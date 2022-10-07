Top 10 best high schools in Cape Town, South Africa 2022

Every parent wants the best for their children especially regarding education. They want them to have educational opportunities to propel them into adulthood with success. Making the right school choice for your child can be tiresome and confusing, considering the many institutions available. This article discusses the 10 best high schools in Cape Town.

With over ninety high schools in Cape Town, choosing the right one for your child is tricky. Before you embark on a journey to look for one that best suits your child, you would want to familiarize yourself with Cape Town high schools mission statements. This is to ascertain that they comply with the ethos and atmosphere desired for your child.

What are the top 10 high schools in South Africa?

South Africa's educational system has been of the standard type, attracting numerous international students. Additionally, the curriculum adopted in most of the schools is in line with international standards. However, the standard of education differs, making some schools better than others. The top 10 best high schools in Cape Town include the following:

1. American International School of Cape Town (AISCT)

What is the most popular school in Cape Town? The American International School of Cape Town is considered the most popular. It is located in Constant Hills, Cape Town and was founded in 1997 and has a capacity of around 500 students. The teacher-to-student ratio is 1:16.

The education system is private and co-educational, and the institution is entirely non-profit. Despite being an American school, it is fully endorsed and accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) based in the United States. Tuition fee ranges between R49, 285 – R178,830 per annum.

2. Westerford High School

This public, co-educational learning institution is located in Newlands, Cape Town. It was established in 1953 and has 950 students from Grade 13 to Grade 18. It is one of the best public schools in Cape Town and demonstrates the South African government's dedication to the educational system. The institution operates the Rondebosch campus and The Secondary Campus. Tuition fees range between R41 622 – R42 972 per annum.

3. Gardens Commercial High School

The institution was established in 1961 and caters to students aged 12 to 18. It boasts of producing some of South Africa's most prominent figures in various careers. It is the ideal place for students willing to pursue their interests in computer studies, business, and economics. The Academy of Accounting offers students the adequate skills needed to succeed in the demanding accounting world. The tuition fee is R39 000 – R40 450 per annum.

4. Claremont High School

The institution was established in 2011 and adopts the English language as the communication medium. This makes it easy for students to understand subjects such as mathematics and science. Besides, this has given the school the prestige of performing excellently at the National level. The school strives to create an academically challenging and enriching environment where every student has the opportunity for success. The tuition fee is R9,400 per annum.

5. Cape Town French International School

The learning institution was established in 1987 by a group of French citizens resident in Cape Town to offer a French Curriculum to their children. It is a two-campus institution and is known for using both French and English languages as the medium of communication. Currently, the school has over 500 students and about 54 staff personnel. The tuition fee is R15,000 per annum.

6. Wynberg Boys High School

The school was founded in 1841, making it the second oldest school in the Southern African region and one of the best high schools in Cape Town's southern suburbs. Wynberg's academic excellence speaks for itself. It has long transformed from what used to be a single room with 65 learners to what is now a vast stimulating, innovative environment with over 850 students. It also has excellent teaching facilities that make learning easier for students. The tuition fee is R52, 500 per annum.

7. Trafalgar High School

The institution was established in 1912 and is known for its profound fight against apartheid. It was the first high school specifically built for people of colour and can still give the level of educational standard needed. It is a co-educational institution dedicated to making education accessible and affordable to its students. The tuition fee is R39 700 per annum.

8. Windsor High School

Formerly known as Lansdowne High School, Windsor was established in 1935 and later changed to its present name in 1981. It is one of the high schools in Cape Town CBD and offers a wide range of courses such as commerce, science, the arts, and technology, which cover many aspects of human life.

9. Range High School

Range is a public school known for offering quality education to its students. It was founded in 1981 and is a non-English medium institution, meaning it does not use English as its primary form of communication. Currently, the school has a student population of over 300. The tuition fee is R43 800 per annum.

10. St. Cyprian School

The school was founded in 1871 and is one of South Africa's oldest schools and one of Africa's oldest all-girls institutions. Currently, the school boasts over 900 students with grades 00 to 12. The institution has been known to be highly involved in giving out quality education to its students. St. Cyprian is no doubt one of the top private boarding schools in Cape Town.

Which school has the highest pass rate in Cape Town?

Westerford High School in Cape Town has maintained a consistent 100% pass rate for years, positioning the 69-year-old academic institution as one of the country's top schools.

How many high schools are in the Western Cape?

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), there is a total of 1 449 public schools in the province. Of which, 984 are primary schools and only 384 are high schools, a difference of 600 schools. The rest of the 80 schools are intermediate or combined schools.

Which school has the highest fees in South Africa?

Hilton College is the most expensive school in South Africa. The boys' school is located near the town of Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Annual fees for the 2022 academic year are a whopping R343 155.

What is the biggest high school in South Africa?

Ngangolwandle Senior Secondary is considered the biggest school in South Africa. It is located in Elliotdale and has a population of 3795.

When looking for the best high schools in Cape Town, the quality of the school and academic performance should not be the only criteria to look out for. In addition, consider the sporting facilities and whether it is co-educational or single-gender. With that in mind, you will select the best learning institution for your child.

