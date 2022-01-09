A woman employed the service of an outfit called Royal Hugs Surprises to give her maid a befitting birthday celebration. An Imo-based On-Air Personality, Mc Tboy Samuel, has stirred massive reactions on social media after showing the heap of cash he got after a year of piggy banking.

Master KG and Makhadzi are seemingly back together. The two Limpopo-born stars shared a kiss while performing on stage recently. Trevor Noah spent his festive season holidays in Mzansi. A lady has got many people talking after displaying amazing dancing skills in a viral video.

1. Woman Surprises Domestic Worker on Birthday With Big Cake, Video Makes People Emotional

A woman employed the service of an outfit called Royal Hugs Surprises to give her maid a befitting birthday celebration.

In an emotional video that has gone viral online, the maid could not believe it when she saw cameras focusing on her before she was presented with a big cake coming.

The maid cried when she got the birthday gift. Photo source: @royalhugsurprises

The woman got emotional

She cried and became so emotional. Her boss' kids took turns in hugging her to show her love. When the woman carried her cake, she was smiling.

Many people who reacted to the video said it is the sweetest video that they have seen in a long while.

2. I've Paid my Rent for 2022: Man Breaks his Piggy Bank after Saving 2k for a Year, Shows off over R23k

An Imo-based On-Air Personality, Mc Tboy Samuel, has stirred massive reactions on social media after showing the heap of cash he got after a year of piggy banking.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, January 1, Samuel shared how he took a decision at the start of 2021 to save 'his urgent 2k' after purchasing two piggy banks from one John Okoye.

3. Yoh: Mzansi Goes Gaga After Master KG Kisses & Calls Makhadzi His Wife on Stage

Master KG and Makhadzi are seemingly back together. The two Limpopo-born stars shared a kiss while performing on stage recently.

Scores of the Jerusalema hitmaker and Ghanama singer's fans went gaga when their faves shared the intimate moment during a recent performance. Master KG went on to call Makhadzi his "wife" while they were still on stage.

The clip of the successful musos kissing was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

4. 3 Pics of Trevor Noah's Cape Town Holiday With His Bae and Celeb Friends

Trevor Noah spent his festive season holidays in Mzansi. The Daily Show host, who is now based in the US, flew to Mzansi in December 2021 to spend time with his friends and family in the country.

The world-renowned comedian brought home his bae Minka Kelly with him. They've been enjoying the beautiful scenery in Cape Town since they arrived for the end of the year holidays.

Trevor Noah has been pictured with his long-time friends Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga and communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana in the Mother City, reports TshisaLIVE. They've been enjoying life in the city while catching up on the latest trending news in Mzansi.

5. Lady Wows With Amazing Legwork in Heels While Surrounded by Impressed People

A lady has got many people talking after displaying amazing dancing skills in a viral video that was shared on social media.

In the video that was shared by Worldofafrica.tv, the lady was surrounded by a lot of people who were wowed as she did the legwork dance in heels.

She's in a contest

The young lady wore a short gown and danced effortlessly to the excitement of her audience who kept screaming.

It seemed like a competition as tag number 6 was fixed to her gown while she did her amazing legwork moves.

