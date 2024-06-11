Yellow lightsaber meaning, history, and wielders in Star Wars

A lightsaber is a fictional energy sword featured in the Star Wars universe and comes in different colours, each with a unique meaning and symbolism. Of all the many colours available, the yellow lightsaber is the most intriguing, emphasizing a theme of balance in Star Wars lore. Discover Jedi with yellow lightsabers.

Yellow lightsaber is a unique and fascinating addition to the Star Wars universe and represents loyalty, knowledge, creativity, and redemption. Photo: @jtimsuggs on X (Twitter)(modified by author)

From blue to green lightsabers to red and purple, the colour of a lightsaber is often tied to the character's beliefs, personality and values. Although the only canonical meaning for yellow was Temple Guards, they may represent balance, practicality and new beginnings based on current Star Wars lore. So, is a yellow lightsaber good or bad?

History of yellow lightsaber

The first notable appearance of the yellow lightsaber in Star Wars lore was in The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter of the epic trilogy. Rey Skywalker, one of the show's protagonists, creates a unique yellow lightsaber that strikes the delicate balance between the light and dark sides.

A kyber crystal powers every lightsaber; most are colourless when found by a Jedi. However, when a Jedi bonds with the crystal, it transforms into a different colour, such as yellow kyber crystal, which indicates the character traits of force-users.

In Star Wars Legends, a yellow lightsaber was associated with two different types of Jedi. Some wielders were noted for their wisdom and knowledge, while the rest were essentially Jedi Sentinels. Sentinels were Jedi who sought to find a balance between the Consulars and Guardians.

Yellow lightsabers are wielded by Jedi who believe in using alternative practical skills to accomplish their goals. Photo: @jtimsuggs on X (Twitter)(modified by author)

Jedi sentinel yellow lightsaber

A yellow lightsaber is most commonly associated with the Jedi Sentinel, where the Sentinels form one of the three schools of the Jedi Order. Sentinels could be found in several distinct roles, but they are probably most renowned as the anonymous security team that composed the Jedi Temple Guard.

What does a yellow lightsaber mean?

The yellow lightsaber is a powerful weapon and a symbol of strength and wisdom. These vibrant yet lethal lightsabers represent the following:

Loyalty – Jedi Temple guards used to wield yellow lightsabers, representing their loyalty to the Jedi cause. The lightsaber still represents that same dedication to a cause or belief. Change – They represent the wielder's willingness to forge a new beginning for themselves. It also symbolizes a character who has undergone a significant change or transformation. Practicality – These colours are wielded by Jedi who believe in using alternative practical skills to accomplish their goals. Knowledge – The yellow lightsaber is also associated with Jedi who specialize in studying force and its secrets.

The first notable appearance of the yellow lightsaber in Star Wars lore was in The Rise of Skywalker. Photo: @jtimsuggs on X (Twitter)(modified by author)

What Jedi has a yellow lightsaber?

The yellow lightsaber is commonly seen in the Jedi Temple Guards on the Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars. These guards wield double-bladed yellow lightsabers, although the weapon belongs to their position. Other notable yellow lightsaber users include:

1. Rey Skywalker

Rey's yellow lightsaber may represent her ability to find balance despite the light and dark within herself. As a former scavenger, she has plenty of practical skills and knows how to use them in addition to the force.

2. Asajj Ventress

Asajj was a Sith who turned away from the dark side and chose her path, separate from Sith and Jedi. In Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, Asajj Ventress wields a yellow lightsaber and is portrayed as an agent of balance rather than light or dark. Using the yellow lightsaber may represent her new calling as a bounty hunter looking for autonomy and individuality.

3. Luke Skywalker

Luke wields a green lightsaber (which he created himself) and a blue lightsaber (passed down from his father, Anakin). However, in the 2020 Star Wars collection, the famed Jedi has a secret yellow lightsaber.

Yellow lightsaber represents tradition, honour, wisdom, and balance, reflecting Jedi's personal beliefs and growth. Photo: @JedisilkNY on X (Twitter)(modified by author)

4. Tywoka

Tywokar is a respected member of the Jedi High Council and the Wookie Jedi Master in Legends. He wields a yellow-bladed lightsaber with a wooden handle and a curved hilt.

5. Plo Koon

Plo Koon wields a yellow lightsaber in the Legends game. However, he wielded a blue lightsaber in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

6. Ganner Rhysode

Ganner was a prominent Jedi Knight during the Yuuzhan Vong conflict and a Luke Skywalker's New Jedi Order member in Star Wars Legends. He was considered a reckless and arrogant Jedi.

Is Rey the only Jedi with a yellow lightsaber?

Besides Rey, Asajj Ventress is also force-sensitive, using a yellow lightsaber. She first used this colour blade in Christie Golden's Dark Disciple.

The colour of a lightsaber is often tied to the character's beliefs, personality and values. Photo: @brodiewankenobi on X (Twitter)(modified by author)

How did Rey get a yellow lightsaber?

Rey did not construct her lightsaber. However, the most popular theory is that she got it from Luke Skywalker.

Why are yellow lightsabers rare?

Yellow lightsaber wielders are rare in the Star Wars universe. This is due to the scarcity of Jedi Sentinels, and the few available are occupied with non-combat duties, having no chance to deploy their lightsabers.

Why was Luke's lightsaber yellow?

Luke has been wielding both green and blue lightsabers. He later discovered a yellow lightsaber within a Jedi outpost on Tempes.

Is Rey's yellow lightsaber unique?

Rey's yellow lightsaber is depicted as unique to her character and has a unique design. It marks her growth, self-discovery, and acceptance of her Jedi identity.

The above article has everything about the yellow lightsaber. It is a unique and fascinating addition to the Star Wars universe and represents loyalty, knowledge, creativity, and redemption. It also represents tradition, honour, wisdom, and balance, reflecting Jedi's personal beliefs and growth.

