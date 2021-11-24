A young South African graduate has taken the initiative to start up his own business in the wake of unemployment

The local man who has graduated with Masters in Communications has started his own little hustle selling fat cakes

Fellow South Africans are proud of the young man for not sitting around and waiting for handouts

With the unemployment rate so high in South Africa, some graduates have opted to make an honest living by starting small businesses to earn some cash.

No matter how small their hustle may be, fellow South Africans have found their drive commendable.

A young graduate has started a small business selling fat cakes because he could not get work. Image: #ImStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

This is true for a young man who holds a Masters in Communications who found himself unable to find work but decided to start a small hustle selling fat cakes by the side of the road.

The graduate's story was shared on the #ImStaying Facebook page by a user named Shireen Ebrahim who shared the young man's story as an appreciation for his efforts.

The post reads:

"Appreciation post for this man ✊ #ImStaying He holds a degree in Mass Communications, but due to lack of employment, he has created his own employment "

South Africans commend young graduate for hustling

Heading to the comment section, a lot of South Africans seemed proud of the young graduate's initiative and had nothing but well wishes for him.

Here's what they had to say:

Chrys Haitas Ccbc said:

"Well done young man...great respect for your proactive approach "

Edna Anthony said:

"I admire this young man, he didn't sit back and feel sorry for himself, he got up and did something positive about his situation..congratulations young man "

Maria Patrizia Kantilierakis Sims said:

"Great respect. But unemployed youth, with or without degrees, are not looking for handouts ... but a chance at employment, actually."

Terry Lee said:

"We need more people like him. Not asking for a handout but making it happen on his own. Wishing him much success with his business."

Arlene Engel said:

"So much respect for this man because at least he's trying to make ends meet, not sitting around waiting on handouts My prayer is for you that all your dreams may come true in abundance and that you are able to bless others"

