Thokozani Nzuza, 20, aka @lefthandboysa, has delighted social media users with his realistic portraits of famous South African celebrities

Mzansi were blown away with the talented youth's drawings and complimented him on his artistic skills

The Durban-born artist is a brand ambassador for Staedtler, a company that produces art supplies, and to make ends meet he does commissioned work

Durban-based artist Thokozani Nzuza, 20, is making waves with his magnificent pencil drawings. Image: @lefthandboysa/ Instagram

A left-handed artist has impressed social media users with his detailed pencil drawings of some of Mzansi’s favourite celebrities.

Thokozani Nzuza, whose handle is @lefthandboysa, has drawn many famous South Africans, including the late Shona Ferguson, Casper Nyovest and DJ Zinhle.

Social media users compared his artwork to that of Picasso.

Briefly News spoke to Nzuza exclusively:

"I have loved art since I was young. When I finished school I had two choices: university or art. Art won. Now I am here. It's my passion and I love it so much."

Nzuza said he is inspired by fellow artist Charles Leveso. He encouraged young artists to not give up on their craft.

"Keep drawing. Sometimes good things take time," he added.

Zakhele Mazakaza Simelane reacted:

“Incredible extreme talent.”

A quick look at his Instagram handle revealed that the Durbanite is the brand ambassador for Staedtler and does commissioned artwork.

Peeps responded to his art favourably praising him for his “raw talent”.

Melo Alexander said:

“Looks like left-handed folks are very talented.”

Thomas Majama said:

“Good work to the artist, he knows how to pay attention to detail!!!!

Lwanda April said:

“Perfectly made it, what a magnificent fine art.”

Thapelo Dlamini added:

“This is beyond words, I couldn't stop looking at it.”

Chuma Sikwati said:

"If he can draw a clear picture of me like this I can give him all my December salary, this is perfection

@ady_van_rooi asked the talented artist for some tips.

"My man you talented af and I aspire to get on your level with some more practice, care to give me some pointers maybe please? Also have you joined Patreon yet?"

