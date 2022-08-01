10 powerful families in South Africa 2022 | What are the richest families in SA?

The names mentioned in this list of the ten powerful families in South Africa in 2022 reflect how much power and significance money can earn you. You will notice some similarities in most of the families. Most are business moguls in the country's financial sectors, while a few are products of generational wealth. Who are they?

Most powerful families in South Africa own a conglomerate and have diversified their investments in different sectors locally and internationally. Some have tapped into the lucrative mining industry, while others own stakes in financial institutions. Their rankings change over time, depending on their business moves. Nonetheless, the one constant thing is their ability to take risks.

10 powerful families in South Africa in 2022

Who is the top 10 richest person in South Africa? For the longest time, Johanne Rupert has reigned as the top richest person in South Africa. His net worth has fluctuated over the years, although this has not stopped him from taking risks.

Apart from him, which family is the richest family in Africa?

10. Lauritz Dippenaar and family

Lauritz Dippenaar is a South African millionaire businessman, banker and investor. He was the chairman of FirstRand Financial Group and is also well known for his philanthropic works.

Laurie Dippenaar created a financial services group from scratch. He co-founded Rand Consolidated Investing in 1977 alongside Paul Harris, and in the 1990s, he started FirstRand. Currently, he is a non-executive chairman of FirstRand, whose focus is on banking and insurance.

Lauritz Dippenaar's net worth is currently estimated to be $650 million.

9. Jannie Mouton and family

Jannie Mouton is among the South African billionaires. he is a businessman and the founder of the PSG Group, a listed investment holding firm. His company has interests in banking, financial services, education, agriculture and private equity.

Jannie Mouton is worth $1 billion.

8. Stephen Bradley Saad and family

Stephen Bradley Saad is also a South African billionaire business. He is the founder and CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. Aspen Pharmacare is the continent's largest producer of generic medicine.

Stephen Bradley Saad also owns a private game reserve and Sharks, a rugby union club. Stephen is alleged to be the club's chairman. Currently, Stephen Bradley Saad is worth $1.4 billion.

7. Christoffel Wiese and family

Christoffel Wiese is also among the rich South Africans. He is a businessman and billionaire whose primary source of wealth is consumer retail. Wiese was born into a business-oriented family. It is a no-brainer he founded ShopRite.

Christoffel Wiese's investment in the retail business has been instrumental in increasing his wealth. As the founder of Shoprite, he owns 18% of the company's stake, valued at $910 million. Wiese is also the chairman of PEP, where he owns 44% of the company's share.

His other assets include stakes with Invicta Holdings, a manufacturing conglomerate, Brait, a private equity firm, and Pallinghurst, which invests in mining. Christoffel Wiesel's net worth is approximately $1.5 billion; therefore, he is one of the few billionaires in South Africa.

6. Michel Le Roux and family

Michel Le Roux and his family are also among the SA billionaires. Michael accumulated his wealth by venturing into the banking industry. He founded Capitec Bank in 2001 and owns 11% of the company's stake.

Capitec bank trades in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and targets the country's emerging middle class. He is also a member of the bank's board and previously ran Boland bank, among other smaller banks.

Michel Le Roux has a net worth of $1.5 billion.

5. Allan Gray and family

Allan Gray was also a member of the billionaires in South Africa club. He was an accomplished businessman and founder of Allan Gray Limited. AGL is still in operation as an investment management and financial services company.

Allan Gray died in 2019. Nonetheless, Allan Gray Limited is considered one of the largest privately-owned asset managers and its worth is valued at $1.5 billion.

4. The Bekker family

Who's the richest man in South Africa in 2022? The Bekkers are the third richest family in South Africa. They are an old family that diversified its investments. Jacobus Bekker is one of South Africa's richest men, thanks to his 0.44% stake in companies such as Prosus, Naspers and Tencent, the Chinese multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate. Tencent led the founding team of MultiChoice and M-Net in 1985.

Currently, the Bekker family is worth $2.2 billion, but it was worth $2.7 billion at the beginning of the year.

3. Patrice Motsepe and family

Who is the richest black in South Africa? Patrice Motsepe is the richest black South African. He is also the head of the Motsepe family.

Patrice is a renowned South African billionaire businessman. He is a mining billionaire, and his areas of interest are ferrous metals, gold, base metals and platinum.

Patrice sits on several company boards, among them Harmony Gold, the world's 12th largest gold mining company, where he is the non-executive chairman. He is also the deputy chairman of Sanlam. He gained ownership of Mamelodi Sundown in 2003, and in 2013, he joined The Giving Pledge and committed to giving half of his wealth to charity.

Currently, the Patrice Motsepe has a net worth of $2.6 billion.

2. The Oppenheimer family

Who is the richest man in South Africa in 2022? Nicky Oppenheimer is the second richest man in the country. Currently, his net worth is estimated to be $8.33 billion.

Nicky Oppenheimer is the heir to the DeBeers diamond fortune. He was the third generation of his family to run DeBeers and made the company private in 2001. For 85 years, the Oppenheimers occupied a controlling spot in the world's diamond trade.

In 2012, he sold his 40% share of the company to the firm mining group Anglo American for $1.5 billion in cash. In 2014, Nicky started Fireblade Aviation in Johannesburg, which operates chartered flights. He also owns at least 720 square miles of conservation land across Mzansi, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

1. The Rupert family

Which is the richest family in South Africa? The Rupert family is the wealthiest and most influential family in South Africa. Johann Rupert's net worth as of August 2022 is $9.98 billion.

Who owns the most wealth in South Africa? The Ruperts have businesses locally and internationally, and they control Cie Financiere Richemont, the world's largest luxury watchmaker, through a trust. The Bellevue, Switzerland-based company's brands, include Cartier and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Johann Rupert was born to a business-oriented family. His father, Anton Rupert, amassed the family's wealth through a chain of businesses. He started by selling cigarettes and later transitioned to imported cigars which were hard to come by in the country. He later diversified to imported luxury goods.

Anton later became one of the wealthiest people on the continent, and after his death in 2006, his son Johann Rupert took over the family's business. The family has one major company Rembrandt, which has two leading conglomerates, Richemont and Remgro. Richemont is based in Switzerland and deals with luxury goods, while Remgro is an investment company focusing on finance and mining. Remgro has stakes in more than 30 companies.

Who is the trillionaire in South Africa? Johann Rupert is no stranger to wealth. He is the richest man in South Africa and the second richest person in Africa. Currently, his net worth is approximately $9.9 billion.

This list of the most powerful families in South Africa reveals their wealth, how they make it, their business moves and how they stay on top of their game. The constant thing is taking the risk, a wake-up call to Mzansi. You might be on the list if you had the business acumen and confidence.

