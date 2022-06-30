A young man took to social media to reach out to the cyber community for help as he looks for a job

Justice Sibusiso Mashele expressed his desperation and disclosed that he has a matric certificate

Mzansi netizens gathered in the comments to assist and advise the 23-year-old with hopes of getting him employed soon

A desperate unemployed young man took to social media with a plea for help from his online friends as he asked them to help him secure a job.

Justice Sibusiso Mashele (@whoisjustice_47) posted his appeal on Twitter and disclosed that the only qualification he has is his matric certificate.

A man has asked the Mzansi cyber community to help him find a job. Image: @whoisjustice_47/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Justice wrote:

“Guys, I’m desperately looking for a job, any kind of job is fine by me, the “qualification” I have is a matric certificate. I’m 23 years of age. Please guys, help me get a job.”

South African cyber citizens gathered in the tweet's comments with encouraging words as well as advice for the Justice to follow in a bid to assist him with his current predicament.

@stikerbaba said:

“Kuzolunga Sbuda. Be hopeful!! .”

@KayHookah wrote:

“I also need a job and honestly I am not choosy, anything is appreciated.”

@LadyMcMame responded:

“Please hire this young man @kabelomasia.”

@KhaboNomhle commented:

“The God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob will surely be merciful unto you my brother. Mthembe njalo.”

@KhosiGwala replied:

“SAPS applications are closing tomorrow. Try your luck.”

@Timothy17073994 said:

“Set up a LinkedIn profile for yourself there are a lot of recruiters hiring.”

Highly qualified young man takes to the streets to find a job

In another story, Briefly News reported that desperate times call for desperate measures. With the unemployment rate sky-rocketing in South Africa, one highly-qualified man has taken to the streets, armed with a cardboard sign and hope in his heart. On the sign, the young man wrote:

“Not asking for money, looking for work, please help.”

He provides his contact details and says he is qualified in Financial Management and is currently studying towards a degree in BCom Law. He also has four years of experience working in an accounts payable role.

