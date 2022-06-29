South African netizens were left feeling green-eyed after Denetric Malope showed off what he received from someone special

The international fashion model shared an image of a delivery featuring flowers, champagne and a card addressed to him

Cyber citizens flooded the Limpopo-born rising star’s Twitter post with love and positive messages

International fashion model Denetric Malope had South Africans green with envy after sharing an image of a special delivery of goodies he received from a secret admirer.

The 23-year-old shared a photo on his Twitter account showing off a bouquet of white roses, a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne, sweet treats and a card addressed to him.

Denetric Malope is getting showered with all the love and spoils he deserves. Image: @DenetricMalope/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned the tweet:

“Just got home to gifts (funnily enough, I can guess who it is). This guy never misses.”

What a lucky guy! Denetric also revealed that he is a “material gurl” and expects nothing less from a suitor.

Briefly News earlier reported that the Limpopo-born rising star recently walked the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 catwalk for Fendi alongside his 17-year-old brother, Lebo.

Denetric revealed that he started going international last year in May when he travelled to Milan and did Prada and Dolce & Gabbana shows.

The young man is living his best life in Europe and Mzansi peeps couldn’t be happier for him. Check the Twitter post and some of the comments below:

@leeroyesbend commented:

“Does your friend have a brother or another friend that you can send this way please?”

@papi_nicetingz replied:

“You doing amazing sweddie.”

@TheOnlyXIII responded:

“Sikhaphe wena laa emhlabeni ♥️️”

@imalphonso remarked:

“Yess! All the best for you, hun a long-range of spoilt is what you deserve!”

@MphoEntle_1994 wrote:

“The life and love I know I deserve.”

@moshibudi_ replied:

“The best or nothing.”

Source: Briefly News