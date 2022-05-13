An entertaining video of a teacher busting some serious moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows the male educator surrounded by a large group of pupils as he dances with great energy

The impressed scholars responded with jubilation and Mzansi netizens also responded with praise on the Instagram post

A group of local pupils was left amazed at their teacher's dance skills after he took centre stage in a schoolyard.

A video shared @freshmenmag on Instagram shows the male teacher identified as Mr Mkwayi bust some serious moves along to a vibey tune as the enthralled pupils surround him in a circle and watch on in amazement.

A Mzansi teacher showed off some impressive dance moves. Image: @freshmenmag/Instagram

He is seen breaking it down with great energy and even going down on all four limbs to which his audience screams in jubilation.

The Instagram reel gained over 19 900 likes and several comments from impressed South African netizens. Check out some of the comments below:

the_real.kutloano_aphane said:

“He recreated the video so perfectly.”

Tsmanjobruh replied:

“Meneer! the students will no longer listen to him.”

raisedrosehead_ commented:

“My Geography teacher bathong Mr Mkwayi!!! Take me back to Jules High!”

sleezy_citc reacted:

“Teacher teach me.”

sheluvs.jerome wrote:

“He was definitely a skothane back in the day.”

Geezytape responded:

“This is why the average has been taken down to 30.”

Teacher who makes learning fun for students through song and dance gains Mzansi’s approval

In a separate story, Briefly News reported on a video of a teacher singing songs and dancing in order to help his class learn has warmed hearts across Mzansi. The unnamed teacher had his primary school learners on their feet and their attention only on him.

He taught them the difference between needs and wants as well as what the word 'hope' means through means of song and dance. The kids seemed to be extremely interested in his methods and participated with an insane amount of excitement and energy.

The 59-second clip was shared on Twitter by popular user @kulanicool. Social media users have commended the teacher for his commitment to making education a fun experience for impressionable minds.

