement security measures to safeguard a company’s computer systems and networks from potential breaches, unauthorized access, and threats. Software engineer: Their main role is to design, develop, test, and maintain software systems.

Their main role is to design, develop, test, and maintain software systems. Web developers: They design, create, test, and maintain websites.

They design, create, test, and maintain websites. System analyst: Their main role is to analyze, maintain, and improve information systems within an organization.

Their main role is to analyze, maintain, and improve information systems within an organization. Data scientists: They use scientific methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from structured and unstructured data.

They use scientific methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from structured and unstructured data. Machine learning engineers: They specialize in creating and implementing machine learning models.

They specialize in creating and implementing machine learning models. Software architect: Their main responsibility involves making high-level software design choices and dictating technical standards like coding standards, tools, and platforms. They ensure systems are designed to meet the desired functional requirements.

Their main responsibility involves making high-level software design choices and dictating technical standards like coding standards, tools, and platforms. They ensure systems are designed to meet the desired functional requirements. Computer systems analysts: They analyze computer systems to understand and improve a company’s computing needs.

They analyze computer systems to understand and improve a company’s computing needs. Information technology specialist: An IT specialist does various tasks related to computer systems and networks, such as troubleshooting, maintaining, and improving hardware and software. They also provide technical support to company staff.

An IT specialist does various tasks related to computer systems and networks, such as troubleshooting, maintaining, and improving hardware and software. They also provide technical support to company staff. Information systems manager: They are in charge of the IT department within an organization. They oversee the planning, implementation, and maintenance of a company’s IT systems and infrastructure.

Computer scientists design software and write code. Photo: Saprinya Pinngam

Source: Getty Images

Which is the highest-paid job in computer science?

The highest-paying jobs in the computer science field are generally information systems managers and software architects due to their level of experience. Below is a table of the various computer science job salaries in the country according to data from salary and job-dedicated sites like LinkedIn, Glassdoor, PayScale, Salary Explorer, Indeed, and Talent.com.

Job title Average monthly salary Average yearly salary Computer programmer R20,000-R21,360 R240,000-R256,320 Cybersecurity engineer R37,000-R50,000 R444,00-R600,000 Information security engineer R35,000-R55,000 R420,000-R660,000 Software engineer R32,000-R50,000 R384,000-R600,000 Web developer R22,000-R38,000 R264,000-R456,000 System Analyst R34,000-R39,000 R408,000-R468,000 Data scientist R35,000-R60,000 R420,000-R720,000 Machine learning engineer R36,000-R45,000 R432,000-R540,000 Software architect R67,000-R85,000 R804,000-R1,020,000 Computer systems analyst R33,000-R39,000 R396,000-R468,000 Information technology specialist R27,000-R50,000 R324,000-R600,000 Information systems manager R46,000-R133,000 R552,000-R1,596,000

Is computer science in demand in South Africa?

Computer science skills are in demand in South Africa due to the increasing reliance on technology in various sectors of the economy. Developer programmers, applications programmers, computer quality assurance analysts, computer network & systems engineers, and network analysts are some of the jobs in the field listed under the Critical Skills List.

Computer scientists can specialize in artificial intelligence. Photo: Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Source: Getty Images

Computer science salaries in SA have one of the most competitive remuneration packages in the country. The field offers a wide range of career paths, catering to various interests and skill sets. Whether you want to specialize in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software development or data science, the opportunities are endless.

