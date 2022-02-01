100 Days to Fall in Love Telemundo: Cast, full story, plot summary, teasers

Telemundo fans loved 100 Days to Fall in Love season 1, and we are at the edge of our seats as the second season comes to a close. Also known as 100 Dias para Enamorarons, this Telemundo classic follows two best friends who have given themselves the task of finding love with only 100 days to do so. Witness these lovely ladies' antics as they negotiate the dating pool, with the latest episodes available for streaming on Netflix.

The 100 Days to Fall in Love theme song has become so popular that it is available for download.



The popular Netflix series is a new romance-themed drama that provides insight into the difficulties of relationships and how to navigate them. Read on with Briefly.co.za to get the 100 Days to Fall in Love full story, teasers, photos and more!

100 Days to Fall in Love on Telemundo

Original name: 100 Dias para Enamorarons

100 Dias para Enamorarons Starring: Ilse Salas and Mariana Treviño

Ilse Salas and Mariana Treviño Based on: 100 Días para Enamorarse by Sebastián Ortega

by Sebastián Ortega Producers: Orangel Lara; Ernesto Cabrera; Elizabeth Suarez

Orangel Lara; Ernesto Cabrera; Elizabeth Suarez No. of episodes: 92

92 Original release: 28 April 2020

28 April 2020 Series finale: 14 February 2022

14 February 2022 Instagram: 100dias

100dias Network: Netflix

100 Days to Fall in Love plot summary

This soapie follows two best friends who, besides both being married with children, seem to be polar opposites. Constanza Franco (Salas) is an established lawyer with professional mannerisms, whereas Remedios Rivera (Treviño) is more free-spirited and battling to keep things together.

After nearly two decades of married life, both ladies leave their husbands and take on the dating world. Remedios' heart is confused when the first man she ever loved reappears in her life. But, on the other hand, Constanza and her spouse agree to take a 100-day trial separation, and together they will determine the prospect of continuing their marriage after the 100-day interval.

The original "100 Días Para Enamorarse" premiered in Argentina in 2017 and earned multiple awards.



Is there a season 2 of 100 Dias para Enamorarnos?

Yes, the second season of your favourite Telemundo is available for viewing. So how can I watch 100 Dias para Enamorarnos in the US? You can stream the latest episodes of 100 Days to Fall in Love on Netflix, available since 31 March 2021. The season final will be hitting your screens on Valentine's day of 2022.

Is 100 Dias para Enamorarnos a Telenovela?

Telenovela and Telemundo both fall under the soap opera genre, but there are differences between the two. Telenovelas are legitimately Latin soap operas, whereas Telemundo is the Spanish counterpart of NBC. Furthermore, Telenovelas are shot all across Latin America, including Mexico, Venezuela, and Brazil, whereas Telemundo's are recorded in locations like Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.

So where is 100 Dias para Enamorarnos set? Most of the shooting took place at Telemundo's studios in Miami, Florida, with a few sequences recorded in Houston, Texas. Therefore, this drama is classified as Telemundo.

100 Days to Fall in Love cast

There is a long list of nearly 30 talented actors and actresses involved in bringing this story to life. We have provided you with an in-depth look at some of your favourite characters, including 100 Days to Fall in Love cast images, birthdays and more.

Ilse Salas as Constanza Franco

Ilse has over 350k followers on Instagram in early 2022.



This Mexican beauty was born on 26 August 1981 and has been involved in over fifteen movies since 2010. She earned two nominations for the Ariel Award for Best Actress thanks to her starring roles in Güeros and The Good Girls Salas, winning in the latter.

Mariana Treviño as Remedios Rivera

Mariana Treviño is originally from Monterrey.



Mariana, a Mexican theatre and movie actress who was born on 21 November 1977. She gained recognition for her portrayal as Lupita in the hit jukebox musical Mentiras. Trevio proceeded to star in movies like No sé si Cortarme las Venas o Dejármelas Largas (2013) and Amor de Mis Amores (2014).

Erick Elias as Plutarco Cuesta

Erick is currently married to Karla Guindi.



Erick Elias was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, on 23 June 1980. Growing up with architect parents, he went the other way and began learning acting, music, dancing, and modelling in his early years. In 2007, Erick made his leading role debut in the telenovela Tormenta en el Paraiso opposite Sara Maldonado.

David Chocarro as Emiliano León

This actor also works as a model and is a former baseball player.



David Chocarro was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 5 April 1980. David made his telenovela debut as part of the cast of Los Exitosos Perez. With the help of outstanding performers like Danna Garcia, Christian Meier, and Karla Monroig, David established himself as an international actor.

Macarena Garcia Romero as Alejandra Rivera

In 2018, Macarena gained fame for her role as Machu Salas in the soap serial Like, la Leyenda.



Macarena Garcia Romero was born in Mexico City on 26 October 2000. Not only is her mother the actress Amairani Romero, but she is the granddaughter of renowned actress Anabelle Gutiérrez. Her grandmother is presumed a legend of interpretation and one of the pioneers of Mexican cinema's golden period.

Sylvia Saenz as Jimena Sosa

This blonde beauty is of Mexican and Costa Rican descent.



Born on 29 January 1987, Sylvia Saenz was brought up in Mexico City by her Costa Rican mother and Mexican father. Sylvia is best recognised for her roles in television programs such as Love Me Again, Love You Like This, and I Have Everything but You.

Other prominent cast members:

Héctor Suárez Gomiz - Luis Casas

Xabiani Ponce de León - Daniel Cuesta

Andrés Almeida - Max Barrios

Lucas Velazquez - Pablo Franco

Sofía Lama - Aurora Villarreal

Humberto Zurita - Ramiro Rivera

100 Days to Fall in Love Telemundo teasers

Take a look at what February has in store for you as the latest season wraps up with a nail-biting finale.

Tuesday 1 February 2022

Constanza walks into work and witnesses Polanco and Cuesta in each other's arms. The police detain Ramiro and Emiliano. Remedios makes a sincere call to Jimena.

Will either of these ladies accept Luis' proposal?



Wednesday 2 February 2022

Aurora informs Luis that Pilar is no longer required to marry. Max needs a hobby to save him from ruining his voice indefinitely.

Thursday 3 February 2022

Jimena and Tere do some digging into Polanco's history. Meanwhile, Elisa accepts Plutarco's invitation to live with her, and Daniel supports an expecting Vero.

Friday 4 February 2022

Constanza needs Plutarco's signature to complete the offer of her shares at the Miami office. Pablo hires Alberto to handle Pedro.

Saturday 5 February 2022

After her discussion with Constanza, Elisa feels guilty. Fredy invites Emiliano to Remedios' party, but he refuses to attend.

Sunday 6 February 2022

Elisa becomes affectionate with her ex-husband Enrique. Julia Bárcenas and Emiliano go out for a drink. Vicky provides Jimena with some advice.

Will Constanza chose Plutarco? Or does her heart lie elsewhere?



Monday 7 February 2022

Constanza advises Plutarco that Elisa should go since she is deceitful, but Plutarco disagrees. Finally, she convinces him by showing suspicious video footage.

Tuesday 8 February 2022

Constanza and Plutarco give their love another chance now that Elisa is gone – until Constanza views a film that changes her mind.

Wednesday 9 February 2022

With a broken heart, Plutarco reads his separation testament. Constanza had an accident and ended up in the hospital. Ramiro and Jimena are at odds.

Thursday 10 February 2022

Constanza accepts Sebastián's invitation to go on a trip with him. Ramiro suggests to Jimena that they find a surrogate mother to carry their child.

Friday 11 February 2022

Remedios is taken aback when he learns about Emiliano's career goals and makes an inconsiderate decision. Luis apologizes to Jimena in the meanwhile.

Saturday 12 February 2022

Plutarco visits Elisa, who advises him to give their relationship another chance after his separation is finalized. Luis expresses regret to Pilar.

A 100 Days to Fall in Love movie has not yet been released, but fans can only hope this will change one day.



Sunday 13 February 2022

Constanza realizes their relationship will not work after spending the night with Sebastián. Nevertheless, Remedios accepts Emiliano's proposal.

Monday 14 February 2022

Do not miss out on the season finale!

The 100 Days to Fall in Love series has kept us entertained for nearly two years now, as we follow Constanza and Remedios on their exploits in finding love. This Telemundo has that Mexican flair that we have all come to know and love and is the epitome of drama. So make sure you do not miss out on the season finale, which will air on 14 February 2022 on Netflix.

