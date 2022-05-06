A video of a large school choir singing with great passion and talent has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip, which has over 340K views, shows the group showing off their harmonious vocal skills as their conductor guides them

South African online users showed the talented pupils love in reaction to the viral video shared by African girls killing it

A moving musical performance by a large group of school pupils gave social media users all the good feels and goosebumps.

The video shared by African girls killing it on Facebook, shows the choir belting out a beautiful African song as their different melodies and tunes come together in perfect harmony under the guidance of their energetic conductor.

A large group of singing pupils had social media users captivated. Image: African girls killing it/Facebook

While it is not clear where exactly the footage was taken, the video has been gaining a lot of traction with over 340K views and it’s easy to understand why.

The Facebook post was captioned:

“Video by Sauti Sol. Song kuliko jana. This Video always gives me Chills.”

Music can evoke powerful emotional responses such as chills and thrills in listeners. Many netizens were left impressed and flooded the post with love, praising the talented pupils:

Chissy Yem Maya replied:

“Lyrics interpretation, please. Love love love this video and sound.”

Didi Omega-Dogbe remarked:

“This is what South Africans are known for not football.”

Nomah Ndoccy wrote:

“This what we call music, I don't understand a word but I feel it.”

Purity K Chembe commented:

“This just gave me chills nice music.’

Natalie Runyararo Chinyanganya said:

“Wow... wonderful.”

