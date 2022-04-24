Drake has again taken to social media to give Uncle Waffles another shout out. A businessman identified as Mark Adams has narrated how his brother rejected a full scholarship from the prestigious Oxford University. Cassper Nyovest took to social media recently to share a clip of US rapper Rick Ross mentioning his name.

Zola 7, the South African kwaito star, has been popping up in news publications in the past months as reports of him struggling with epilepsy have surfaced. Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to show off her man's luxury shopping trip.

1. Uncle Waffles Gets Another Shout Out From Drake, SA Thinks the Rapper Is in Love With Her: “Really Into You”

Drake has again taken to social media to give Uncle Waffles another shout out. The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a clip of the Mzansi stunner on his Instagram stories on Monday, 18 April.

The excited DJ took to Twitter to share with Mzansi how excited she was after getting some more love from the superstar. Waffle shared that she screamed for about 10 minutes when she saw the clip on Drake's timeline. The Amapiano DJ wrote:

"Drake just mentioned me on his story."

Drake gave Uncle Waffles another shout out. Image: @champagnepapi, @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

2. Young Man Rejects Full Scholarship from Oxford 3 Years After He Was Denied Admission, Sends Them Epic Response

A businessman identified as Mark Adams has narrated how his brother rejected a full scholarship from the prestigious Oxford University.

In a LinkedIn post that has now blown up, Mark stated that his brother had applied to read law at Oxford University at age 18 but he was denied admission.

Mark's brother hit it big at age 21

At the age of 21, Mark stated that his brother wrote a legal paper that went viral and made him sought after by many prestigious universities - they all offered him a full Master's scholarship. Interestingly, Oxford University happened to be one of those varsities that wanted the young man to be their student.

3. Cassper Nyovest Reacts to Rick Ross Mentioning His Name, Mzansi Shades Cass: “He Was Given a List to Mention”

Cassper Nyovest took to social media recently to share a clip of US rapper Rick Ross mentioning his name. The Siyathandana hitmaker claimed Rozay shared that Cass is the "king" of the game.

In the video doing rounds on social media, the wealthy American artist gave a shout out to Mzansi artists and even Nigerian stars. Ross mentioned the likes of Nasty C, Musa Keys and Uncle Waffles, among others.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa shared an edited version of the video. He only posted the part where Rick Ross calls out his name.

4. Zola 7 Wants to Go to Rehab but His Family Allegedly Says No, Releases Video Thanking Fans for Support

Zola 7, the South African kwaito star, has been popping up in news publications in the past months as reports of him struggling with epilepsy have surfaced. Videos of the legendary rapper looking tired and worn out surfaced on the internet and Mzansi was heartbroken to see that his life was going badly.

South African businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, aka MaMkhize, offered help to the artist. Mzansi fans joined her by digging deep in their pockets to make donations to assist the legendary kwaito star. Many believed that the artist needed more than financial assistance as the signs he showed in the video were of someone who is apparently struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.

According to ZAlebs, Zola 7's family doesn't think he should go to rehab. However, the kwaito star wants to go to rehab for himself, according to his wife.

5. Khanyi Mbau Flaunts Her Man’s Luxury Shopping Trip, Mzansi Ladies Jealous: “But He’s Shopping for You”

Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to show off her man's luxury shopping trip. Kudzai Mushonga bought himself a posh wristwatch during the trip.

He was driving in his expensive toy, the Lamborghini. Apart from spoiling himself during the trip, the loving boyfriend also blessed his actress boo with some designer gifts and flowers.

The Wife star took to Instagram to share the video and pics of Kudzai's trip. She hilariously captioned her post:

"Then they say woman like to shop."

Source: Briefly News