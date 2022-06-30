Mzansi Shows Support to Desperate Young Man, 23, Looking for a Job With Matric Certificate
- A young man took to social media to reach out to the cyber community for help as he looks for a job
- Justice Sibusiso Mashele expressed his desperation and disclosed that he has a matric certificate
- Mzansi netizens gathered in the comments to assist and advise the 23-year-old with hopes of getting him employed soon
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
A desperate unemployed young man took to social media with a plea for help from his online friends as he asked them to help him secure a job.
Justice Sibusiso Mashele (@whoisjustice_47) posted his appeal on Twitter and disclosed that the only qualification he has is his matric certificate.
Justice wrote:
“Guys, I’m desperately looking for a job, any kind of job is fine by me, the “qualification” I have is a matric certificate. I’m 23 years of age. Please guys, help me get a job.”
Mzansi-born fashion model arrives home to spoils and romantic delivery and leaves the internet feeling jelly
PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
South African cyber citizens gathered in the tweet's comments with encouraging words as well as advice for the Justice to follow in a bid to assist him with his current predicament.
@stikerbaba said:
“Kuzolunga Sbuda. Be hopeful!! .”
@KayHookah wrote:
“I also need a job and honestly I am not choosy, anything is appreciated.”
@LadyMcMame responded:
“Please hire this young man @kabelomasia.”
@KhaboNomhle commented:
“The God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob will surely be merciful unto you my brother. Mthembe njalo.”
@KhosiGwala replied:
“SAPS applications are closing tomorrow. Try your luck.”
@Timothy17073994 said:
“Set up a LinkedIn profile for yourself there are a lot of recruiters hiring.”
Highly qualified young man takes to the streets to find a job
In another story, Briefly News reported that desperate times call for desperate measures. With the unemployment rate sky-rocketing in South Africa, one highly-qualified man has taken to the streets, armed with a cardboard sign and hope in his heart. On the sign, the young man wrote:
“Not asking for money, looking for work, please help.”
He provides his contact details and says he is qualified in Financial Management and is currently studying towards a degree in BCom Law. He also has four years of experience working in an accounts payable role.
PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News