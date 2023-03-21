Smartphones are essential to modern life as people need them to communicate, shop, learn and even work. iPhone stores in Sandton aim to maximise customer value by providing an authentic Apple experience. They also offer unmatched customer services, such as technical support, complimentary store training, technical setup, and certified battery and screen replacements.

Are there any Apple stores in Africa? Apple has no offices in many parts of the continent, and it usually relies on local resellers and repair stores in many countries that do not have an official presence. Below is a list of iPhone stores in Sandton where you can get a genuine Apple phone in 2023.

Full list of Apple stores in South Africa

Apple products are entirely in a different class, explaining why many are bent on getting them from only dedicated and authorised Apple stores in Johannesburg and beyond. Below are some of the authorised Apple stores in Sandtown where you can purchase premium products from this sophisticated brand.

1. iStore Sandton City

Apple iStore Sandton is a dedicated hub for Apple products and accessories. The first store opened in 2005 and expanded to 27 retail stores. These stores are conveniently situated across the country and have an online store, making them the largest Apple Premium Retailer (APR) in South Africa.

Address: BC37A, Sandton City Shopping Centre,

5th St & Rivonia Rd, Sandton, 2196, South Africa

E-mail: sandtoncity.manager@istore.co.za

Phone: 0870575500

2. iStore Sandton Drive

Get an authentic Apple experience at iStore Sandton Drive, solely for Apple products and accessories. You will not only get trusted products here, but you can be sure of meeting helpful, friendly staff.

Address: 1 Sandton Dr, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196,

South Africa

Phone: +27 87 057 5500

3. iStore Fourways

iStore Fourways is an Apple Premium Reseller (APR). They offer contracts on various mobile networks and a 2-year extended warranty option with iCare Plus.

Address: Shop NG24, Fourways Mall, Fourways,

Sandton, 2055, South Africa

Phone: +27 87 057 5500

4. iStore Rosebank Pre-owned

Did you know you can get a secondhand iPhone? Well, at the Apple store in Rosebank, you can get a certified pre-owned iPhone with an extensive quality assessment. These products come with a discount and a one-year warranty.

Address: Shop 314A, Rosebank Mall, 50 Bath Ave, Rosebank,

Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

5. Core Group

Core Group offers the most exciting information, communication and entertainment technology. They are the leading distributors for Apple in Sub-Saharan Africa and have represented the brand in South Africa since 1995.

Address: 1 Sandton Drive, Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa, 2196

Tel: +27 11 535 9000

Website: info.ARP@core.co.za

6. ecMac

ecMac offers superb Apple products and accessories. The store has been in existence for years, and they have been consistent in their service delivery. Visit them today and get an iPhone or other Apple product and service.

Address: Ground Floor, 33 Ballyclare Drive

Ballywooods Office Park Cedarwood House,

Bryanston, Sandton, 2191, South Africa

Phone: +27 11 784 9094

7. iStore Cresta

iStore Cresta is only dedicated to Apple products. Visit them today in Randburg and get their authentic experience and exclusive services just for you.

Address: Cnr Beyers Naudé Dr & Weltevreden Rd

Cresta Mall Shop No. U35/36/37, Cresta,

Johannesburg, 2118, South Africa

8. Digicape

Digicaope is an Apple Premium Reseller, Authorised Service Centre, Education and Business Solutions Expert, and Professional Training Provider. They also offer Onsite Support, Maintenance Contracts, Remote Support, and Monitoring.

Address: Block 2, Commerce Square, 39 Rivonia Rd,

Sandhurst, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

Phone: +27 11 447 1379

Website: digicape.co.za

How do I become an Apple reseller in South Africa?

The first step is to visit the core.co.za; this is where you will get more information on the programme and be able to register as a reseller.

The next step is to fill out the necessary online form where required.

Why is iPhone so expensive in South Africa?

The higher prices come down to manufacturing. Most iPhones are imported as entirely built units from China and other markets, attracting taxes and import duties.

How many iStores are there in South Africa?

The first store opened in V&A Waterfront in 2005, and since then, they have grown to 27 retail stores conveniently situated across the country and an online store. This makes iStore the most prominent APR in Southern Africa.

Who owns iStore in South Africa?

Core Group is the company that owns all the iStores in South Africa and is the biggest authorised distributor in Southern Africa.

Do we have an Apple store in South Africa?

iStore South Africa is operated independently by ZA Online Store Pty (Ltd), authorised by Apple South Africa. Note: Any purchases of Apple products over the Internet from the iStore will be subject to terms and conditions set by the operating body, ZA Online Store Pty (Ltd).

Is iStore an Apple store?

iStore and Apple are not the same company. iStore is a third-party seller.

Which country in Africa uses iPhones most?

Morocco has the highest number of iPhone users at 28% market share, whereas only 1% of people in Madagascar use iPhones. Apple's market share in Nigeria is 10.8%, according to data from StatCounter.

Above is a list of iPhone stores in Sandton in 2023. They are great stores selling premium Apple products and accessories in and around Sandton. Try them today and get the authentic Apple experience!

