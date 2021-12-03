Miss SA Lalela Mswane is in Israel for the Miss Universe pageant and recently posed happily with Jerusalem's Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

The images and accompanying caption enraged numerous South Africans who are in support of the freedom of Palestinians

Saffa netizens commented #FreePalestine among other things under the post shared on Twitter of Mswane and Hassan-Nahoum

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane posed for pictures with Jerusalem's Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum. A post of the two was shared on Twitter by @StandWithUs, an organisation "supporting Israel around the world".

The post has angered many South Africans who are fighting against the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Social media users have labelled Mswane 'Miss Apartheid' due to Israel being considered widely as an apartheid state.

Many Saffa netizens have stood strong by their words that Mswane does not represent them. This follows the Government's withdrawal of their support for Mswane's participation in the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss SA Lalela Mswane's pictures with Jerusalem's deputy mayor has caused concern for many locals. Image: @StandWithUs

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Below are some of the trending responses the post received:

@londid53 shared:

"All the best @Lalela_lali. SA has a relationship with Israel, you are not the one to change that. SA has a duty to cut ties with Israel, don’t you dare allow politicians to use you."

@mabonelton responded with:

"Wena Miss Apartheid don't come back here. #FreePalestine."

@miss_shushu said:

"She’s not representing South Africa!"

@jose_letsoalo wrote:

"Not Lalela embarrassing us."

@AneesaReeve tweeted:

"Exactly the type of behaviour one would expect from a Miss Apartheid South Africa. It only makes sense when you use her full title."

@zillemaimane added:

"Wishing her all best and enjoy your stay in Israel."

Miss SA Lalela Mswane thanks Mzansi for "overwhelming love" as she prepares for Miss Universe

Previously, Briefly News reported that Lalela Mswane thanked Mzansi for their support. The beauty queen is currently in Israel for the Miss Universe pageant. She has received tons of flack for wanting to participate in the pageant, even losing Government's support.

Mswane expressed her deepest gratitude for the peeps who overwhelmed her with love and support. She further thanked the people of Mzansi for "embracing" her warmly and allowing for her journey to be "incredibly special".

She shared behind the scenes snaps from her first photo shoot as Miss South Africa to accompany the heartfelt post. For the first time in a while, Mswane did not deactivate the comments section under her post.

Source: Briefly.co.za