The Miss SA organisation has turned its focus from Lalela Mswane's Miss Universe entry to Shudufahdzo Musida's Miss World entry

The pageant finally broke its social media silence following the public outcry over Mswane representing SA in Israel

Some South Africans seem happy for Musida in the comments section of the announcement while others are still fighting for Mswane to not enter Miss Universe

After Government withdrew its support of the Miss South Africa organisation, the pageant broke its silence on social media with a post on Instagram about former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida participating in the Miss World Pageant.

Musida was Miss SA 2020 and will be the country's representative in the Miss World Pageant scheduled to take place on 16 December in Puerto Rico. The organisation has been adamant that Lalela Mswane has the right to participate in the Miss Universe pageant, which is being held in Israel.

It seems without the support of Government, the organisation has shifted its focus to the Miss World competition.

The Miss SA organisation is shifting from Lalela Mswane's Miss Universe entry to focus more on Shudufhadzo Musida's Miss World entry. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

According to News24, the organisation's Instagram post follows a week-long silence after the country begged SA to remove itself from the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Israel is accused of being an apartheid state due to its treatment of Palestinians.

A report by IOL revealed that the organisation has remained mum on the public outcry it encountered after pushing for Mswane to be part of the Israeli-hosted Miss Universe pageant.

Take a look at the Instagram post in question below:

Read some of the comments the organisation received where a large number of comments included #FreePalestine or #NotMyMissSouthAfrica:

@sibisi_nomfundo wrote:

"The best candidate the Miss World stage."

@charisma_naidu_ shared:

"Am I the only one that thinks that blue crown will look gorge on her."

@molefe812 said:

"We support you ladies @lalela and @shudufhadzomusida... Chin up and stand tenfold."

@khadijawajakhan added:

"#notmymisssouthafrica Free Palestine."

ANC says Miss SA would be betraying South Africans by attending Miss Universe pageant in Israel

Previously, Briefly News reported that Government made a decision to withdraw its support of the Miss SA organisation following the organisation's refusal to boycott the Miss Universe pageant.

The Sports, Arts and Culture Department released a statement where it confirmed that it would no longer be supporting the Miss SA beauty pageant. South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ANC's decision to back Government. Here's what they had to say:

@LebuileM said:

"What's the difference kanti between ANC and government?"

@GodPenuel said:

"What are their opinions on taking money from Israeli Jews in SA and abroad, who support Israel? They run businesses here & locally that send money to Israel, pay SA tax, create jobs in SA & fund politicians. What's their stance there??? @MYANC @GovernmentZA"

@Justjanny58 said:

"Of course, they would... Anyway, Miss Universe will still go ahead without Miss SA. The sad thing is Miss SA is the one that pays the price for SA's stupidity and supporting terrorist countries and now been held to ransom."

Source: Briefly.co.za