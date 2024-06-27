School Spirits season 2: Release date, cast, and everything we know so far

School Spirits' is currently one of Paramount+'s most intriguing mystery supernatural teen dramas. The series premiered in early 2023, and fans can expect a new season soon. Below is everything you need to know about the School Spirits season 2 release date and the expected cast.

School Spirits has well-developed characters, both living and spectral, which has made the series a favourite among young adults. New characters are expected to join the show in the upcoming season to add fresh dynamics to the story. The wait is going to be worth it for those waiting for the School Spirits season 2 release date.

School Spirits summary

Genre Supernatural teen drama Showrunner Oliver Goldstick Creators Megan Trinrud, Nate Trinrud Executive producers Oliver Goldstick, Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud Max Winkler, Austin Bedell Producers Peyton List, Natalia Castells-Esquivel, Don Dunn Vicki Sotheran, Joyce Sawa Production Company Awesomeness Studios Directors Brian Dannelly, Hannah Macpherson, Max Winkler, Oran Zegman Production designer Charlie Campbell Casting by Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee Network Paramount+ Release March 2023 to date Rating 7.6/10 on IMDB, 83% on Rotten Tomatoes

Paramount+ announced in June 2023 that it had renewed School Spirits for a second season. The show's first season premiered on March 9, 2023, and ended on April 12, 2023.

While talking about the renewal in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shauna Phelan, the executive VP and co-head of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action series and film, expressed excitement about the School Spirits creative direction, adding,

The audience responding to the show so positively and so passionately made it an easy call for us. We're very excited to have the opportunity to make a second season.

The production for season 2 started in June 2024. Fans can expect the new project to be released in early 2025.

School Spirits plot

The Paramount+ supernatural teen series revolves around Maddie (Peyton List), a teenage girl who finds herself stuck in the afterlife. She begins investigating her own mysterious disappearance while adjusting to high school in the afterlife. As Maddie delves deeper into the mystery, she uncovers numerous secrets and lies.

How did School Spirits season 1 end?

The season 1 finale of School Spirits ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers with a mix of resolved mysteries and new questions, hence setting the stage for a second season. Maddie discovers the truth about her death.

It turns out that Maddie was not actually killed by her mother, as she initially suspected. Instead, her body was possessed by Janet's spirit after an argument with Mr. Martin. This possession left Maddie's spirit behind, making it seem like she had died.

Meanwhile, Xavier, Claire, and Nicole work to free the janitor while dealing with their own secrets. The other spirits at Split River High School also uncover hidden truths about Janet and Mr. Martin.

What to expect from School Spirits season 2

Fans can expect the second season to continue the first season's storyline. Key storylines will include Maddie's struggle to switch back to her real body from Janet's. There could also be potential developments in Maddie and Simon's relationship.

Cast of School Spirits season 2

The supernatural drama has a team of talented actors and actresses who delivered a memorable first season. All the series regulars will return for the second season, according to TV Insider. Below is a look at some of season 2's cast in starring and recurring roles, including newcomers;

Actor/actress Role Peyton List Maddie Nears Kristian Ventura Simon Elroy Milo Manheim Wally Clark Spencer MacPherson Xavier Baxter Kiara Pichardo Nicole Herrera Sarah Yarkin Rhonda Nick Pugliese Charley Rainbow Wedell Claire Zomer Josh Zuckerman Mr. Martin (Promoted to series regular) Maria Dizzia Sandra Nears (Maddie's mother) Patrick Gilmore Mr. Anderson Ian Tracey Sheriff Baxter Jess Gabor Janet Hamilton (Joins season 2) Zack Calderon Diego Herrera (Joins season 2) Miles Elliot Yuri (Joins season 2) Cihang Ma Quinn (Joins season 2)

FAQs

School Spirits has managed to attract a wider audience, including adults who enjoy a blend of mystery, drama, and supernatural elements. Here are some frequently asked questions about the series;

Will there be a season 2 of School Spirits?

There is a season 2 of School Spirits supernatural teen drama. Paramount+ announced the series renewal in June 2023.

When is season 2 of School Spirits coming out?

The exact release date for season 2 has yet to be communicated, but it is expected to be in early 2025. The new season's production kicked off in June 2024.

Where can you watch season 2 of School Spirits?

The drama's 2nd season will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, South Korea, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The first season is currently available on Paramount+ and Netflix.

Who is Janet Hamilton in School Spirits season 2?

Janet is a character in the series portrayed by actress Jess Gabor. Her mysterious disappearance was a key plot in season 1, where it was revealed that she did not cross over like other spirits but was actually possessing Maddie.

How did Janet take Maddie's body?

In the season 1 finale, it was revealed that Janet's spirit entered Maddie's body, allowing her to leave town while Maddie's spirit remained trapped at Split River High School. In the upcoming season, Maddie and her friends will need to track down Janet to reclaim her body.

Where is Maddie's body in School Spirits?

Although authorities found blood splatter in the boiler room, Maddie's body was never discovered. Maddie's spirit is trapped at Split River High School while her body is still technically alive and possessed by Janet. This possession explains why 'Maddie' has been seen breaking into houses.

The School Spirits season 2 release date is imminent as the series shapes up to bring an exciting continuation of the supernatural drama. With production already underway and a stellar cast returning, viewers can expect more thrilling episodes.

