Learning a new skill has never been easy, so you need to study something relevant to the job market. Therefore, if you want to match your skills to your job market, look at the short courses that are in demand in South Africa in 2022. They pay well and take a short time. Thus, you may not have to take valuable time off work to study. See them below!

Which are courses that have more job opportunities in South Africa? With unemployment soaring, many wonder if what they learned in school aligns with the job market. Moreover, those who have not joined colleges are unsure which programmes to take regarding the job market. However, you do not have to worry as this article has everything you would love to know about the short courses that are in demand in South Africa in 2022.

Top 10 short courses list in South Africa

Short courses are a great option to upskill your current industry or venture into a new field. Additionally, they can help you create useful contacts to propel your career growth later in life. So, what is the best course to study in South Africa?

1. SEO

Due to the rapid rise in technological advancement, there is a high demand for new online and optimization strategies. However, posting your content online is not enough until it reaches your target audience. That is where Search Engine Optimization techniques come in. While there are many layers of SEO, from basic to advanced, everyone can learn the basics.

2. Project management

This targets the project managers and individuals involved in the day to day running of businesses at an advanced operational and strategic level. The course is essential in furthering your career and improving the quality of work. So, which courses are in demand in SA? Unsurprisingly, this is one of the high-demand programmes in SA, and most people who pursue it are well paid.

3. Occupational Health and Safety (OHS)

Due to the nature of South Africa's environment, which includes mining and other industries, there is a great need for occupational health and safety workers. Almost all industries dealing with construction and manufacturing hire these professionals to keep their workers safe and protect themselves from legal troubles.

4. Digital Marketing

Marketers play a key role in sustaining sales and revenues in every business. So, which course has high job opportunities? Digital marketing lets you reach a wider audience, scale your business further, and generate more revenue. Thus, embarking on digital marketing will guarantee you a job and a good remuneration.

5. Computer courses

Bachelor's in Computer study is one of the degrees in demand in South Africa. Learning about the computer is essential as many business operations are automated. Some programmes you can take are programming, software development, etc. Professionals in this field perform various functions like designing, creating, testing, and managing computer systems.

6. Business Accounting

This focuses on boosting the money management skills of an individual. It applies to those who want to manage and track money, income and expenditure. It is also one of the best courses to study in South Africa as all businesses have an accounting department. The course is highly marketable and pays well. It is also ideal for accountants, bookkeepers, financial clerks or employees in the financial department.

7. Customer Relationship Building

Maintaining good customer relationships ensures you get loyal customers. This, in return, means business growth as they will convince other potential buyers to buy from you. To build that customer relationship, you need skills to handle your customers so the business can continue growing in leaps and bounds. The last thing any business wants to see is losing a customer to a competitor.

8. Cryptocurrency Development

Cryptocurrency and blockchain are the hottest topics of the 21st century. Financial experts predict that these technologies will reform the future, ending the traditional modes of exchange. With that, there has been a rise for skilled crypto experts to trade due to its high value. However, trading is not easy, which has made many turn to several online programmes on cryptocurrency for knowledge on how to trade.

9. Graphic Design

If you enjoy creative work, then graphic design is one of the best short courses in South Africa that you can take. This is an exciting and professional field where you can use your passion for art daily. If you are already in the design industry, you might want to develop your skills, or you may want to kickstart your career in graphic design.

10. Copywriting

Doing business online has exponentially increased, creating a great demand for copywriters who can write great online copy. Companies always need copywriters for product descriptions, landing pages, subscription pages, blogs, articles and even e-newsletters. Thus, copywriting is one of the short courses that pay well in South Africa and is always in demand. As a copywriter, you will have a great career option that also helps teach you key life skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the frequently asked questions concerning short programmes in SA.

Does NSFAS pay for short courses?

Once approved for NSFAS funding, the funding covers you until you finish your qualification. However, NSFAS does not fund short courses, even if you do them through a University. The financial aid scheme only covers full-time qualifications administered through a University or TVET College.

What is the easiest degree to study in South Africa?

Those interested in completing undergraduate degrees typically choose Business Administration, Psychology, or Education, but general studies, English, and communications can also be considered some of the easiest.

Can short courses get you a job?

Short courses help you gain employment. This is because they equip you with skills that employers highly value. Also, they help you open and run a business. You can become an entrepreneur from the set of skills you obtain while learning.

Which career has the most job opportunities in South Africa?

The IT, business & management and finance sectors are undoubtedly the most sought-after sectors. These are followed by the sales, admin, office & support, architecture & engineering sectors, as listed below.

How many months is a short course?

They usually span three to six months, with one to three modules. Programmes and advanced programmes usually span one year, consisting of four to eight modules.

Do online courses count as a qualification?

Yes. Employers accept degrees achieved through distance learning and view them as identical qualifications studied on campus.

Are short courses good for a CV?

Traditional courses are great, but it would be great if you could learn something quickly. They are flexible, swift, and with a sparkle in your CV — these programmes can be the game changer in your career.

What qualification is a short course?

These programmes do not provide you with a formal qualification. However, they can give you the skills and knowledge necessary to undertake a certain job. This is because they are designed to be shorter than a traditional degree programme and cover a specific field of knowledge.

Above are short courses that are in demand in South Africa in 2022 and pay well. They can even pay you better if you have the talent in that field of work. Thus, it is better to have a talent or an eye for a particular field of work.

