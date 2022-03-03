Uzalo actors: Who is new on season 8 and what are their roles?

Uzalo is among the most-watched TV shows in South Africa. The telenovela has been airing on SABC1 since 2015. Over the years, the show has featured some of Mzansi’s best actors and actresses. Recently, the creators announced the return of the 8th instalment of the show. Interestingly, season 8 will see the introduction of new faces in its cast. So, who are the new Uzalo actors, and what roles will they play?

The debut of Uzalo season 8 will usher in around 8 talented new actors and actresses. Pepsi Pokane has already promised that the new cast will add extra value to the show’s storyline and creativity. For example, some of the new faces are set to join the Magwaza family to make it stronger than before as they struggle to take power from Nkunzi.

The new Uzalo actors’ names and pictures

The soapie is set to premiere its 8th season on 4th March 2022. Below are the new Uzalo's characters that will be gracing your screens in 2022. The majority of them are popular names in the entertainment scene already. They include:

1. Siyabonga Radebe – Vikizitha Magwaza

Siyabonga Radebe is a famous and talented actor born on 1 January 1984, meaning he is 38 years old as of 2022. He comes from Durban, South Africa. Apart from acting, he is a singer, writer, director, and comedian. Some of his supporters know him as Siya B.

He will be playing Vikizitha Magwaza, Ninji’s cousin, in the soapie. Generally, Vikizitha is a pleasant criminal on a mission. He wants to dethrone Nkunzi in the KwaMashu community. Will his charm work for Nkunzi? Only time will tell!

2. Omuhle Gela – Nomaswazi Magwaza

Omuhle Gela is another Uzalo actress to watch out in season 8. She is a famous South African actress and influencer with a rich acting background. Omuhle Gela was born on 19 November 1991 in Johannesburg. As of 2022, she is 31 years old.

Omuhle will play Nomaswazi Magwaza in the drama soapie. She is a lioness in the making; like her mother, she is intelligent, convincing, and beautiful. Nomaswazi is the cousin of Vikizitha in the soapie.

3. Thembi Nyandeni – Njinji Magwaza

Another lead Uzalo’s cast member joining the team is Thembi Nyandeni. She is an award-winning actress known for Isibaya, The Two of Us, Tsotsi, and A Reasonable Man. The actress was born on 19 March 1958, meaning she is 64 years old at the time of writing.

Thembi Nyandeni plays Njinji Magwaza, a character expected to contribute to the show's plot development significantly. She is Magwaza's family matriarch; she has been described as a “ruthless wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

4. Ronald Mkhwanazi – Simon Nsimbi

Ronald Mkhwanazi is a famous face in the entertainment industry. Many of his fans know him from Deep State as General Kouyate. Additionally, he has starred in Queen Sono as Adam Bosingwa and Agent as Jerry. The actor was reportedly born on 1 January 1959 in Johannesburg.

Simon Nsimbi is a close associate of the Magwaza family. He is the right-hand man of Njinji and handles all the dirty deals on behalf of the family.

5. Sthembile Mhlongo – Flavia

Sthembile Mhlongo is a super talented actress from Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal. Apart from being an actress, she is a TV presenter, musician, writer, and producer. The actress was born on 27 April 1983, making him 38 years old at the time of writing.

In the soapie, she plays Flavia. Generally, she is a career-oriented lady who hardly depends on a man for anything. She works hand-in-hand with Constable Biyela from the police department.

6. Sandile Mfusi – Kwanda

Sandile Mfusi is set to be among the best of Uzalo's male actors in the coming season. The good-looking actor dabbles as a musician, actor, and entrepreneur. In the Uzalo, he will play Kwanda. Similar to Vikizitha, he is on a mission to woo Nonka. His charming appearance will make Nonka fall in love with him, overlooking his hidden motives.

7. Hope Mbhele – Amahle Sishi

Hope Mbhele was born in 1996 in Port Shepstone, Kwa-Zulu Natal. She is also a famous South African radio personality, working at Gagasi FM. Who plays MaBusi on Umkhokha? She rose to stardom as an actor when she starred as MaBusi on Umkhokha.

Starting from the 4th of March 2022, she will be playing the role of Amahle Sishi in Uzalo. Amahle Sishi is a beautiful lady from KwaMashu. At some point, his life will cross paths with that of Lilly.

8. Thabisile Zikhali – Constable Biyela

Thabisile Zikhali is another creative and beautiful actress to watch out for in season 8. She is an award-winning actress, religious lady, and business-oriented person. In 2021, she played Nora in Alleyway.

Constable Biyela is a no-nonsense police officer. She is an intelligent lady who is dedicated to his job. Her job is to keep the police department as clean as possible.

How old is Uzalo?

The first episode of the soapie aired on 9th February 2015. Thus, as of 2022, the show is 7 years old.

How many seasons are in Uzalo?

The show has eight seasons. Since its premiere, the show has aired 1645 episodes. Fresh episodes air on SABC1 from Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm.

Who is the oldest person in Uzalo?

Currently, the oldest person is Thembi Nyandeni. She is a new actor playing Njinji Magwaza. At the time of writing, she is 64 years old.

The new Uzalo actors are expected to spice up the show's storyline in season 8. Based on their rich acting experience, their performance will wow Uzalo’s fans. Catch the new episodes on SABC1 from Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm.

