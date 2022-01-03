Some of Mzansi's A-listers continued to serve their fans soft life goals amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The celebs took trips across the world, bought designer labels, bagged new deals and purchased news homes and whips.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

These celebs gave their struggling peers in the entertainment industry chest pains as they went on international shopping sprees and blessed themselves and their families with new bling and expensive gifts.

Cassper Nyovest, Makhadzi and DJ Maphorisa are some of Mznsi celebs who enjoyed 2021. Image: @casspernyovest, @makhadzisa, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Briefly News takes a look at some of the local stars who were able to sustain their extraordinary lifestyles last year. Check out the list of four 2021 big spenders below:

1. DJ Maphorisa

Everyone knows that Phori is all about the good life, lux clothes and bling. The Izolo hitmaker travelled to Dubai to buy himself a posh watch. The Amapiano producer bought an expensive timepiece when he visited United Arab Emirates last year. According to TshisaLIVE, Madumane purchased R1.5 million worth of Cartier jewellery, including a golden wristwatch.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

2. Cassper Nyovest

The Amademoni rapper dropped R1.4 million on a diamond chain. He spoiled himself with the iced-out chain on his birthday. The businessman agreed that 2021 was a good year for him hence he blessed himself with the icy diamond necklace. The star took to Instagram to flex the chain. He also bragged that he spent 70 000 pounds on his gift "not rands".

3. Ntando Duma

After building her mom a new home, the former The Queen actress rewarded herself with a brand new Mercedes Benz. The stunner took to Instagram to share that she spoiled herself with the whip after working hard all year long. The stunner said she was proud of herself because of the woman she's becoming. Many peeps said she deserved to spoil herself after making sure that her mom has a place she can proudly call home.

4. Makhadzi

The Ghanama hitmaker purchased a mansion after she blessed her family with new homes. She built a house for her father, a home for her mom and a crib for her granny. The energetic performer took to Twitter to share snaps of herself when she entered her beautiful home for the first time.

Master KG kisses and calls Makhadzi his wife on stage

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Master KG and Makhadzi are seemingly back together. The two Limpopo-born stars shared a kiss while performing on stage recently.

Scores of the Jerusalema hitmaker and Ghanama singer's fans went gaga when their faves shared the intimate moment during a recent performance. Master KG went on to call Makhadzi his "wife" while they were still on stage.

The clip of the successful musos kissing was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many tweeps said they're happy the two artists are finally back together. They had announced the end of their romance in 2020 to focus on their careers. @MansOpinions said:

"Makhadzi and Master KG reminding SA to drink a lot of water... That Kiss."

@joy_zelda wrote:

"Honesty Master KG and Makhadzi back together is the best news to end 2021, am so happy for them."

Source: Briefly News