The world’s richest person ruffled some feathers after sharing his plans to develop his newly acquired business, Twitter

He posted a tweet revealing that the app would always be free for casual users, but there may be a slight cost for commercial/government users

Scores of social media users flooded the post sharing their criticisms and opinions of the proposed changes to the app

After his recent purchase and acquisition of the popular social media app, Twitter, Elon Musk has been throwing subtle hints at his plans to develop it.

He recently posted a tweet stating that the bird app will remain free for casual users, but this may not be the case for commercial and government users.

Social media users did not welcome Elon Musk's proposed plans for Twitter. Image: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Image: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” he wrote.

The New York Times reported that Musk had no plan for how to finance or manage Twitter, he told a close associate. To push the $44 billion deal through, he turned to a small inner circle, including Jared Birchall, the head of his family office, and Alex Spiro, his personal lawyer. And when Twitter resisted his overtures, Musk pressured the company with a string of tweets.

Following his eyebrow-raising announcement, scores of netizens have flooded the post with their views, opinions, and criticisms – many of which express disapproval of plans to charge a fee to Twitter users.

@abdussalaamXRP asked:

“Does that include you?”

@rickyberwick wrote:

“That’s it, that seals the deal. I’m no longer a Twitter user. I’ve been a user since 2008 and have never been more disgusted. I officially will be deactivating my account. I’m going to MySpace where they know how to run a platform.”

@PhotonWolfsky commented:

“So what happens when a government decides to opt-out and not use the platform? You are one who's shown a want for political freedom, yet this idea poses a threat to political freedom. You should know that govt =/= US govt inherently.”

@Mariofupadboard replied:

“So it's all about money. Ok well, I was planning on buying an electric car. No way in hell will I buy a Tesla.”

@alexizedM remarked:

“Haha…fees are coming lol…what do you expect from a billionaire.”

