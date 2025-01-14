51 best Game Boy Color games ever: top picks for nostalgic gamers

The Game Boy Color is an 8-bit handheld game console manufactured by Nintendo. Its rich library includes some of the best games that have captured the hearts of gamers for decades. From iconic franchises to hidden gems, these titles showcase the innovative spirit of the best Game Boy Color games that define a generation of gaming.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (L), Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone (C), Lufia: The Legend Returns (R). Photo: @DKOldies (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Regarding handheld gaming, the best Game Boy Color games set the bar high for innovation and entertainment. Whether you are into deep RPG adventures or fast-paced action, the Game Boy Color had it all, leaving lasting memories for gamers everywhere.

51 best Game Boy Color games

Game Boy Color games feature diverse and engaging titles that revolutionalised the gaming field in the late 20th century. They offer diverse experiences that continue to resonate with nostalgic players. The ratings of these games are from Metacritic, GameSpot and other leading websites that compile reviews from different critics.

Game Boy Color game Year launched Resident Evil Gaiden 2001 Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories 2000 Tomb Raider 2000 Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors' Dreams 2001 Mr. Driller 2000 Metroid 2: Return of Samus 1991 Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone 2001 Perfect Dark 2000 Toki Tori 2001 Bionic Commando: Elite Forces 2000 Ms. Pac-Man: Special Color Edition 1999 Dragon Ball Z: Legendary Super Warriors 2002 Legend of the River King 2 2001 Mickey's Racing Adventure 1999 Legend of the River King 1999 Pokémon Trading Card Game 1998 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 2002 Lufia: The Legend Returns 2001 Crystalis 1990

51. Resident Evil Gaiden

Resident Evil Gaiden. Photo: @Retro Game Rehab (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publishers : Capcom

: Capcom Developers : M4 Ltd., Capcom

: M4 Ltd., Capcom Initial release date: December 14, 2001

December 14, 2001 Rating: 5.8/10

Resident Evil Gaiden is a unique entry in the Resident Evil series, blending survival horror with RPG elements. The game, which Infinity Retro awarded a score of 5.8 out of 10, features a real-time combat system where players must aim and shoot in a grid-based format while managing resources and solving puzzles.

50. Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories. Photo: @Yu-Gi-Oh! (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Publisher and developer: Konami

Konami Release dates : July 13, 2000 (Japan)

: July 13, 2000 (Japan) Rating: 2.5/5

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories is the third card battle game based on the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! Anime and manga series. Players build decks and engage in turn-based duels against various opponents, using powerful monsters, spells, and trap cards to reduce their opponent's life points to zero. GameSpot awarded the game a score of 2.5 out of 5.

49. Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider. Photo: @Tomb Raider (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Publishers: Eidos Interactive, THQ

Eidos Interactive, THQ Developer: Core Design

Core Design Release dates : June 7, 2000

: June 7, 2000 Rating: 8/10

Released in 2000, Tomb Raider is an action-adventure game that brings the iconic character Lara Croft to a handheld platform. Players navigate various environments, including ancient tombs and temples, solving puzzles and battling enemies using multiple weapons and abilities. IGN awarded the game a score of 8 out of 10.

48. Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors' Dreams

Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors' Dreams. Photo: @Pixel Demon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Capcom, Crawfish Interactive

: Capcom, Crawfish Interactive Release dates : 2001

: 2001 Rating: 6.5/10

Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors' Dreams is a must-try portable version of the popular Street Fighter Alpha series. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 6.5 out of 10. It features iconic characters, including Ryu, Chun-Li, and Ken, with special moves and combos adapted for the handheld platform.

47. Pokémon Trading Card Game

Pokemon Trading Card Game. Photo: @VideoGameX (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher : Nintendo

: Nintendo Developer : Hudson Soft

: Hudson Soft Release dates : December 18, 1998

: December 18, 1998 Rating: 8/10

Pokémon Trading Card Game is a digital adaptation of the popular Pokémon TCG, developed by Hudson Soft and published by Nintendo for the Game Boy Color. Nintendo Life awarded the game an 8 out of 10 score. The game features over 200 cards based on the original sets and captures the strategy of the physical card game.

46. Mr. Driller

Mr. Driller. Photo: @DKOldies (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Namco

: Namco Release dates : August 2, 2000 (USA and UK/EU)

: August 2, 2000 (USA and UK/EU) Rating: 7.9/10

In this addictive gaming play, Susumu Hori drills through colorful blocks to reach the bottom of a well. The objective is to clear blocks by creating groups of four or more of the same color, which can trigger chain reactions and help manage the falling debris.

The Game Boy Color version was praised for its engaging gameplay and colorful visuals, and GameSpot awarded the game a score of 7.9 out of 10.

45. Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone. Photo: @Epic Cinema Movies on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Publisher and developer : Griptonite Games

: Griptonite Games Release date : 2001

: 2001 Rating: 8/10

Explore the world of wizardry with this fantastic yet engaging gaming title. This RPG follows the events of Harry Potter as he navigates Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, attending classes, solving puzzles, and facing off against magical creatures. HonestGamers awarded the game a score of 8 out of 10.

44. Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Game Boy Color. Photo: @VideoGameX (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Rare

: Rare Release date : August 28, 2000

: August 28, 2000 Rating: 7/10

Perfect Dark is a Game Boy Color game that offers an engaging, action-packed experience. It follows Joanna Dark, a skilled secret agent, as she battles against alien forces and corrupt organisations in various missions. IGN awarded the game a score of 7 out of 10.

43. Toki Tori

Toki Tori. Photo: @GameStop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Two Tribes

: Two Tribes Release date: September 12, 2001

September 12, 2001 Rating: 6.7/10

Toki Tori is an underrated puzzle game about a young chick on a mission to rescue his siblings trapped in eggs. Participants navigate multiple levels across four themed worlds, using various tools—such as bridges and teleporters—to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 6.7 out of 10.

42. Bionic Commando: Elite Forces

Bionic Commando: Elite Forces. Photo: @Classic-Vintage on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates : January 2000

: January 2000 Rating: 8/10

Bionic Commando: Elite Forces is a decent entry in Capcom's series that combines combat, exploration, and unique traversal mechanics. Players control a bionic soldier equipped with a grappling arm, which is used to swing across gaps and navigate levels instead of traditional jumping. IGN awarded the game a score of 8 out of 10.

41. Ms Pac-Man: Special Color Edition

Ms Pac-Man: Special Color Edition. Photo: @William Perkins (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Namco

: Namco Release dates : November 4, 1999

: November 4, 1999 Rating: 9/10

This 1999 Game Boy color title brings Ms Pac-Man's classic arcade gameplay to a portable format with vibrant visuals. Players guide Ms. Pac-Man through maze-like levels, avoiding ghosts while collecting pellets and fruit for points. IGN awarded the game a score of 9 out of 10.

40. Dragon Ball Z: Legendary Super Warriors

Dragon Ball Z: Legendary Super Warriors. Photo: @Director's Cut Movies on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Publisher and developer : Banpresto

: Banpresto Release dates : June 30, 2002

: June 30, 2002 Rating: 4/5

Dragon Ball Z is a strategic turn-based card-battle RPG that encompasses the major story arcs of the Dragon Ball Z series, from the Raditz saga to the defeat of Majin Buu. Players engage in battles using customisable card decks, representing various attacks, defences, and special abilities unique to each character. GameFAQs - GameSpot awarded the game a score of 4 out of 5.

39. Legend of the River King 2

Legend of the River King 2. Photo: @Giant Bomb (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Natsume Corporation

: Natsume Corporation Release dates : July 1, 2001 (US)

: July 1, 2001 (US) Rating: 6.4/10

Legend of the River King 2 is a fantastic fishing RPG that combines life simulation and adventure elements. Players embark on a journey to catch rare fish while exploring a vibrant world, interacting with characters, and completing pursuits. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 6.4 out of 10 due to its relaxing gameplay and unique blend of genres.

38. Mickey's Racing Adventure

Mickey's Racing Adventure. Photo: @Pixel Demon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publishers : Nintendo, Disney Interactive Studios

: Nintendo, Disney Interactive Studios Developer : Rare

: Rare Initial release date : 1999

: 1999 Rating: 8/10

Indulge in this vibrant racing game featuring beloved Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. Players race through five expansive stages, tackling 20 unique tracks filled with puzzles and challenges while competing against each other or the AI. IGN awarded the game a score of 8 out of 10.

37. Legend of the River King

Legend of the River King. Photo: @IGN (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Natsume

: Natsume Release dates : 1999

: 1999 Rating: 8/10

Although it is a shorter ride than its successors, Legend of the River King offers an exhilarating role-play game that combines fishing skills with an engaging narrative. Gamers take on the role of a young boy on a quest to catch the mystical Guardian Fish, which holds the power to cure his ailing sister. IGN awarded the game a score of 8 out of 10.

36. Metroid 2: Return of Samus

Metroid 2: Return of Samus. Photo: @SteamGridDB (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates : November 1991

: November 1991 Rating: 9/10

Metroid II: Return of Samus is an action-adventure game developed by Nintendo for the Game Boy. Players control bounty hunter Samus Aran as she explores the planet SR388 to exterminate the deadly Metroid species. IGN awarded the game a score of 9 out of 10.

35. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Game Boy Color. Photo: @GameStop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Scholastic Inc.

: Scholastic Inc. Release dates : November 3, 2002 (UK)

: November 3, 2002 (UK) Rating: 4.5/5

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is a turn-based RPG adaptation of the second book in J.K. Rowling's series. Players guide Harry through Hogwarts, attending classes, solving puzzles, and uncovering the mystery of the Chamber of Secrets. GameFAQs - GameSpot awarded the game a score of 4.5 out of 5.

34. Lufia: The Legend Returns

Lufia: The Legend Returns. Photo: @Retro MTL (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Natsume Inc.

: Natsume Inc. Release dates : September 7, 2001

: September 7, 2001 Rating: 6.8/10

Lufia: The Legend Returns is a role-playing game that continues the story of the Lufia series, set a century after the original events. Players control Wain, a young warrior who embarks on a quest to stop the resurrection of the evil Sinistrals, exploring a vast world filled with dungeons and towns. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 6.8 out of 10.

33. Crystalis

Crystalis Game Boy Color. Photo: @IGN (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates : April 13, 1990

: April 13, 1990 Rating: 8/10

Since its inception in 1990, Crystalis has remained a cult favourite among RPG fans and IGN awarded the game a score of 8 out of 10. This action role-playing game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where magic and technology collide. Players take on the role of a hero awakened from cryogenic sleep to stop an evil empire from unleashing a dangerous weapon.

32. Rayman

Rayman Game Boy Color. Photo: @Eduardo Guerra on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Publisher and developer: Ubi Soft Entertainment

Ubi Soft Entertainment Release dates : September 1, 1995

: September 1, 1995 Rating: 9/10

Released by Ubisoft, Rayman is a classic platformer that follows the titular character on a quest to restore harmony to his world after the villain Mr. Dark steals the Great Protoon, disrupting the balance of nature. Rayman is among the best Game Boy Color titles, and HonestGamers awarded it a score of 9 out of 10.

31. Survival Kids/ Stranded

Survival Kids/ Stranded. Photo: @DKOldies (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Konami

: Konami Release dates: June 17, 1999

June 17, 1999 Rating: 9/10

As the name suggests, this game title focuses on a kid stranded on a deserted island. It typically requires players to gather resources and craft tools, hunt for food, and explore the island for clues to escape. IGN awarded the game a score of 9 out of 10.

30. Harvest Moon

Harvest Moon Game Boy Color. Photo: @Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Victor Interactive Software

: Victor Interactive Software Release dates : January 10, 1999 (EU)

: January 10, 1999 (EU) Rating: 6.9/10

Enjoy the thrill of indulging in super-farming simulation techniques with the original Harvest Moon series. However, the downside of this series is that there are not enough exciting activities to keep you locked for hours. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 6.9 out of 10.

29. Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble

Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble. Photo: @Giant Bomb (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates : August 23, 2000

: August 23, 2000 Rating: 9/10

Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble is a unique action-puzzle game with a built-in motion sensor, and IGN awarded it a score of 9 out of 10. Players can tilt the handheld to roll Kirby through colorful levels, avoiding obstacles, solving puzzles, and defeating enemies.

28. Harvest Moon 3

Harvest Moon 3. Photo: @Nintendo Life (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Victor Interactive Software

: Victor Interactive Software Release dates : September 2000

: September 2000 Rating: 4.5/5

Harvest Moon 3 is among the top Game Boy color games introduced in 2000, and GameFAQs - GameSpot awarded it a score of 4.5 out of 5. It featured an improved farming simulation that was better compared to its predecessor. The icing on top of this game was that it introduced the marriage system, with players choosing to take up a male or a female role.

27. Warlocked

Warlocked. Photo: @IGN (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher : Nintendo

: Nintendo Developer : Bits Studios

: Bits Studios Initial release date : July 24, 2000

: July 24, 2000 Rating: 9/10

Created by Bits Studio, a British company, Warlocked was launched by Nintendo in 2000. It is a real-time strategy game in which players control armies of humans or beasts in a quest for dominance. HonestGamers awarded the game a score of 9 out of 10.

26. Harvest Moon 2

Harvest Moon 2. Photo: @joyousmenma93 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Victor Interactive Software

: Victor Interactive Software Release dates : August 6, 1999

: August 6, 1999 Rating: 8/10

Harvest Moon 2 was released in 1999, and HonestGamers awarded the game a score of 8 out of 10. This Game Boy Color game is a farming simulation game in which players inherit and revitalise a run-down farm. Players can grow crops, raise livestock, and interact with townsfolk to build relationships while working toward making the farm profitable.

25. R-Type DX

R-Type DX. Photo: @Nintendo Life (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher : Nintendo

: Nintendo Developer: Bits Studios

Bits Studios Initial release date : June 1999

: June 1999 Rating: 8/10

R-Type DX is a side-scrolling shooter that brings the classic arcade experience of the R-Type series to a portable format. You control the R-9 spacecraft, battling against the menacing Bydo Empire using a variety of weapons, including the iconic Force device that can be used for both offence and defence. IGN awarded the game a score of 8 out of 10.

24. Hamtaro: Ham-Hams Unite!

Hamtaro: Ham-Hams Unite! Photo: @joyousmenma93 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publishers : Nintendo

: Nintendo Developer: Pax Softnica

Pax Softnica Initial release date : April 21, 2001

: April 21, 2001 Rating: 7/10

Hamtaro: Ham-Hams Unite! is a charming adventure game based on the popular Hamtaro anime series. Eurogamer awarded the game a score of 7 out of 10. It features a unique "Ham-Chat" mechanic, where players learn and use a unique hamster language to interact with characters and progress the story.

23. Game & Watch Gallery 3

Game & Watch Gallery 3. Photo: @Nintendo Life (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates: 1999

1999 Rating: 8/10

Game & Watch 3 offers some simple handheld games reimagined with their original and modernised versions. The modern versions feature updated graphics and gameplay starring beloved Nintendo characters like Mario, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong. IGN awarded the game a score of 8 out of 10.

22. Game & Watch Gallery 2

Game & Watch Gallery 2. Photo: @IGN (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publishers : Nintendo

: Nintendo Developer: Tose

Tose Initial release date: September 27, 1997

September 27, 1997 Rating: 7.7/10

Game & Watch Gallery 2 is a Japanese compilation of six classic Game & Watch titles. The game encourages players to earn stars by achieving high scores, which unlocks additional features and animations in an in-game gallery. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 7.7 out of 10.

21. Pokémon Puzzle Challenge

Pokémon Puzzle Challenge. Photo: @SteamGridDB (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publishers : Nintendo

: Nintendo Developer: Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Initial release date : September 21, 2000

: September 21, 2000 Rating: 7.8/10

Pokémon Puzzle Challenge is a puzzle game that combines classical block-clearing mechanics with the beloved Pokémon franchise. The game also features six modes, including Marathon, Challenge, and Time Zone, offering varied gameplay experiences and competitive options for single-player and multiplayer modes. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 7.8 out of 10.

20. Pokémon Pinball

Pokémon Pinball. Photo: @VideoGameX (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publishers : Nintendo

: Nintendo Developers: Jupiter Corporation, HAL Laboratory

Jupiter Corporation, HAL Laboratory Initial release date : April 14, 1999

: April 14, 1999 Rating: 6.4/10

Pokémon Pinball for the Game Boy Color combines classic gameplay with Pokémon-catching mechanics. Gamers use the pinball table to catch, evolve, and complete a Pokédex featuring Pokémon from the Red and Blue table versions. Infinity Retro awarded the game a score of 6.4 out of 10.

19. Dragon Warrior I & II

Dragon Warrior Game Boy Color. Photo: @DKOldies (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher : Enix

: Enix Developer : Tose

: Tose Initial release date : September 27, 2000

: September 27, 2000 Rating: 8/10

Dragon Warrior I & II is a compilation of the first two games in the Dragon Quest series. IGN awarded the game a score of 8 out of 10, and it allows players to embark on epic quests to save kingdoms, defeat evil foes, and restore peace. The first game focuses on a lone hero, and the second introduces a party system, making it one of the most iconic games.

18. Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country Game Boy Color. Photo: @Pixel Demon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher : Nintendo

: Nintendo Developer : Rareware

: Rareware Initial release date : January 21, 2001

: January 21, 2001 Rating: 9/10

Donkey Kong Country was a remake of the classic 1994 SNES platformer. Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong are on a quest to recover their stolen banana hoard from the villainous King K. Rool and his Kremling army. HonestGamers awarded the game a score of 9 out of 10.

17. Shantae

Shantae Game Boy Color. Photo: @VideoGameX (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Developer: WayForward

WayForward Initial release date : June 4, 2002

: June 4, 2002 Rating: 7.5/10

Developed by WayForward, Shantae is an action-platformer that introduces players to a half-genie heroine who serves as the guardian of Scuttle Town. In her quest to stop the evil pirate Risky Boots, Shantae must explore the vibrant world of Sequin Land, utilising her unique dance magic to transform into various animals and gain new abilities. Metacritic awarded the game a score of 7.5 out of 10.

16. Mario Golf

Mario Golf Boy Color. Photo: @GameStop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher : Nintendo

: Nintendo Developer : Camelot Software Planning

: Camelot Software Planning Initial release date : August 10, 1999

: August 10, 1999 Rating: 8/10

Mario Golf is a sports game that combines traditional golf mechanics with characters from the Super Mario franchise. The game features various modes, including Tournament Mode, where players aim to win trophies, and mini-games designed to challenge skills and enhance gameplay. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 8 out of 10.

15. Ghosts 'n Goblins

Pokémon Trading Card Game. Photo: @joyousmenma93 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Capcom

: Capcom Release dates: September 4, 1985

September 4, 1985 Rating: 9/10

Known as Makaimura in Japanese, the Game Boy Color version utilizes passwords to allow players to access seven challenging versions of spooky fun. Players typically guide the gallant Sir Arthur as he embarks on a quest to defeat the forces of evil and save his kidnapped girlfriend, Guinevere. IGN awarded the game a score of 9 out of 10.

14. Tetris DX

Tetris DX Boy Color game. Photo: @DKOldies (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates : 1998

: 1998 Rating: 6/10

Tetrix DX is the enhanced version of the classic Tetris game, featuring vibrant color graphics and several new gameplay modes. Players can choose from Marathon Mode, where they aim for the highest score, Ultra Mode, with a three-minute time limit, and 40 Line Mode, which challenges them to clear 40 lines as quickly as possible. HonestGamers awarded the game a score of 6 out of 10.

13. Mario Tennis

Mario Tennis. Photo: @Pixel Demon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Developer : Camelot Software Planning

: Camelot Software Planning Initial release date : July 21, 2000

: July 21, 2000 Rating: 8.1/10

Mario Tennis is a sports video game that combines traditional tennis gameplay with characters from the Super Mario franchise. Players can choose from a roster of beloved characters with unique abilities to compete in fast-paced singles or doubles tennis matches across various themed courts. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 8.1 out of 10.

12. Dragon Warrior III

Dragon Warrior III. Photo: @VideoGameX (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher : Enix

: Enix Developer : Chunsoft

: Chunsoft Initial release date : February 10, 1988

: February 10, 1988 Rating: 7/10

Dragon Warrior III, also known as Dragon Quest III, is a classic role-playing game initially released for the NES in 1988. It follows the journey of a customisable hero tasked with defeating the demon lord Baramos and restoring peace to the world. HonestGamers awarded the game a score of 7 out of 10.

11. Dragon Warrior Monsters

Dragon Warrior Monsters. Photo: @GameStop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher : Eidos Interactive

: Eidos Interactive Developers: Enix, Tose

Enix, Tose Initial release date: September 25, 1998

September 25, 1998 Rating: 8.1/10

One of the Game Boy Color games you should try out is the 1998 Dragon Warrior Monster. Its unique monster breeding system allows players to combine two monsters to create new offspring with inherited abilities, fostering deep investment in their monster lineage. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 8.1 out of 10.

10. Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Tara's Adventure & Cobi's Journey

Dragon Warrior Monsters 2: Tara's Adventure & Cobi's Journey. Photo: @GameStop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Enix

: Enix Release dates : March 9, 2001

: March 9, 2001 Rating: 4.5/5

Dragon Warrior Monsters 2 offers gamers a thrilling experience as they enjoy role-playing games. The titles typically follow siblings Tara and Cobi as they embark on a quest to save their island home, Greatlog, from sinking due to the mischief of an evil prince and his assistant. GameFAQs - GameSpot awarded the game a score of 4.5 out of 5.

9. Super Mario Bros. Deluxe

Super Mario Bros. Deluxe. Photo: @Giant Bomb (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates: April 30, 1999

April 30, 1999 Rating: 8.8/10

In 1999, Nintendo released a remake of the original Super Mario Bros. Deluxe, which includes additional content and features and is one of the most beloved adaptations of the classic game. Players control Mario or Luigi through 32 levels, navigating challenges to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. Infinity Retro awarded the game a score of 8.8 out of 10.

8. Warrior Land II

Warrior Land II. Photo: @IGN (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates: March 1, 1998

March 1, 1998 Rating: 8.3/10

The 1998 Warrior Land II was launched in two different versions, monotone and 'Color' versions, a drastic change from its predecessor. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 8.3 out of 10. The game consists of 51 levels spread across ten worlds, each filled with puzzles and alternate paths that encourage exploration.

7. Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid. Photo: @Nintendo Life (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Konami

: Konami Release dates : 1998

: 1998 Rating: 10/10

Released in 1998, this was the first groundbreaking stealth 3D action title in the Metal Gear series. Players assume the role of Solid Snake, a retired soldier tasked with infiltrating a nuclear weapons facility controlled by the rogue special forces unit Foxhound, which threatens to launch a nuclear attack unless their demands are met. IGN awarded the game a score of 10 out of 10.

6. Wario Land 3

Wario Land 3. Photo: @joyousmenma93 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates : May 30, 2000

: May 30, 2000 Rating: 4.5/5

Like its predecessor, Wario Land II, Wario Land 3 was more of a puzzle than an action game. It follows Wario as he attempts to free a mysterious figure trapped inside a music box. GameFAQs - GameSpot awarded the game a score of 4.5 out of 5.

The game features a unique mechanic in which Wario must use the abilities he gains from enemies to progress through levels and solve puzzles. Additionally, each level has day and night variations that affect gameplay, with certain paths and enemies changing depending on the time of day.

5. Pokémon Crystal

Pokémon Crystal. Photo: @SteamGridDB (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher : Nintendo

: Nintendo Developers: Game Freak

Game Freak Initial release date : December 14, 2000

: December 14, 2000 Rating: 9.3/10

The legendary Pokémon Gold and Silver were later enhanced into the Pokémon Crystal to mark the final Game Boy Color entry. Pokémon Crystal is notable for being the first game in the series to allow players to choose between a male or female protagonist. Infinity Retro awarded the game a score of 9.3 out of 10.

4. Pokémon Gold and Silver

Pokémon Gold and Silver. Photo: @Epic Cinema (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher : Nintendo

: Nintendo Developers : Game Freak

: Game Freak Initial release date: November 21, 1999

November 21, 1999 Rating: 9/10

If you are an experienced gaming enthusiast, you must recognise the Pokémon Gold and Silver. Walk down memory lane by re-living those warm and fuzzy moments of playing this game as you get introduced to the Johto region, featuring 100 new Pokémon species and an array of gameplay enhancements. HonestGamers awarded the game a score of 9 out of 10.

3. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons. Photo: @DKOldies (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates : February 27, 2001

: February 27, 2001 Rating: 8.7/10

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons transports players to the land of Holodrum, where Link must rescue Din, the Oracle of Seasons, from the evil General Onox. Using the Rod of Seasons, Link can simply manipulate the environment by changing the seasons, affecting gameplay and puzzle-solving throughout various dungeons and the overworld. Nintendo Life awarded the game a score of 8.7 out of 10.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages. Photo: @Pixel Demon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates : February 27, 2001

: February 27, 2001 Rating: 10/10

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages is an action-adventure game that follows Link as he journeys to the land of Labrynna to rescue Nayru, the Oracle of Ages, from the evil sorceress Veran. Utilising the Harp of Ages, Link travels through time, solving intricate puzzles and navigating dungeons that change based on his actions in the past and present. IGN awarded the game a score of 10 out of 10.

1. The Legends of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

The Legends of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX. Photo: @GameStop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Publisher and developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Release dates : December 12, 1998

: December 12, 1998 Rating: 8.5/10

The Legends of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, released in 1998, is regarded as one of the best games for the Game Boy Color, and IGN awarded it a score of 9.5 out of 10. This enhanced version of the original Link's Awakening game action-adventure title features vibrant color graphics and introduces a new optional dungeon called the Color Dungeon.

In this dungeon, players solve color-based puzzles to earn unique tunics that boost attack or defence. Additionally, the game includes a photography feature that allows players to capture moments throughout their journey, enhancing the overall experience.

What is the most sold game on Game Boy Color?

The most sold game on the Game Boy Color is Pokémon Gold and Silver, with over 23 million copies sold worldwide. Released in 1999 in Japan and 2000 in other regions, these titles are the second generation of the Pokémon series and introduced new features, such as two new Pokémon types, day-night cycles, and the ability to breed Pokémon.

What is the rarest Game Boy game?

According to Comic Book Resources, the rarest Game Boy game is often considered "Amazing Tater. Other notable rare titles include "Spud's Adventure" and "Kid Dracula.

Amazing Tater. Photo: @DKOldies (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is the Game Boy Color more powerful than the Game Boy?

The Game Boy Color is more powerful than the original Game Boy. It features a faster CPU running at 8 MHz compared to the original Game Boy's 4.19 MHz, and it has significantly more RAM, with 32 KB compared to the original's 8 KB.

Additionally, the Game Boy Color supports a color palette of 32,768 colors. It can display up to 56 colors on-screen simultaneously, while the original Game Boy was limited to four shades of grey.

What was the last game for Game Boy Color?

The last official game released for the Game Boy Color was Doraemon no Study Boy: Kanji Yomikaki Master, which came out in Japan on July 18, 2003. This title marked the end of the Game Boy Color's library, which was discontinued in 2003, shortly after the release of the Game Boy Advance SP.

What are Game Boy Color ROMs?

Game Boy Color ROMs are digital copies of games designed for the Game Boy Color handheld console. They are stored in a format that allows them to be played on emulators or modified for various purposes. A ROM (Read-Only Memory) file contains the game's code and data, allowing players to experience the game without the original cartridge.

The best Game Boy Color games not only provided entertainment but also left a lasting impact on the gaming landscape. Titles like The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Seasons and Pokémon Gold and Silver continue to resonate with players today, showcasing the creativity and charm that defined this beloved handheld console.

READ ALSO: 30 best Sega Genesis games ever

Briefly.co.za published an article about Sega Genesis, known outside North America as the Mega Drive. Sega developed and manufactured the 16-bit video game console, initially released in Japan on October 29, 1988.

Sega Genesis system supported a library of over 878 legally licensed games made by Sega and other third-party publishers. Discover some of the best game titles distributed by the gaming company.

Source: Briefly News