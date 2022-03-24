A lady posted photos of herself with natural hair on Twitter and started a natural hair thread that peeps happily joined

Tweeps flooded the woman's post with pics of themselves with natural hair of different variations

Some people, mostly women, took the opportunity to ask for advice on how to grow their hair while others praised the ladies on their beautiful tresses

Rati inspired many ladies on Twitter to show off their natural beauty after she posted hers. Peeps quickly flooded her post with pics of their unprocessed locks.

The natural hair movement has been around for decades, although we are seeing an increasing number of ladies embracing their locks nowadays.

Rati inspired Saffas to show off their natural hair after she posted a pic of hers online. Image: @RatibabyG/Twitter, Getty Images

It was as though peeps had been yearning for a thread like Rati's. Twitter timelines were set alight with gorgeous natural hair pics from ladies. Some people asked for advice on how to grow hair while others paid compliments.

@hazel_mahazard felt overwhelmed by her tresses:

"I’m on the verge of relaxing mine, natural hair is painful, ladies. I khant anymore."

@liziwemkosana showed off her hair:

@supershyness asked:

"Girls how long it took to grow it that long? Its been three years but still not growing fast as I thought ☹️☹️"

@elle_sibanda posted her pic:

@philly_Kwanda asked:

"How do i grow natural hair? I have short hair and I wanna grow my hair, ooh and my hair ile ethi mayikanyiwe ingabonakali kuthi kuke kakwanya, ziqinile n zibihlungu (my hair is very coarse and it hurts when I comb)."

