Famous black cowboys and their forgotten role in the real Wild West

The Wild West is synonymous with ever-evolving mining towns filled with outlaws, gunslingers, shootouts, and a constant air of danger. What is lesser known of this time is the famous black cowboys who cemented their names into history, with figures such as Bass Reeves, Bill Pickett, and Nat Love challenging historical stereotypes of what it means to be a traditional Western cowboy.

Bill Pickett is an iconic black cowboy who was the inspiration behind the annual Bill Pickett Rodeo in California. Photo: Emma McIntyre and Jaden Jones (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Black cowboys were instrumental figures in the 1800s and beyond, but received less publicity in modern history due to systemic racism and intentional erasure.

were instrumental figures in the 1800s and beyond, but received less publicity in modern history due to systemic racism and intentional erasure. Although there is not one individual considered the most famous black cowboy, historical figures, stereotypes, including bulldogging-inventor Bill Pickett and cattle driver and sharpshooter Nat Love, are often cited.

and are often cited. Famous black cowboys today include teacher and author Trae Q. L. Venerable, bull rider Charlie Sampson and the Compton Cowboys members.

The most famous black cowboys in history

Notable black cowboys and cowgirls in history usually possessed unique skills, added essential contributions to the culture, or had an inspirational backstory that survived through the times. The following are the most famous cowboys in history, based on reputable sources, including the National Cowboy/Postal Museum and Britannica.

Nat Love

Nat Love was known for his impressive livestock roping and horse-riding skills. Photo: @AfricanArchives on X (Twitter) Darrell Gulin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Place of birth: Davidson County, Tennessee, USA

Davidson County, Tennessee, USA Born: June 1854

June 1854 Died: February 11, 1921

Nat Love is frequently mentioned amongst lists of memorable black Western cowboys, especially following his 1907 autobiography, The Life and Adventures of Nat Love.

Born into slavery in 1854 in Tennessee and freed while a young boy, Nat's autobiography details aspects of his life, including his impressive livestock roping and horse-riding skills, along with how he survived multiple eccentric adventures.

Mary Fields

'Stagecoach Mary' Fields was the first black woman to become an American mail carrier. Photo: Emily M Wilson and @Global_Folder on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Place of birth: Hickman County, Tennessee, USA

Hickman County, Tennessee, USA Born: 1832 (?)

1832 (?) Died: December 5, 1914

'Stagecoach Mary' Fields is known for being one of the first black women to become an American mail carrier, as stated by Britannica. She took on the position in 1895 and worked on a Star Route in Montana.

Mary is also known for her unwavering spirit throughout her duties. She became a mail carrier at 60 and spent over a decade dedicated to her job, taking on harsh terrain and weather, which was largely considered 'a man's job' at the time.

Bass Reeves

Bass Reeves was one of the first black U.S. Deputy Marshals west of the Mississippi. Photo: @michelle_byoung and @TracesofTexas on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Place of birth: Crawford County, Arkansas, USA

Crawford County, Arkansas, USA Born: July 1838

July 1838 Died: January 12, 1910

Another iconic name in the Wild West is Bass Reeves, cited as being one of the first black U.S. Deputy Marshals west of the Mississippi. Bass arrested over 3,000 criminals during his career, and is respected for his dedication to his job and inshakable moral code.

His arrest of his own son for murder was a prime example, and Bass's legendary status is believed to have been part of the inspiration behind the fictional character, The Lone Ranger.

Bill Pickett

Bill Pickett at the 101 Ranch, Kay County, Oklahoma, early 20th century. Photo: Oklahoma Historical Society (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Place of birth: Jenks-Branch, Texas, USA

Jenks-Branch, Texas, USA Born: December 5, 1870

December 5, 1870 Died: April 2, 1932

Bill Pickett is a Wild West pioneer, credited with inventing the rodeo sport of bulldogging (also known as steer wrestling).

Bull's technique was unique and included holding a steer by its horns, twisting the head, and biting its lip to get it down. His unconventional methods led him to earn the nickname 'Dusky Demon', and Bill became an early star of silent movies and early Western shows.

Sylvia Rideoutt Bishop

Sylvia Bishop was the first black woman to become a horse trainer. Photo: WinningStride on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Baltimore, Maryland, USA Born: October 5, 1920

October 5, 1920 Died: December 27, 2004

Sylvia Bishop broke barriers for both people of colour and women when she became the first black woman to become a horse trainer. Sylvia's love for horses began to show when she started working at the Charles Town track in 1934, performing duties such as cleaning stalls.

By the 1940s, she was already training horses and in 1954, obtained a trainer's license. Sylvia was the first black woman to have trained a winning horse in a thoroughbred race in 1959.

Bose Ikard

Former slave Bose Ikard helped pioneer cattle drives after the American Civil War and into 1869. Photo: @derrickjeter and @mespo2006 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Place of birth: Summerville, Mississippi, USA

Summerville, Mississippi, USA Born: June 1847

June 1847 Died: January 4, 1929

Legendary cowboy Bose Ikard helped pioneer cattle drives after the American Civil War and into 1869, which became known as the Goodnight–Loving Trail.

A former slave, Bose became an essential part of the team via his roles as a reliable cowboy, cook, and scout. He navigated trails with razor-sharp instincts, liaised with Indian groups, and provided essential knowledge of the land.

Frequently asked questions

Who is the most famous black cowboy?

There is no singular person who can be referred to as the most famous cowboy, as each had their own unique story that made them historical figures. However, cowboy Bill Pickett invented the rodeo event, bulldogging (now called steer wrestling) and was the first black cowboy movie star, making him a notable figure.

Cattle driver and sharpshooter Nat Love is frequently listed as one of the most memorable black cowboys of the era, along with the iconic gunslinger and former slave, Bass Reeves.

Who is the most famous black gunslinger?

A gunslinger, also known as a gunman or gunfighter, was an individual who was frequently involved in shootouts as a means of settling disputes. Online sources commonly cite Bass Reeves as being the most high-profile black gunslinger, and he went from being a former slave to a respected Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Who are the black cowboys of Texas?

Black cowboys have been an integral part of Texas' culture since the 18th century, and were common in the state's ranching area. The population predominantly consisted of horsebreakers and skilled stock herders following the American Civil War, and they served in a wide range of jobs, from working on large cattle drives to becoming lawmen and rodeo stars.

Final word

Famous Wild West figures such as Billy the Kid and Jesse James are the first cowboys that come to mind when mentioning the historical period. However, the famous black cowboys mentioned above are lesser-known figures who have been instrumental in shaping the longstanding cowboy culture that remains alive today.

READ ALSO: 50+ hilarious cowboy jokes

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about 50+ hilarious cowboy jokes that people of all ages can enjoy.

Despite their tough demeanour, cowboys are also known for their sense of humour. These jokes range from Wild West references to corny and romantic jokes.

Source: Briefly News