Our main man Tito Mboweni listened to the people of Mzansi and got himself a KFC burger for dinner

Tito ate the burger with a knife and forek, and even accompanied it with a classy glass of red wine, LOL

The people of SA feel Tito has a negative effect on food because that burger looked DRY, they also knew that wasn’t the end of his feast for the night

Tito Mboweni has become a self-proclaimed foodie in his retirement. Know what is good, our guy Tito got himself a little Colonel Sanders burgie for din dins. Seeing the way he lay the table to eat his fast-food left the people of Mzansi busting jokes.

Tito Mboweni had the people of Mzansi roating him for sucking the life out of a KFC burger. Image: Twitter / @tito_mboweni

Source: Twitter

KFC is undeniably one of the most OG South African fast-food joints. Everyone knows the taste of those rolls, that mayo and, of course, that finger lickin good inyama yenkukhu.

Taking to Twitter, Tito shared a picture of his KFC burger neatly layed out on a plate along side some silverwear and even a glass of wine. Finf dining Mzansi style, LOL!

By the looks of Tito’s caption, the people of SA decided on this snack of a burger for dinner. People know what is going on!

“So the guys decided on KFC for dinner. I asked them to buy me the Colonel Burger. Have not had this in a long time. We shall see.”

The people of SA let uncle Tito know that they are not falling for his trickery

Looking at that tiny burger, people knew our guy was just heating up his appetite and would be back in the kitchen brewing some crazy concoction later. Also, that burger looked hella sad and peeps wonder if Tito just has that effect on food… yoh! People had zero chill!

Take a look at some of the salty comments:

@bozzie_t said:

“You taking our gigs now?

“You even managed get that KFC burger look so badly done and so dry.”

@Mydali_Lebeko said:

“I stopped buying @KFCSA burgers because they are always this dry ”

@iamVentWELL_SA said:

“... And then you'll wait for them to sleep at 12:00 you’ll start Drowning Chicken.”

@thami_tzz said:

@ModisakengMusa said:

Hangry lady shares picture of moldy bread she received with fast food order, it was not finger licking good

In related news, Briefly News reported that there is nothing more disappointing when you are starving than opening your order to find out that there is something wrong with it that makes it inedible. A Mzansi babe thought she was going to sink her teeth into a pillow-soft mini loaf from KFC until she saw the patches of mold on it.

If there is one way to turn a person into a Karen, it is to put food in front of their face when they are starving and tell them they cannot eat it.

Twitter user @ZamarZuma shared a pic of her moldy mini loaf from KFC and tagged the fast-food restaurant in the post. Sis was not pleased with the inedible food that she was given, and rightfully so.

“What’s this @KFCSA ”

Source: Briefly News