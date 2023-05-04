Top 10 most expensive Johnnie Walker bottles in the world

Johnnie Walker is popular high-end whisky. It is an international drink that many whisky lovers and collectors across the globe appreciate. Johnnie Walker comes in many brands giving its customers the freedom to choose what matches their budget. In this article, you will discover the 10 most expensive Johnnie Walker bottles in the world today.

The world of whisky would not be complete without the addition of Johnnie Walker. The brand has been in existence since the early 1800s. The company has been releasing different bottles, with some being limited editions. Did you know the most expensive Johnnie Walker label can be sold for as high as the price of a fancy Italian sports car?

Top 10 most expensive Johnnie Walker bottles

If you love investing in high-end whiskies, you will not go wrong with Johnnie Walker. In recent years, the brand's value has skyrocketed, attracting many collectors and investors. Explore the 10 most expensive Johnnie Walker bottles in the world right here.

10. Johnnie Walker ‘The Director’s Blend’ 2011 ($3,404)

Johnnie Walker ‘The Director’s Blend’ 2011 is a limited whisky released in 2011. The drink was bottled in Scotland at 46% ABV. The bottle was exclusively meant as a gift for the founder's friends. It matured solely in European and American oak casks.

Master Blender Jim Beveridge created 'The Directors Blend' with the help of directors Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, and George Lucas. Its price might vary slightly based on one’s location.

9. John Walker & Sons Blue Label King George V ($3,886)

John Walker & Sons Blue Label King George V is another rare whisky with a unique story behind its creation. It falls under the category of the most expensive Johnnie Walker colour, Blue. It is classified as blended Scotch whisky, with 42% alcohol by volume.

It was blended in style and smoked with orange notes, cinnamon, and raisins to give it its unique flavour. It comes packed in a beautiful crystal decanter.

8. The Commemorative 1920 Edition ($4,753 to $4,930)

The Commemorative 1920 Edition is another rare Johnnie Walker blend whisky. The distiller released only 540 bottles of 700 ml. Each bottle has an alcoholic percentage of 48%. Its flavour is characterized by its bold and complex taste, which features notes of vanilla, dark chocolate, and hints of smoke and spice.

It was released to commemorate the family’s landmark year in the luxury Scotch whisky business. Are you willing to spend between $4,753 to $4,930 on one bottle?

7. Johnnie Walker 38 Years Old 1938 ($5,070)

This one falls under the commemorative bottling series – it was bottled by John Walker & Sons (JW&S). It comes in a 750 ml bottle with a 40% alcohol percentage. Despite its price, it is among the company’s bestselling Scotch whisky.

The drink has a flavour featuring a fragrant and fruity taste with a slightly smoky aroma. It comes in a ship-like decanter which is housed in a wooden box that bears the company’s logo.

6. Johnnie Walker Blue Label 200th Anniversary Limited Edition ($143 to $5,499)

Why is the Blue label more expensive? They are pricey because they are incredibly rare blends. The blends are also very challenging to achieve. The Blue Label 200th Anniversary Limited Edition is not an exception. The bottle costs between $143 and $5,499, depending on your region.

The idea behind its bottling was to commemorate its 200-year journey from Scotland to all four corners of the world. The rare ingredients used to make it were carefully hand-picked worldwide.

5. Johnnie Walker Master’s Ruby Reserve 40 Year Old ($16,896 to $18,100)

Master’s Ruby Reserve 40-Year-Old is another of Johnnie Walker’s most expensive bottles. The ingredients were carefully selected by master blender Jim Beveridge OBE himself. It is a combination of eight 40-year-old casks. Considering this is a limited edition, the company only released 398 bottles.

The drink has a rich aroma of dark chocolate, toffee, cocoa nibs, brambles, plums etc. It also comes in a beautiful crystal bottle that is shaped like a diamond and is housed in a wooden box.

4. Johnnie Walker ‘The John Walker’ Master’s Edition 50 Year Old ($24,000 to $25,000)

The Master’s Edition 50-Year-Old is another one of the company’s premium whiskies that costs between $24,000 and $25,000. The company released only 100 bottles, each with a cask strength of 43.2% ABV. Its elegant decanter should also be among the reasons you should acquire this bottle if you appreciate art.

3. Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour 48 Year Old ($35,000 to $36,500)

The Masters of Flavour 48-Year-Old edition comes in a 750 ml bottle. The company released only 288 bottles. The drink has richer notes featuring soft fruits, sweet smokiness, citrus, lemon peel, and dried fruit. Due to its rare ingredients, each bottle costs around $25,000.

2. Johnnie Walker 1805 The Celebration Blue Label ($35,000 to $36,500)

This is yet another rare Johnnie Walker blend whose packaging is impressive. Although it has a 46.3% ABV, it is classified under the company’s smooth and flavourful whiskies. It was released to celebrate the founder, Johnnie Walker. It is a blend of nine rare and unique whiskies. There are only 200 bottles available, and each cost between $31,008 to $36,954 based on several factors.

1. John Walker & Sons Diamond Jubilee ($120,000 to $227,700)

John Walker & Sons Diamond Jubilee is the most expensive Johnnie Walker bottle. It is sold for between $120,000 to $227,700. The whisky was bottled in February 2012 to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and is made up of rare and aged whiskies from distilleries across Scotland. Only 60 bottles were released.

Why is Johnnie Walker Blue so expensive?

Johnnie Walker’s highest label is Blue. It is expensive due to the rare and high-quality whiskies and ingredients used in its making, as well as its reputation as a luxury brand. Only 1 in 10,000 casks deserves the Blue label.

Which Johnnie Walker label is the most expensive?

The John Walker & Sons Diamond Jubilee is the most expensive Johnnie Walker label, priced at $120,000 to $227,700.

What is the most expensive whisky?

The most expensive whisky in the world is currently Isabella's Islay. A single malt whisky costs a whopping $6 million.

What is the most expensive Scotch in the world?

The most expensive Scotch in the world is the Macallan Fine and Rare 60-Year-Old. It was sold for $1.9 million at an auction in 2019.

Above are some of the most expensive Johnnie Walker bottles in the world. They cost from $3,404 to $227,700 per decanter based on several factors. These bottles represent the pinnacle of the brand and are a testament to the company’s commitment to quality and status.

