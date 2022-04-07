A video of a man’s near-hijacking experience at a petrol filling station is being circulated on social media

The footage shows a minibus vehicle approaching and stopping next to his car before a group of thugs jump out of the car and run towards him

The innocent gentleman responds by spraying the criminals with petrol, leaving them soaked as they run away

A quick-thinking man acted fast when he was unexpectedly accosted by a group of criminals at a petrol station.

In a video shared by Arrive Alive on Facebook, the man can be seen filling his car with fuel when a minibus vehicle approaches him and stop next to his car. The thugs then jump out of the car and run towards the innocent man.

South African online users praised the quick thinking of a man who was almost hijacked at a petrol station. Image: Arrive Alive/Facebook

He quickly reacts and starts spraying fuel all over the thugs and they all run for cover, abandoning their mission. It isn't clear where the incident took place.

The post was captioned:

“Stay alert to stay alive!! Road safety and protecting yourself from vehicle crime.”

South Africans shared their views on Facebook:

Chiloane Remèmbèr said:

“Imagine if they were smoking, could've been more fun.”

Candice Mills Matthee wrote:

“He just spent R2 000+ in petrol saving his car... #worthit”

Erika Molver replied:

“Watch the "taxi" closely, the driver is on the left-hand side, not the right and we have petrol attendants, this is the driver of the car.”

Asafa Kamili Mabaso responded:

“Would've come running with a lighter, so our future can be brighter.”

Darren Banner commented:

“Didn't realise they had so much pressure.”

Martin Vdv reacted:

“If I were those thieves, I would've pulled out a 25-litre and tried scooping that fuel. Screw the car man, fuel is gold.”

Mpilo Lloyd Mpisana said:

“It's a pity we don't fill in our own fuel, I would do the same.”

Woman skips out on R733 petrol bill

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that South African online users were appalled to learn about a woman who skipped out on paying her petrol bill after a recent visit to the petrol filling station. Her dishonesty has not only disappointed many, but has also cost the petrol attendant who "assisted" her with a large chunk of his next salary.

Online user @nomashishini shared details of the incident on a Twitter post, revealing that the woman in question had said she forgot her wallet home when it was time to pay the R733,10 bill.

“A lady driving Silver/grey Ford Fiesta ref: DV99XBGP went to shell garage New road Midrand poured petrol worth R733.10 when it was time to pay she said she forgot her wallet. She never went back to pay. She must go pay the money that was deducted from the petrol attendant’s salary,” the tweet reads.

Source: Briefly News