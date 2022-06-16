Tito Mboweni took a family heirloom with him to the farm in memory of his dear mother and loving sister

Taking to social media, Tito shared a picture of the item that his mom and sister used to grind mielies in

The picture sparked good memories in many as they remembered how their elders used these to process food

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni brought a family heirloom back with him to the farm. The wooden mortar and pestle used to grind mielies were used by both his sister and mother, a very sentimental item.

Sometimes things that look like junk to others mean more than anything in the world to some. This wooden trunk is part of Tito’s family and one of the only things he has left of them.

Taking to Twitter, Tito shared a picture of the wooden item explaining that it was used by both his mom and sister and is super special to him.

“My Mother, Sister and cousins used to grind mealies in THIS very one. I brought it up to the farm! Dear Mother! MHSRIP!”

The people of Mzansi take a walk down memory lane with Tito

This picture sparked many good memories for people. It is a symbol of their heritage and something they respect greatly. The comment section was filled with proud messages.

Take a look at what some had to share:

@MbikoFezeka said:

“In Xhosa we call it ‘Isingqusho’♥️”

@sising_melato said:

“The kikas I used to see whilst growing up on the farms were like made off from the casks from the brewer. They had one or more steel bands around to keep them intact and prevent them from falling apart. At the bottom was a clean type of a hard rock of some sort.”

@EmmanuelMdhluli said:

“Those of us who know and understand or at least had the opportunity to see how it was used are privileged to understand the hardships and struggles of our parents, cousins and sisters just to ensure that there is food at home. Those were the times Tatana.”

@mthizz_SA said:

@Malinga_Nko shared:

Tito Mboweni enjoys a finger lickin good burger for one fine dining style, Mzansi has jokes for our main man

In other Tito news, Briefly News reported that Tito Mboweni has become a self-proclaimed foodie in his retirement. Know what is good, our guy Tito got himself a little Colonel Sanders burgie for din dins. Seeing the way he lay the table to eat his fast-food left the people of Mzansi busting jokes.

KFC is undeniably one of the most OG South African fast-food joints. Everyone knows the taste of those rolls, that mayo and, of course, that finger lickin good inyama yenkukhu.

Taking to Twitter, Tito shared a picture of his KFC burger neatly layed out on a plate along side some silverwear and even a glass of wine. Finf dining Mzansi style, LOL!

