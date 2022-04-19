BI Phakathi found a young man who had all his belongings stolen and all he wanted was to take a shower

Hearing the gentleman’s story and understanding what he had gone through, BI Phakathi changed his circumstances

The people of social media thanked BI Phakathi for his selfless act of kindness and commended the young man on his gratitude

BI Phakathi warmed many hearts again with another one of his selfless acts of kindness. Blessing a young man with enough money for him to get a room and take a bath had him overcome with emotion.

BI Phakathi bought a grateful young man toiletries and gave him money to rent a room. Image: TikTok / @biphakathi1

Source: UGC

A young man had all his belongings stolen and was unable to get a room where he could sleep and take a bath as a result. He never expected an angel to come and save him in his time of struggle.

BI Phakathi saw the young man on the side of the road and took the time to get to know him and his story. After hearing about the hardship the gentle soul had been through, BI Phakathi decided to brighten his day.

Giving the young man a bag of toiletries to take the bath he has been longing for, along with R2 200 to pay for accommodation, BI Phakathi left him overflowing with gratitude and deep emotion.

The sweet moment was shared on BI Phakathi's TikTok page and it's a real tear-jerker!

People of TikTok flood the comment section with gratitude and all the feels

BI Phakathi’s followers took to the comment section of the sweet clip to thank him for doing this for the young man. Seeing the gratitude on his face left many people’s hearts overflowing.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Ronel said:

“BI phakathi for president!!!!!!!”

@♡Linkyg♡ said:

“He has such beautiful eyes. God bless his soul, I hope he finds a way.”

@zainhalgryn2 said:

“Where is boy from, because he looks like an honest person. Maybe we can find him a job or something.”

@Constance said:

“I’m literally crying right now.”

@hugorademeyer said:

“He can be anybody's son, especially mine too. Thank you my fellow South African. This is astounding! We need many more people like you!”

