The complete packing list for beach vacation: everything you need
by  Rodah Mogeni 9 min read

Vacations are a great way to connect with loved ones. They provide a break from work and daily routine, thus reducing stress levels. Beach vacations can help you to recharge yourself and connect with nature. This article has a complete packing list for a beach vacation with kids and family.

Beach umbrella and two beach chairs (L), blue beach tent (C) and beach chair (R)
A beach umbrella (L), beach tent (C) and beach chairs (R) are among the things to include in a beach vacation packing list. Photo: John Harper, the_burtons, Burak Karademir (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Beaches are a great place for vacations for various reasons, such as they are cheap, relaxing, and a great place for romance and family connections. A beach packing list is essential because it reminds you of necessary items and preparation for comfort, helps you stay organised, and ensures you have everything you need.

General packing list for a beach vacation

When planning to go on a beach vacation, you might forget essential items due to the excitement that comes with it. Therefore, you need to have a packing list to remember everything you need to make you enjoy your holiday. What are the beach essentials? They include clothing, toiletries and gadgets.

A beach vacation packing list
Packing list for a beach vacation. Photo: modified by author (canva.com)
Source: UGC

Clothing and shoes

Choosing the right clothes and shoes is essential for a beach vacation. Summer clothes are necessary for such occasions because they are lightweight and breathable. You should have clothes that will make you feel comfortable and relaxed. What are the beach essentials? Check the list below.

  • Comfortable, light sandals
  • Bathing suits to ensure comfort and freedom of movement in water
  • Stylish cover-ups and ones that offer a layer that can easily be thrown on over swimwear
  • Water shoes to protect your feet from wet environments
  • Undershirts absorb sweat and make you feel fresh
  • Pants to protect you against cooler evening temperatures
  • Leisure shoes to provide you with comfort as you explore
  • Socks to keep your feet warm during evenings and throughout the night
  • Light sweaters to give you enough warmth during cooler mornings and evenings
  • Sleepwear

Toiletries

packing list for beach vacation
A woman applying sun lotion on her daughter's face. Photo: Ridofranz (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

When considering beach trip necessities, toiletries should be among the first to be included. You use these substances and objects to wash and groom yourself to prevent your body from smelling unpleasant. You need these items during beach vacations to maintain your hygiene and freshness. Check the ones below.

  • Toothbrush and toothpaste to ensure your oral hygiene is maintained at all times
  • Shampoo and air conditioner in case you need to wash your hair
  • Deodorant or perfume to ensure that you smell nice even after spending the whole day running at the beach
  • Shaving kit for body shaving in case you are staying for a week or more than a week
  • Laundry soap for cleaning your swimsuits and towels
  • Hair spray to keep your hair smelling nice and protect your hair against humidity and wind
  • Dental floss to help maintain dental hygiene
  • Bathing soap for cleaning your body and making you smell fresh
  • Hairbrush to detangle your hair after the strong wind twists it
  • Hydrating or soothing body wash to cleanse off sand and salt
  • Towels to dry yourself after taking a bath
  • Shower cap to protect your hair from becoming wet during showers or swimming
  • Hand sanitisers to kill germs after playing with sand
  • Shower gel to clean your body after a long day of playing and having fun at the beach
  • Earplugs if you are sensitive to water in your ears or need them for sleep
  • Body and face cream
  • Hair ties and clips to fasten your hair away from your face when you do not want to be distracted by your hair as you have fun

Sun safety packing essentials

Coastal areas are characterised by a lot of sun. For this reason, when going on a beach vacation, it is important to remember to pack sun safety essentials such as sun hats.

Sun safety packing essentialsPurpose
Sun hatsProtection from the hot sun
SunglassesTo shield your eyes from the sun and to also enhance the overall experience
Sun creamTo protect your skin from the drying effects of the sun
SFP lip balmTo keep your lips hydrated and moisturised
Sun protective hair sprayProtect your hair from sun elements
Beach umbrellaTo shelter you from the hot sun
Sunglass wipesTo keep the sunglasses clean

Sand free items

Yellow flip-flops on the white sand beach (L), Blue sandal flip-flops and towel (C) and multi-coloured beach mats (R)
Flip-flops (L) beach towels (C) beach mats are among sand-free items for a beach vacation. Photo: Anna Blazhuk, DiyanaDimitrova, VU PHAM VAN (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

One of the facts about beaches is that they have a lot of sand. Sand forms the beach's surface, so sand-free items will provide you with the comfort you need. They include the following.

  • Rinseable sandals for easy cleaning
  • Sand brush to help in removing sand from items such as beach chairs, tents and toys
  • Sand-free beach towels
  • Sand-free beach mats
  • Sandproof bag to prevent sand from entering the bag

Accessories

Accessories are things that are added to something else to make it more helpful or attractive. Things such as goggles and waterproof jewellery will make your experience at the beach more comfortable and enjoyable.

  • Swim goggles to prevent water from entering the eyes
  • Waterproof jewellery, such as expensive watches to withstand exposure to water without getting damaged as you swim
  • Beach tote to carry beach necessities such as towels, clothes and sunscreen
  • Toiletry bag to hold toiletry items such as toothpaste, dental floss and shower gel

Travel essentials

Travel essentials are necessary to make your travelling fun and stress-free. Below are some of the essentials you need.

  • Water bottle
  • Travel documents such as driver's licence and passport
  • Identity cards

Gadgets

Packing list for beach vacation
A man sitting on a beach chair while wearing headphones. Photo: George Shelley (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Gadgets or electronics should also be included in a beach vacation packing list. They are essential because they enhance communication, capture memories and provide entertainment, making your vacation more fun.

  • Waterproof phone/camera to take close-up photos underwater
  • Portable speaker to listen to music anywhere you go on the beach
  • Power banks and charging cords to ensure your electronics are charged at all times
  • Cellphones
  • Earphones/headphones to listen to music as you sit on the beach chair, relaxing
  • Portable charger

First aid kit items

An accident can happen anywhere, anytime. Therefore, when thinking of beach trip essentials, this one should come first because they will care for minor injuries or emergencies that can happen when you enjoy yourself at the beach.

First aid kit itemUse
Pain relievers such as ibuprofenTo relieve pain
BandagesTo cover cuts and minor injuries
Antibiotic like hydrogen peroxideTo prevent infection in minor cuts and burns
Antiseptic wipesTo clean and disinfect the wound
ScissorsTrimming bandages
Disposable glovesTo handle body fluids in case of cuts

Woman packing list for a beach vacation

There are items which are only used by women. When planning for a beach vacation, there are certain things that women should remember to include in the list. Below are some of the things to bring to the beach for women.

ListPurpose
Pads/linersFor hygiene purposes
Makeup wipesCleaning the face
Birth controlTo prevent unintended pregnancies
Evening wearTo keep you warm during evening cold
Plastic bagFor wet clothes
HandbagFor essential items such as birth control
Face cleanserProtecting your face by removing sand, dirt, sunscreen and sweat
Beach dressAs a cover-up over your swimwear
SwimsuitFor beach activities such as swimming and sunbathing

Packing list for beach vacation with kids

Yellow and pail and red shovel toys (L). A stack of diapers (C). An empty stroller stands on the sand (R)
Toys (L), diapers (C), and strollers (R) are among the things to include in a packing list for a beach vacation with kids. Photo: the_burtons, Tatjana Meininger, Birkus_Viktor (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

When planning to go on a beach vacation with your kids, it is essential to remember the things that they will need. You will also need some of the kids' items to enable you to have an easy time dealing with your kids, as you also want to have a great time at the beach. Below are kids' essentials that you should include in a beach vacation checklist.

  • Disposable baby wipes
  • Travel cot to keep the sand out of babys' eyes
  • Toys such as stuffed toys for kids to play with
  • Snacks
  • Reading tablets
  • Kids life vests
  • Changing mat
  • Mesh bags for kids' toys
  • Thermos bottle for kids' milk, water or tea
  • Baby carrier
  • Kids beach chairs
  • Toys
  • Tissues
  • Water floats to prevent kids from drowning
  • Baby diapers and diaper bag
  • Portable fan for baby naps on the beach
  • Stroller to quickly move around with your kids
  • Sun tent to provide shade when you and the kids want to have a break from the sun

Packing list for beach vacation with family

Going on a beach vacation with your family is one of the most exciting ways to spend your holiday. Below is what to take to the beach checklist to make your vacation fun and memorable.

ListPurpose
Beach wagonFor carrying food, chairs, towels and other goodies
Lightweight, portable beach chairsFor relaxing and sunbathing
Insect repellantPreventing insect bites
Beach BlanketFor sun protection
Cooler bagsFor keeping refreshments chilled while you soak up the sun
Toilet bagCarrying and organising personal hygiene items
Books and magazinesFor reading to those who love reading during their leisure time
Cabinet organiserOrganizer
Waterproof bagsFor carrying phones and other gadgets
Games such as kite and card gamesFor having fun with family

How not to overpack for a beach vacation

Packing list for beach vacation
Black women carrying luggage and beach bag essentials. Photo: Yellow Dog Productions (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

It is everyone's wish to have everything they need during a vacation. Therefore, when planning for such trips, you might be nervous and include other items you might not need. Below are things you need to do to avoid overpacking.

  • Start planning early. Do not start planning the night before or in the morning because this will make you feel stressed and thus make you think you need everything, thus overpacking.
  • Take things you can wear more than once. Bringing clothes that you can wear during the day and night will prevent you from carrying luggage.
  • Limit your toiletries and makeup.
  • Only pack the necessities.
  • Be selective with electronics. Selecting will enable you not to pack the gadgets you will not need on vacation.

How many outfits should you pack for a beach vacation?

The number of outfits you need when going on a beach vacation will depend on the number of days you will spend there. It also depends on the activities that will take place.

How do you pack efficiently for a beach vacation?

When planning to go on a beach vacation, you need to create a packing list early to remind you of all the essentials you need during the trip. Checking the list before living will help you see the items you still need to pack.

How to pack for a week at the beach

When packing for a one-week vacation, you need to make a list of everything you will need during the trip early so that you do not over-pack. The list includes the above items, such as toiletries, gadgets, clothing and a first aid kit.

The packing list for beach vacations includes toiletries, gadgets, first aid kits, and accessories. You require these essentials to make your vacation memorable and fun with loved ones and family. Beach vacations are a great way to connect with your loved ones and nature.

