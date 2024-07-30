All Creatures Great and Small, a veterinary drama set in 1930s Northern England, has been one of the most captivating shows on Channel 5 and PBS Masterpiece since its debut in 2020. The series' creators confirmed its renewal for two more seasons. Below is all you need to know about All Creatures Great and Small season 5 release date, including a surprising return to the show.

All Creatures Great and Small ensemble cast. Photo: @allcreaturestv (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 will continue to bring best-selling author James Herriot's unforgettable stories to viewers. Writers Debbie O'Malley, Maxine Alderton, Matt Evans, and Robin French are committed to writing Yorkshire Dales' heartwarming stories; directors Brian Percival, Stewart Svaasand, and Andy Hay bring them to life.

US broadcaster PBS Masterpiece announced the renewal of All Creatures Great and Small for a fifth season shortly after the show's 4th season finale aired in February 2024. A sixth series is also in the works.

While the exact release dates are yet to be confirmed, the series is likely to air on Channel 5 in the autumn of 2024, followed by its US debut on PBS Masterpiece in early 2025. The show's filming location is still Yorkshire Dales, North of England. The filming for season 5 started in March 2024.

The series will continue to be produced by Masterpiece and Channel 5 in partnership with All3Media International. While talking about the show's renewal, executive producer Colin Callender CBE said,

Kindness and decency are increasingly rare qualities these days, so it is a blessing to be able to return to the sanctuary of Skeldale House, and James Herriot's beloved characters, who represent all that is the best in us. There are no villains in All Creatures.

Veterinarians James, Tristan, and Siegfried from Yorkshire Dales on ACGAS. Photo: @allcreaturestv

Source: Instagram

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episodes

The upcoming All Creatures Great and Small new seasons 5 and 6 consist of six episodes each, plus Christmas Specials. The show, based on James Herriot's iconic collection of stories, will continue to bring the heartwarming tales of the Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, big animals, and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales during the 1940s.

The new episodes will also delve into James and Helen's experiences as parents following the birth of their first baby. Romantic tensions between Mrs. Hall and Siegfried will add an interesting twist to the season's storyline.

Viewers can also expect the return of Tristan Farnon (played by Callum Woodhouse), who is known for his mischievous and fun-loving nature. He did not appear in season 4 due to his service in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

Mrs Pumphrey with her pooch (L) and James and Helen with their first baby (R). Photo: @allcreaturestv (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 cast

Most of the actors and actresses you have come to love will be making a comeback in the season 5 ensemble cast. Below are the confirmed cast members for the renewed season;

Actor/actress Role Explanation Nicholas Ralph James Herriot A veterinarian living among the Yorkshire Dales folk Samuel West Siegfried Farnon A veterinary surgeon, owner of Skeldale practice, and a mentor Rachel Shenton Helen Herriot James Herriot's wife, a Yorkshire Dales farmer's daughter Lover of animals, independent, and loves the outdoors Callum Woodhouse Tristan Farnon Siegfried's mischievous brother. He has been serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. He is a great friend to James. Anna Madeley Mrs Audrey Hall The matriarch of Skeldale House. She ensures vets James, Tristan, and Siegfried have everything they need James Anthony-Rose Richard Carmody A student vet Patricia Hodge Mrs Pumphrey An affluent widow and Farnon's regular client. She returns with her beloved pooch Derek Tricki Woo A long-haired Pekingese dog owned by Mrs Pumphrey Tony Pitts Richard Alderson Helen's father, a farmer from Yorkshire Dales Imogen Clawson Jenny Alderson Helen's younger sister. She is an animal lover with pets like pup Scruff, a kitten, and a ferret

FAQs

With the renewal of All Creatures Great and Small for two more seasons, viewers can look forward to more heartwarming moments in the Yorkshire Dales. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the show;

When will All Creatures Great and Small Return?

The exact premiere date for season five has yet to be confirmed. The show is expected to premiere on Channel 5 in the United Kingdom in the autumn of 2024 and on PBS Masterpiece in the United States in early 2025.

Is Tristan leaving All Creatures Great and Small?

Tristian Farnon, played by British actor Callum Woodhouse, is not leaving the Channel 5 series. He did not appear in season 4 because the character was away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

Does Tristan come back in season 5?

Tristian Farnon comes back to All Creatures Great and Small season 5. Masterpiece revealed his return while announcing the series renewal, but he will appear later in the season.

Callum Woodhouse during the Vulture Festival 2022 Los Angeles at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Why did they change Helen in All Creatures Great and Small?

The original Helen Alderson in All Creatures Great and Small (1978-1990) was portrayed by two actresses. Carol Drinkwater played the role for the first three seasons, but she left the show in 1985 after 42 episodes and two TV films. She felt there was no more stretch for her character.

Lynda Bellingham replaced her for the remaining four seasons. Bellingham faced an interesting challenge during the fifth season: she was pregnant with her first son, so the set designers cut a hole in her mattress to hide the baby bump during certain scenes.

Actress Rachel Shenton portrays Helen from the current Channel 5 reboot series. She has been with the show since its premiere in 2020.

Will there be a season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small in 2024?

The show's fourth season premiered on UK's Channel 5 on October 5, 2023, and ended in November 2023. In the United States, the 4th season aired on PBS' Masterpiece from January 7, 2024, to February 18, 2024.

Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, Anna Madly and Callum Woodhouse (L-R) during the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival at BFI Southbank on May 21, 2022, in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

In All Creatures Great and Small Season 5, you can anticipate more delightful adventures in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales as it takes you back to the 1940s. The confirmed renewal for season 6 ensures that James Herriot's stories will continue to captivate audiences.

READ ALSO: Where was Fallout filmed? Discover the iconic locations of the TV series

Briefly.co.za published all you need to know about Fallout filming locations. The Prime Video series is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the popular role-playing video game franchise of the same name developed by Bethesda Softworks.

The creators of the sci-fi show used real-life locations in Africa and the United States to bring the post-apocalyptic world to life. Check the article for more on the featured filming locations.

Source: Briefly News