A young lady from Durban recently landed a job and was excited to share the amazing news with her large base of Twitter followers

@DlomoNolwazi started the job yesterday and shared a pic of herself on her first day, wearing a zebra print blazer with a pulled back hairstyle

People from around Mzansi have nothing but big love for her and are sending heaps of praise online

Popular Twitter user @DlomoNolwazi shared a feel-good post online by announcing that she bagged a job and started her new role yesterday, 2 November.

The grateful young lady from Durban broadcasted the stellar news to over 40 000 of her followers and the post is trending on the platform with over 11 000 likes and close to 400 retweets.

Young lady looked stylish and radiant on her first day at work. Image: @DlomoNolwazi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@DlomoNolwazi captioned the post with a simple yet life-changing sentence:

"Hi, I got the job, I start today."

The pic she shared shows her looking smart on her first day with a stylish coat and a sleek pulled-back hairstyle.

Joyful comments

The comment section exploded with joy as Saffas from around the country shared in her excitement. Many send her messages of congrats, others praised God for blessing her with the opportunity and a few give her some strange advice.

Check out the comments:

@NhlapoMsebenzi:

"Congrats sisi, many more blessings, may the Lord also answer those who have been praying and trusting him for good news. Let's keep them in prayers not to lose hope."

@Sfundo_19:

"Next stop siya ekonka. Congratulations."

@MshaziNathi

"Congratulations!! Focus please, don’t allow Boyfriend Zone! Even if ke manager."

@MbheleSisanda:

"Congratulations."

@MHlombe:

"Please DM me your prayer request format Sisi. Congratulations sthandwa sami, you deserve everything good coming your way."

@mncwaMusa:

"Congrats! In everything, give thanks to God."

@MphoGenre:

"Don't tell your neighbours, thank me later."

@JosephMazibuko7:

"Good luck lady."

@HouseMuzi:

"Congratulations, may you start with God and he shall be with you all the way."

“Beacon of hope”: Durban lady lands job after 1 year 7 months unemployed, Mzansi showers her with praise

In related news, Briefly News reported that Twitter has erupted in celebration of a Durban lady who landed a job after close to two years of unemployment. The excited lady who goes by the Twitter handle @IChristable, is fully appreciative and took to the platform to share the good news.

In a tweet, she said:

"I got the job. After one year and seven months being unemployed. I'm grateful."

Shortly after the post hit social media, it started trending as people from around Mzansi sent @IChristable celebratory messages and let her know how proud they are.

The post received a phenomenal response with close to 30 000 likes and almost 1 500 retweets. The comment section is brimming with pride as people wish her everything of the best in the new position.

Many thank God for helping her along the way and eventually bringing her dreams to life.

