Some of Mzansi's most celebrated A-listers welcomed their bundles of joy just a few years back. Those kids are now so grown up and some of the peeps can't even recognise them when they meet them or see them on TV.

Mzansi celebs are doing a great job when it comes to raising their adorable children who are seemingly ready to fly the nest. Briefly News compiled a list of three celeb kids who are all grown up and look ready to follow in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Pearl Thusi's daughter Thando Mokoena and Connie and Shona's kid Ali Ferguson are all grown up. Image: @pearlthusi, @connie_ferguson

1. Alicia Ferguson

She is the daughter of The Queen actress Connie Ferguson and late film producer Shona Ferguson. It's hard to believe that she's now 19 years of age. The young lady has even started making bank on her own.

Briefly News reported recently that she bagged a new gig that will see her make her own money. Her proud mom usually post videos and pis of the two of them dancing together or spending time at the gym.

2. Thandolwethu Mokoena

Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi and TV presenter Walter Mokoena's daughter is now 14 years old. Even though her parents are no longer an item, they are going a great co-parenting work for the sake of their bundle of joy.

According to ZAlebs, Thando is already a model and has even graced covers of a couple of magazines. Pearl and Thando usually serve Mzansi mother-daughter goals with videos snaps of their heart-melting moments.

3. Bahumi Mhlongo

Somizi Mhlongo's daughter is now 26 years of age. The larger-than-life media personality welcomed Bahumi to the world back in the day when he was still in a relationship with his baby mama, Palesa Madisakwe. Palesa is also a known actress.

Bahumi is following in her parents' footsteps as she's also pursuing a career in the entertainment space. A while back, the former Idols SA judge posted a clip of his daughter slaying the role of a character she was portraying in the video.

