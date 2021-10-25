Jacob Zuma's daughter has once again burned Fikile Mbalula after the Minister of Transport made an epic mistake in a Twitter post

Mbalula tweeted about the ANC electioneering in Polokwane, however, he erroneously hash-tagged the EFF in the post

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla wasted no time tweeting about this rather embarrassing and hilarious incident and even shared an edited pic of the minister in an EFF red beret

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has made it a habit of poking fun at politicians on her Twitter account and now the former president's daughter is targeting the Minister of Transport and ANC election head, Fikile Mbalula.

Duduzile Zuma shared a pic of Mbalula wearing the EFF's red beret. Image: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla/Twitter and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla/UGC

In her post she says:

"Happy Monday From My Good Friend Mbalula, Head Of Elections Of…Eish, I’m Not Quite Sure …Is It @MYANC Or @EFFSouthAfrica…Going Once! Going Twice! SOLD To The Highest Bidder!"

Duduzile was referring to Mbalula's recent foot-in-mouth incident which saw the minister encouraging people to support the EFF.

In a tweet he said:

"ANC in Polokwane, #EFF, #buildingbettercommunities."

After noticing his catastrophic mistake, the minister immediately deleted the post but it was too late because some lightning-fast tweeps managed to screengrab it and send it to the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, which he then retweeted.

Mbalula said that it had been a typo, however, this isn't the first time he used the EFF hashtag. In 2018, the ANC election head tweeted that voters should register to vote for the EFF.

Those in the Twitterverse don't believe Mbalula made a mistake and think he has hidden agenda. Others feels that Duduzile is being a hypocrite and shouldn't judge others without first looking at her own mistakes.

Mzansi has its say

@Lumanyano_Sodo:

"What's going on here?"

@Mhlekhona6:

"He has done it for the second time, surely it can’t be a mistake #VoteEFF2021!"

@KhayalethuTolo9:

"Beefing."

@Boy7Delivery:

"Khanti wena why are so obsessed with mbaks or do you guys have history that you don't wanna tell us about?"

@MadMtbMan:

"People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones…. You were bought a very long time ago."

@DrJude9:

"I am worried about you particularly for the influence you and your family hold in society. Deal with whatever that makes you to always add salt to injuries."

Duduzile Zuma worried about her ‘friend’ Fikile Mbalula after he blocked her, Mzansi reacts to her sarcasm

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Duduzile is showing plenty of sass on her Twitter account after she shared a video about Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, getting grilled by an eNCA journo.

In the post, she sarcastically says:

"Cdes, please check if my friend, Mbakz is ok!? I just noticed he blocked me when I was trying to check up on him myself."

Her snarky comments were in response to a video showing Mbalula struggling to answer a journo's question about the housing promises President Cyril Ramaphosa made at a rally in Alexandra.

