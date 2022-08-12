Passionate farmer Boysy Seun Biyela from eMasangweni in eMpangeni has shared his knowledge of farming

In a Facebook post by Agriculture and Young, the 25-year-old shared how he started out in the industry before becoming the founder of Lisakhanya Farming Enterprise

He also provided some sound advice to young people looking to get into agriculture in order to succeed

Farming has become a fast-growing business in more and more parts of South Africa. Young farmer Boysy Seun Biyela, 25, eMasangweni in eMpangeni is one of many who have invested in the goodness of the soil to make something of themselves.

Boysy Seun Biyela developed a love for farming from a young age which soon became his bread and butter. Image: Agriculture and Young/Facebook

According to the Agriculture and Young Facebook page, his interest and passion for farming dates back to when he was in high school. He went on to study agriculture as a subject and is today the proud founder of Lisakhanya Farming Enterprise.

With more and more people looking to get into agriculture, Biyela advises that if you have a passion for farming, start with the little that you have.

“Starting small will teach you things that people who start big never get to learn. I also want to encourage parents to introduce children to farming from an early age so that they can develop an interest in farming. Agriculture is one important sector because it feeds nations and creates more job opportunities than any other sector,” shared Biyela who was greatly inspired by his farmer grandfather growing up.

He currently farms on a 2-hectare farm, well fenced and with proper irrigation systems. He has planted 78 000 heads of the Star 3311 cabbage variety.

In the future, Biyela hopes to expand his operations and create as many job opportunities as possible.

Several South African netizens were moved by his success and wise words on Facebook:

Masiza FarmGirl Hlekwayo said:

“I am proud to see people from my hometown doing amazing work in farming ❣❣❣❣ keep up the good work mkhaya.”

Junior Moiketsi commented:

“With the little I have I'm going to save to further my studies, your work is big sir well keep up the good work .

Ziningi Mpama wrote:

“This is heavenly your words move me, I feel I could fly n join u Halala Menziwa ❤️.”

