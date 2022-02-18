South Africans are baffled over a video posted online by popular Twitter use@kulanicool of two men fighting

The fight takes a strange turn when one of the men kicks the other by doing a series of cartwheels

The strange clip amused many online users who decided to share their opinions in the comments section

Popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared an unusual video on his Twitter feed which has led to South Africans being both baffled and amused. The post shows a video of two men seemingly fighting with one of them utilising a unique fighting technique.

The video starts with the two men on the floor. After returning to their feet, one of them in a pair of long yellow pants proceeds to kick the other one by using a combination move of a handstand and cartwheel.

The post was met with an array of opinions from multiple online users many of whom took the time to share similar clips in the comments section. Their fight definitely resembles something out of a capoeira fight (Brazilian dance martial arts).

These men participated in a unique fighting dance that had locals confused. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

Briefly News does not condone any sort of violence or violent behaviour. Click here to watch the video of the men.

Social media users are divided after watching the peculiar clip

@TboyMP said:

"We are a happy nation besides our daily struggles/challenges."

@iamthandoleo shared:

"Lol that's my lovely country, There's no chill at all."

@ZowieTwinkle wrote:

"Hebanna... Male version of Chun-Li in 'Street Fighter'."

@SibabalweKetelo responded with:

"Jet Lizembe and Jackie Tshangana."

@Krotoa_E added:

"Yoh yoh yoh yellow pants is next level!"

