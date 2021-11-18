Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema shared a hilarious example of an Afrikaans composition that could replace Die Stem in the national anthem

Malema's EFF presser is still going viral online as peeps keep sharing new portions of his speech and question answering section

The Red Berets head had peeps in stitches with his replacement for the Afrikaans portion of the national anthem

EFF CIC Julius Malema is adamant that Die Stem needs to be removed from the South African national anthem. Malema spoke at a press conference on 16 November where he reiterated that the issue is with the history represented by the song and not the Afrikaans language.

He had peeps giggling after he gave a taste of what the replacement of the Afrikaans portion should sound like. It was a simple example but Malema created smiles all around with his unique revamping of the lyrics. Malema sang:

"Baie mooi, Suid Afrika, baie mooi."

The lyrics simply translate to: "Very nice/pretty, South Africa is very nice/pretty." Watch Malema's singing below:

Read some of the responses left by Saffas below:

@Tazo79877580 said:

"Somebody please compose a lekker Afrikaans portion."

@platopravda shared:

"Never thought I would see the day I agree with @Julius_S_Malema. I hated 'Die Stem' back in the 80's and refused to stand when it was played. Replace it with something suitable for all South Africans. Instead of divide, let's unite."

@Charmaine_J_ responded with:

"I never thought I will agree with Julius Malema but here we are, the man is correct."

@Magdaleen234 wrote:

"My favourite part is that what he sings is exactly what Afrikaans pop music sounds like."

@OJay92122825 tweeted:

"Left me rolling on the floor #Dead"

@BrettFishA added:

"Love this idea. Remove Die Stem because of everything it symbolises and add in a new Afrikaans section..."

EFF pushing to remove 'Die Stem' from national anthem, wants it replaced with something new

Previously, Briefly News reported that Malema put up a defence for his party's decision to have the apartheid portion of the current national anthem removed. Malema stated that the problem was not with the Afrikaans language, but rather with the history from Die Stem.

Malema reiterated that it was not about removing Afrikaans from the national anthem as he suggested that people can come in to compose a "nice, new Afrikaans melody" to replace Die Stem.

Malema was speaking at an independent press conference where he was providing an update on his party's coalition talks.

